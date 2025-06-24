Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

If You Think Your English Is Good, Getting Less Than 18/20 In This Quiz Would Be A Little Embarrassing
English grammar quiz image with a common mistake example Your the only person who remembered my birthday.
Entertainment

If You Think Your English Is Good, Getting Less Than 18/20 In This Quiz Would Be A Little Embarrassing

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

🚨Double Points Alert! 🚨

Do you think your English is excellent? If your answer is yes, then now is the time for you to prove it. If your English is not spotless, do not worry. We are sure you’ll get at least a couple of questions right. We have 20 questions in this quiz. In each question, you’ll be given a sentence with an error. From sneaky spelling slipups to misplaced modifiers, this quiz has all kinds of overlooked grammar mistakes. All you have to do is identify the error or correct it in some cases. Do you think you have what it takes to ace this quiz? 🤓

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 20
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 20
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    6

    Selin Atalay

    Selin Atalay

    Writer, Community member

    Read more »

    Hi, I’m a writer here at Bored Panda. When I’m not writing, you can find me reading books, binge-watching TV shows, making pottery and jewelry, or cooking. I love good food and good company. I also love my dog and cat who bring me so much joy every day.

    Read less »
    Selin Atalay

    Selin Atalay

    Writer, Community member

    Read more »

    Hi, I’m a writer here at Bored Panda. When I’m not writing, you can find me reading books, binge-watching TV shows, making pottery and jewelry, or cooking. I love good food and good company. I also love my dog and cat who bring me so much joy every day.

    Read less »
    Julija B.

    Julija B.

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I lead a fantastic team of trivia and quiz writers who churn out everything from pop culture and personality quizzes to general knowledge and the occasional oddly specific factoid. Sometimes, I drop a challenge for you myself. I'm especially into anything involving math or logic puzzles—basically, anything that makes your brain do a happy little dance, or gets you frustrated because you definitely should have gotten that right.

    Read less »
    Julija B.

    Julija B.

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I lead a fantastic team of trivia and quiz writers who churn out everything from pop culture and personality quizzes to general knowledge and the occasional oddly specific factoid. Sometimes, I drop a challenge for you myself. I'm especially into anything involving math or logic puzzles—basically, anything that makes your brain do a happy little dance, or gets you frustrated because you definitely should have gotten that right.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    wj_vaughan avatar
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I give up. I wrote out the full sentence “It is a great day to go hiking.” To be told it was incorrect, which I can only assume was because I capitalised the first letter. Also there are no full stops on any of the sentence examples. A waste of time to even try this quiz.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    angus-mailbox avatar
    Andrew Burke
    Andrew Burke
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The answer for Number 5 was wrong, so I couldn't even work it out it. It needs 2 words added! "She HAD better BE prepared next time if she wants to pass the exam"

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is VERY annoying that sometimes you have to write the wrong word, sometimes the correct form, sometimes the full sentence, why???

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    wj_vaughan avatar
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I give up. I wrote out the full sentence “It is a great day to go hiking.” To be told it was incorrect, which I can only assume was because I capitalised the first letter. Also there are no full stops on any of the sentence examples. A waste of time to even try this quiz.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    angus-mailbox avatar
    Andrew Burke
    Andrew Burke
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The answer for Number 5 was wrong, so I couldn't even work it out it. It needs 2 words added! "She HAD better BE prepared next time if she wants to pass the exam"

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is VERY annoying that sometimes you have to write the wrong word, sometimes the correct form, sometimes the full sentence, why???

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT