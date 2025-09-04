Toxic Man Has The Audacity To Romantically Mess With 2 Women At The Same Time, Folks Are Horrified

ADVERTISEMENT

I remember a friend of mine, whose boyfriend was cheating on her, and she was absolutely inconsolable when she found out the truth. She must have been in so much pain because she really loved him, and had to go to therapy just to get over the cheater.

Such people have a special place reserved in hell for them. Even this story is about a man who made promises to two women at the same time. One of those ladies even had a child with him, and yet he fooled and manipulated both of them. Here’s what happened…

It’s probably one of the most awful feelings to find out that you aren’t the only special person in your partner’s life

The poster tells of a situation where a man (Adam) got together with a woman (Jenny) during his travels, but when she left, he got involved with another one (Susie)

After returning home, Jenny found out she was pregnant and told Adam, but he suspected that she knew about it before

Jenny and Adam decided to give the baby up for adoption, but she couldn’t do it, so they kept it, and he promised to be there for her while still dating Susie

Adam traveled with Jenny again when Susie left, and after coming home, he was still involved with both, but his parents didn’t know about the baby

Jenny finally snapped and told everyone about it, including Susie, who still got back with Adam after he broke up with Jenny

The poster finally confessed that she was Jenny, and that she shouldn’t have told his parents about the baby, but she had had enough of Adam

To all the people who were concerned about the baby, Jenny assured them that it’s all grown up now, as the story is old, and it’s doing quite good

The poster still wonders whether Adam was going to string her along for years, and thinks he wasn’t okay with everyone knowing about the baby

Today’s story is quite heartbreaking, and the original poster (OP) only asks for people’s judgement of the two women involved in it. Since it was a long time ago, there’s not much anyone can even do about it anyway, so here it goes. OP tells us that there was this woman (Jenny), who got into a relationship with a man (Adam) she had met during her travels.

When she returned home, she realized she was pregnant, and the couple decided to give it up for adoption, but when the time came, she couldn’t do it. Adam promised to be there for her since he loved her, so they kept the baby, but all this time, he had gotten involved with another woman (Susie), who he also met while traveling.

Unfortunately, dear readers, this guy kept fooling around with both of them, telling them how much he “loved” them. The audacity, right? He also told Susie about the baby, but not about Jenny, and their relationship continued while he still told Jenny how much he loved her. One fine day, he returned home and picked up where he had left off with the mother of his child.

However, the sly fellow refused to tell his parents about the baby, so Jenny sent an email to all of his friends and family saying that she was his girlfriend and they had a kid together. All hell broke loose after that as Adam broke up with her, but Susie still decided to stay with him, despite knowing the whole truth.

Now here’s the thing, OP had asked for netizens to judge the 2 women, but she confessed that she was Jenny, and the only thing she felt bad about was hurting his parents. Many people had different opinions about the three, but they all agreed on two things: 1) Adam is an awful man, and 2) they all feel really bad for the poor baby.

To understand more about this situation, Bored Panda reached out to Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She claimed that Adam might have this need of constant validation as is observed in many people who are in 2 relationships at the same time. She added that he even displays narcissistic traits, as he’s more focused on his needs than on being honest.

Prof. Lobo also pointed out his emotional manipulation. “He’s basically keeping them on the hook, giving just enough sweet words to stop either of them from walking away. It’s like he wants the best of both worlds without being honest or facing the consequences.”

“Plus, everything seems to revolve around his plans, his travel, his timeline. Everyone else is just expected to adjust. That kind of self-centeredness? It can definitely point to narcissistic vibes,” she explained. Our expert also believes that all this manipulation can really harm the mental health of both of his victims, especially Jenny, who also dealt with having a baby alone.

Many people wondered in the comments why Susie still decided to be with Adam despite knowing everything. We conversed about this with Prof. Lobo and she emphasized that no matter how toxic, leaving someone isn’t as easy as it looks from the outside. “Susie might still really love Adam, and it’s hard to just switch that off, even after a big betrayal.”

“She might also be scared of being alone or starting over, especially if they have been building a life together. Besides there could also be other reasons, which we may never know. In the end, people stay for lots of messy, human reasons: love, fear, hope, or even confusion,” Prof. Lobo concluded. That was definitely insightful, wasn’t it?

What are your thoughts on this situation? Let us know in the comments!

Many people said that they were judging all 3 because of the mistakes they had made, but all of them slammed Adam for his behavior

