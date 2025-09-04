Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Toxic Man Has The Audacity To Romantically Mess With 2 Women At The Same Time, Folks Are Horrified
Man with backpack sitting by the ocean shore with a woman, illustrating toxic man romantically involved with two women
Couples, Relationships

Toxic Man Has The Audacity To Romantically Mess With 2 Women At The Same Time, Folks Are Horrified

Interview With Expert
I remember a friend of mine, whose boyfriend was cheating on her, and she was absolutely inconsolable when she found out the truth. She must have been in so much pain because she really loved him, and had to go to therapy just to get over the cheater.

Such people have a special place reserved in hell for them. Even this story is about a man who made promises to two women at the same time. One of those ladies even had a child with him, and yet he fooled and manipulated both of them. Here’s what happened…

    It’s probably one of the most awful feelings to find out that you aren’t the only special person in your partner’s life

    Couple with backpacks sitting on rocky cliff by the sea, illustrating toxic man romantically involved with two women.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster tells of a situation where a man (Adam) got together with a woman (Jenny) during his travels, but when she left, he got involved with another one (Susie)

    Text excerpt discussing judgment in a toxic man’s romantic mess with two women, reflecting on past events.

    Text excerpt discussing how the toxic man behaved despicably and is judged for romantically messing with two women.

    Text on a plain background asking if viewers would judge one or both women in a toxic man romantic situation.

    Alt text: Two women and one man in their twenties, illustrating a toxic man romantically involved with both women simultaneously.

    Text on screen explaining fake names given to characters instead of Woman 1, Woman 2, and Man in toxic relationship story.

    Text on a white background describing Jenny and Adam's relationship and travel experience overseas for several months.

    Text excerpt discussing travel plans affected by visa limits and future reunions, highlighting toxic man involving two women romantically.

    Text describing a toxic man romantically involved with two women simultaneously, highlighting relationship drama.

    Image credits: ThisStateOfIndependenceShallBe

    Woman sitting on bed in cozy clothes, holding a positive pregnancy test, reflecting on toxic romantic relationship issues.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After returning home, Jenny found out she was pregnant and told Adam, but he suspected that she knew about it before

    Text excerpt about a toxic man romantically involved with two women, causing shock and horror among people.

    Text on screen describing a toxic man romantically involved with two women, causing shock and horror among others.

    Image credits: ThisStateOfIndependenceShallBe

    Man romantically interacting with a woman outdoors near rocky coastline, highlighting toxic relationship behavior concerns.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Jenny and Adam decided to give the baby up for adoption, but she couldn’t do it, so they kept it, and he promised to be there for her while still dating Susie

    Text excerpt discussing Adam and Jenny deciding on adoption due to pregnancy and postponed travel plans, highlighting toxic romantic behavior.

    Text discussing a toxic man romantically involved with two women simultaneously, causing shock and horror.

    Text discussing a toxic man romantically involved with two women simultaneously, causing shock and horror.

    Text excerpt showing Susie and Adam meeting to travel again as he shares news about a baby, revealing toxic man behavior.

    Text describing a toxic man romantically involved with two women, causing shock and horror among others.

    Image credits: ThisStateOfIndependenceShallBe

    Young man in an orange jacket texting on phone outdoors while a woman stands in the background, illustrating toxic man behavior.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Adam traveled with Jenny again when Susie left, and after coming home, he was still involved with both, but his parents didn’t know about the baby

    Text excerpt about a toxic man romantically involved with two women, causing horror among others.

    Text excerpt about a toxic man romantically involved with two women, causing shock and horror among others.

    Man with toxic behavior romantically involved with two women, sending messages expressing love and missing them.

    Text excerpt about a toxic man romantically involved with two women simultaneously, causing shock and horror.

    ALT text: Toxic man romantically involved with two women simultaneously, causing shock and horror among those who find out.

    Image credits: ThisStateOfIndependenceShallBe

    Young woman shocked while reading about toxic man romantically involved with two women on laptop outdoors.

    Image credits: lookstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Jenny finally snapped and told everyone about it, including Susie, who still got back with Adam after he broke up with Jenny

    Text showing someone harmed by a toxic man romantically involved with two women, causing hurt and humiliation.

    Text explaining a toxic man romantically involved with two women at the same time, shocking those around them.

    Text excerpt discussing judgment of someone possibly concealing pregnancy, related to toxic man and romantic issues.

    Text on white background asking if Susie should be judged for staying in a relationship with toxic man Adam while Jenny raises their baby alone.

    Text discussing judgment on parenting choices involving a seven-month-old baby and absent father, highlighting toxic behavior in relationships.

    Text asking if you judge a woman for staying in a relationship with a toxic man who lied and cheated.

    Text on a screen asking if viewers judge Jenny for humiliating Adam and his family via group email or for any other reason.

    Image credits: ThisStateOfIndependenceShallBe

    Pregnant woman sitting on a couch, looking thoughtful, depicting emotions related to toxic man and romantic conflicts.

    Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster finally confessed that she was Jenny, and that she shouldn’t have told his parents about the baby, but she had had enough of Adam

    Text update from Jenny revealing her identity amid reactions to a toxic man romantically involved with two women.

