“Entitled Karen Makes A Fuss Over My Plane Seat, Then Insists That I Pay For Her To Move”
“Entitled Karen Makes A Fuss Over My Plane Seat, Then Insists That I Pay For Her To Move”

Ignas Vieversys and
Ieva Pečiulytė

Cramped seats, a choir of babies crying, the soul-sucking process that is airport security. If you have been on a commercial flight in the last year or so, you know that it’s as enjoyable as going to the DMV. No wonder, then, that by the time we reach our plane seat, we can be a little, well, tense.

As u/kuzuriyuuuu shares in his ‘Entitled Parents’ story, this was the exact case with a Karen-like passenger who was sitting in his business class seat. Rather, trying to steal it. “She said, ‘Well, if you want me to move so bad, how about you pay to upgrade me and my children to first class’,” he writes, trying to paint a picture of how desperate some people can get. We won’t spoil how everything turned out, but let’s say the author’s ticket got bumped up with extra leg space.

Merely expressing a desire for something does not entitle one to obtain it through rude behavior, instead, it simply makes you an entitled person

Image credits: ninelutsk (not the actual photo)

A guy shared how a Karen-like parent tried to steal his seat and became the last, overly entitled hurdle before he could finally start his flight


Image credits: DC_Studio (not the actual photo)


Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

Image source: kuzuriyuuuu

The author shared a few extra details in the comments

People applauded the author for the way he handled things and rejoiced that justice was served

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda. Art was always a big part of her life. She studied at Vilnius Academy of Arts, worked in the art supplies store and learned a lot about artsy tools. Later on she got to work at the art gallery and met lots of artists, mastered the picture framing process and sold a great number of paintings. After gaining some experience Ieva decided to focus on creating art herself. Boogie Studio - analog collage art studio was born. Ieva's love for images and layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as a Photo Editor.

