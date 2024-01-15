Entitled “Friends” Ask Couple To Sell Their Car, So They Could Save Their Business

ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever someone from the past gives you a call, there’s always this dilemma in the back of your head: do they really want to reconnect or do they just need a favor?

In a post that recently caught the attention of the subreddit ‘Entitled People,’ platform user Routine-Mess recounts a perplexing story where her husband was invited to the extravagant wedding of his former roommate.

She attended the ceremony as his plus-one, but it quickly became obvious to the woman that the two of them weren’t important to the newlyweds. Her thoughts were eventually confirmed when the groom revealed that he needed money.

Old acquaintances have this tendency to pop up whenever they need something

Image credits: vai_jcw F56 / unsplash (not the actual photo)

And this guy’s former roommate asked him to sell his car so that he could save his failing business

Image credits: Prostock-studio / envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Routine-Mess

As the story went viral, the original poster (OP) joined the discussion in the comments

Among the reactions, people also shared their own similar experiences

