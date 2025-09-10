Entitled Lady Manipulates BF To Break Up, Then Has The Audacity To Demand He Give Her Free Rides

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s funny how some people think that they can just walk all over a person, yet demand things from them, with zero shame. This kind of entitlement is so blinding that they don’t even realize how awfully they are treating the other person.

Take the example of this couple, where the girlfriend broke up with the original poster (OP), as she wanted to date other guys. However, she still demanded that he drive her 20+ hours because he had “committed” to it. Read on to find out how the fellow handled the situation!

More info: Reddit

Some people are so extremely entitled that they don’t even realize how they treat others

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster had been with his girlfriend for over 3 years, but as things were rocky, she wanted to go out with other guys, and he opposed this

Image credits: Thowayay88

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

She had made plans for Thanksgiving, and the poster was supposed to drive her around everywhere, but before that, they broke up

Image credits: Thowayay88

Image credits: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

He tried to mend things, but she ignored him, then one day, she texted him that she still expected him to driver her around for Thanksgiving

Image credits: Thowayay88

Image credits: Mental Health America (MHA) / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Despite this shameless demand, she had a condition that during the 20+ hours drive, she wouldn’t be friendly with him, she would just sit in the back and work

Image credits: Thowayay88

Folks opened his eyes to how messed up this was, and he texted her informing her that there was no way that he would drive her around

Today, we dive into the life of this guy who tells us about his frustratingly entitled ex-girlfriend. They had been together for over 3 years, but due to her going to grad school in New York, and his job in DC, things were a bit rocky between them. That’s when she mentioned that she wanted to see other guys, while he said that he wanted to make their relationship work.

After this conversation, she said she would visit him before heading to her family for Thanksgiving, and asked him to drive her around everywhere. Even though he was unsure of it, she booked the tickets, and finalized it. However, when he broached the subject of their relationship, she broke up with him. When he tried to reach out to her, she kept ignoring him. Must be pretty hurtful for him, right?

The only time she texted him was to ask him about their Thanksgiving arrangement because, despite everything, she still wanted a free ride from him as he had “committed” to it. Of course, he was reluctant to do this, but he asked if she would at least try to be friendly during the drive. This ex was so entitled that she refused and claimed that she would sit in the back and work away!

That’s just insulting, isn’t it? Folks were quick to point this out when he vented online and they said that he should straightaway tell her “No” and end the matter. Well, he heeded their advice and texted her that he couldn’t do it. He also assured folks that she would not reply, and hopefully the matter would come to an end without further contact from her.

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

However, folks couldn’t help but tell the poster point blank that she literally walks all over him, and he immediately confessed that he’s guilty of that. Experts warn that if a relationship is imbalanced, then a person might turn into a doormat, so it could be possible that her behavior was actually what led to the poster turning into one, isn’t it?

Moreover, it has been observed that entitled people have high demands, expect others to do things for them, and have little empathy for their impact on others. While that sounds exactly like the poster’s ex, netizens also pointed out that she sounds like a narcissist. Well, research claims that entitlement is a narcissistic personality trait, so folks aren’t wrong about her.

Manipulation, entitlement, and a narcissist—yikes, she sounds like a complete nightmare, doesn’t she? Besides, she really expects a free ride from him for 20+ hours. God alone knows how many miles that is, considering the current average for a gallon of gas is $3.193. Funny how she just expects him to spend all this money on her, when she won’t even be friendly with him.

Many people advised OP that he needs to set boundaries, not just with her, but with anyone in general, and not be a pushover. That’s definitely true as anyone could just come and take advantage of him. Since the story is so old, folks hope that he is in a better place now. What about you? We want to know your take on the matter, so leave your thoughts in the comments!

People were shocked by her entitlement and wondered how she might have manipulated the doormat poster throughout their relationship