    Text discussing pregnancy concerns while in a foreign country with insurance that didn’t cover it and unexpected spotting.

    Text describing a personal experience of irregular periods and underweight struggles linked to doubts about pregnancy.

    Text excerpt revealing a toxic man romantically involved with two women, showing emotional struggle and desperation.

    Text discussing a toxic man romantically involved with two women simultaneously, causing public horror and disapproval.

    Text excerpt about unfair actions of a toxic man causing hurt in romantic relationships and involving others indirectly.

    Image credits: ThisStateOfIndependenceShallBe

    Man wearing backpack outdoors, holding smartphone, representing toxic man romantically messing with two women.

    Image credits: fxquadro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    To all the people who were concerned about the baby, Jenny assured them that it’s all grown up now, as the story is old, and it’s doing quite good

    Text update about continuing to talk despite wanting the thread to die, related to toxic man behavior online.

    Text excerpt discussing plans to emigrate, training for a key profession, and managing financial aspects of immigration.

    Text highlighting a toxic man romantically involved with two women at the same time, shocking those around him.

    Text on a white background reading a question about someone stringing along a partner and child for over three years before vanishing.

    Text image showing a toxic man romantically involved with two women at the same time, sparking horror and disbelief.

    Text message criticizing a toxic man for romantically messing with two women and abandoning his child, shocking others.

    The poster still wonders whether Adam was going to string her along for years, and thinks he wasn’t okay with everyone knowing about the baby

    Today’s story is quite heartbreaking, and the original poster (OP) only asks for people’s judgement of the two women involved in it. Since it was a long time ago, there’s not much anyone can even do about it anyway, so here it goes. OP tells us that there was this woman (Jenny), who got into a relationship with a man (Adam) she had met during her travels.

    When she returned home, she realized she was pregnant, and the couple decided to give it up for adoption, but when the time came, she couldn’t do it. Adam promised to be there for her since he loved her, so they kept the baby, but all this time, he had gotten involved with another woman (Susie), who he also met while traveling.

    Unfortunately, dear readers, this guy kept fooling around with both of them, telling them how much he “loved” them. The audacity, right? He also told Susie about the baby, but not about Jenny, and their relationship continued while he still told Jenny how much he loved her. One fine day, he returned home and picked up where he had left off with the mother of his child.

    However, the sly fellow refused to tell his parents about the baby, so Jenny sent an email to all of his friends and family saying that she was his girlfriend and they had a kid together. All hell broke loose after that as Adam broke up with her, but Susie still decided to stay with him, despite knowing the whole truth. 

    Now here’s the thing, OP had asked for netizens to judge the 2 women, but she confessed that she was Jenny, and the only thing she felt bad about was hurting his parents. Many people had different opinions about the three, but they all agreed on two things: 1) Adam is an awful man, and 2) they all feel really bad for the poor baby.

    Mother lying on bed holding hands with smiling baby, highlighting toxic man relationship issues from two women perspective.

    Image credits: user12914223 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    To understand more about this situation, Bored Panda reached out to Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She claimed that Adam might have this need of constant validation as is observed in many people who are in 2 relationships at the same time. She added that he even displays narcissistic traits, as he’s more focused on his needs than on being honest.

    Prof. Lobo also pointed out his emotional manipulation. “He’s basically keeping them on the hook, giving just enough sweet words to stop either of them from walking away. It’s like he wants the best of both worlds without being honest or facing the consequences.”

    “Plus, everything seems to revolve around his plans, his travel, his timeline. Everyone else is just expected to adjust. That kind of self-centeredness? It can definitely point to narcissistic vibes,” she explained. Our expert also believes that all this manipulation can really harm the mental health of both of his victims, especially Jenny, who also dealt with having a baby alone.

    Many people wondered in the comments why Susie still decided to be with Adam despite knowing everything. We conversed about this with Prof. Lobo and she emphasized that no matter how toxic, leaving someone isn’t as easy as it looks from the outside. “Susie might still really love Adam, and it’s hard to just switch that off, even after a big betrayal.”

    “She might also be scared of being alone or starting over, especially if they have been building a life together. Besides there could also be other reasons, which we may never know. In the end, people stay for lots of messy, human reasons: love, fear, hope, or even confusion,” Prof. Lobo concluded. That was definitely insightful, wasn’t it?

    What are your thoughts on this situation? Let us know in the comments!

    Many people said that they were judging all 3 because of the mistakes they had made, but all of them slammed Adam for his behavior

    Comment expressing judgment on a toxic man romantically involved with two women, concerned about the child’s impact.

    Text post from Dallasdays judging Jenny for leaving her 7-month-old baby for a month and choosing to continue pregnancy.

    Comment on a social platform highlighting the toxic man romantically involved with two women simultaneously.

    Comment text on a white background discussing two women being naive about a toxic man romantically involved with both.

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What was Jenny supposed to do. Was she trying to keep the relationship to develop a family unit. In which case she can’t travel with a baby. She was led on by a fool. As was susie.

    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What was Jenny supposed to do. Was she trying to keep the relationship to develop a family unit. In which case she can’t travel with a baby. She was led on by a fool. As was susie.

