Entitled Couple Expects Guests To Fund Their £75k Wedding, Coming To £1,500 Per Person

“I want nothing to do with my brother and his fiancée,” the person who goes by the name of Spidercactus56 on Reddit stated in a post on the Wedding Shaming community.

They explained that “They have done plenty of things over the years which have resulted in family and friends going no contact but that’s a whole load of other stories.”

The last drop for the author was their upcoming wedding. “The thing that pissed a lot of people off was that if we wanted to go to their wedding, we had to pay our share of the wedding,” the Redditor shared and added, “this wasn’t discussed beforehand, it was just expected of everyone.”

More so, the wedding wasn’t cheap, to say the least, and every guest was expected to give a hefty contribution in order to make their big day come true. In an unexpected turn of events, the wedding got canceled, and the drama escalated up to a boiling point.

Recently, a person turned to a subreddit to share how they were done with an entitled brother who expects everyone to pay for his lavish wedding… twice

Image credits: Jeremy Wong (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Gillian Harrison (not the actual photo)

Image credits: spidercactus56

The author later added some more details in response to these comments

And this is how other people reacted to this whole situation