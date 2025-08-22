Grandma Thinks 7YO’s Lactose Intolerance Isn’t Real, Sparks Drama By Force-Feeding Her Dairy

ADVERTISEMENT

Family relations are always complicated; that’s just how it works. However, there are some people who just don’t know that they shouldn’t cross certain boundaries. That’s how many family feuds start and then keep spiraling until relatives turn into strangers.

This family got caught in a conflict after the grandma forced a kid to eat dairy products, even when she was aware that the little one was lactose intolerant. But she just made things worse when the parents confronted her, as she lied and even tried to gaslight them! Here’s what really happened…

It’s surprising, but there are still people who don’t know how allergies work, and don’t even believe in them

The poster’s mother-in-law was babysitting their 7-year-old and 11-year-old daughters, and when they returned, the younger one was ill

She called the grandma to ask what she had given the kids, but the elder one revealed that she had forced the younger one to eat dairy food, despite knowing she’s lactose intolerant

Image credits: Wall-flower1

She had also ignored the elder kid’s warning, forced the younger one to finish her meal, and said there was no intolerance, which angered the couple

Once they confronted her, she first denied that this had happened and then put the blame on the poster, so the couple decided to go low-contact with her

When she kept inviting them over, they refused, so she was reduced to tears, claiming that it was “a mistake”

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us how she got into a huge fight with her stubborn mother-in-law. The thing is, this woman generally babysits the couple’s two daughters whenever they go on date nights, and it was after one such occasion that our story unfolds. The younger daughter came back sick from grandma’s house, so the concerned poster called her up.

Her mother-in-law listed everything the kid had eaten, but then the elder kid piped up that she was forgetting one thing. However, when OP asked her about it, she just hung up the phone! Shady much? Turns out that she had force-fed the little kid a meal with dairy even when she was well aware that the girl was lactose intolerant. Who does such a horrid thing to a kid?

Of course, the poster just lost it, as any parent would, so she called her husband and told him everything. Well, long story short, he had a big fight with his mom, which started with the woman denying such a thing had happened and ended with her pinning the blame on OP. Ugh, this woman just keeps making things worse, so it’s a good thing that the couple went low-contact with her.

Ever since, she has tried to contact them and even invited them over for Thanksgiving and Christmas, but obviously, they declined without even thinking. She just took this opportunity to get more dramatic and burst into tears, claiming that it was unfair, as it was all “a mistake.” Yeah, right! Funny how she never even apologized for this “mistake,” right?

Experts say that lactose intolerance won’t hurt a child’s body, as the symptoms are not serious, but they are definitely unpleasant. The poor child could’ve avoided suffering from this unpleasantness if only her grandma had realized that allergies are real, or even listened to the elder kid who was warning the woman about it. But no, the stubborn lady just had to ruin everything.

As if forcing the kid to eat dairy was not enough, she had to go and gaslight the kid who made the statement. She’s least considerate of how gaslighting might impact the child, and then also tried to shift the blame onto the poster. Now that’s just being a bad human, isn’t it? Netizens were quite alarmed by her behavior, and many advised OP to check with the kids whether she had done this before.

Above all, I thought it was common knowledge that our actions have consequences, but this woman clearly seems to be unaware of it. Weird how she just expects the couple to forget what she did without even acknowledging that she was in the wrong, and also offered no apology. Netizens also warned OP to never let her kids be in the mother-in-law’s presence without supervision.

Many people also wondered whether she had specifically warned the kids not to tell this to their parents, and god knows what other secrets she made the kids keep. I don’t know about you, but this woman seems like a massive red flag and an awful influence on the kids. Really glad that the couple realized this before something more sinister happened.

Don’t you think so, too? Type away your thoughts in the comments below!

Folks online were horrified, and some even warned OP to check with the kids whether she had done something similar before

