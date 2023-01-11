Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Entitled Couple Expects Guests To Fund Their £75k Wedding, Coming To £1,500 Per Person
26points
People, Relationships4 hours ago

Entitled Couple Expects Guests To Fund Their £75k Wedding, Coming To £1,500 Per Person

Liucija Adomaite and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

“I want nothing to do with my brother and his fiancée,” the person who goes by the name of Spidercactus56 on Reddit stated in a post on the Wedding Shaming community.

They explained that “They have done plenty of things over the years which have resulted in family and friends going no contact but that’s a whole load of other stories.”

The last drop for the author was their upcoming wedding. “The thing that pissed a lot of people off was that if we wanted to go to their wedding, we had to pay our share of the wedding,” the Redditor shared and added, “this wasn’t discussed beforehand, it was just expected of everyone.”

More so, the wedding wasn’t cheap, to say the least, and every guest was expected to give a hefty contribution in order to make their big day come true. In an unexpected turn of events, the wedding got canceled, and the drama escalated up to a boiling point.

Recently, a person turned to a subreddit to share how they were done with an entitled brother who expects everyone to pay for his lavish wedding… twice

Image credits: Jeremy Wong (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Gillian Harrison (not the actual photo)

Image credits: spidercactus56

The author later added some more details in response to these comments

And this is how other people reacted to this whole situation

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda