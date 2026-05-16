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Everyone Thinks They’re Unique – These 27 Questions Will Find Out If You Actually Are
Young woman in camouflage shirt and round glasses making rock hand signs for personality quiz on unique traits against pink background.
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Everyone Thinks They’re Unique – These 27 Questions Will Find Out If You Actually Are

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You probably have a sense of whether you’re the kind of person who zigs when everyone else zags – or whether you’re perfectly happy taking the well-worn path. But that sense isn’t always as accurate as you think. The truth tends to be a bit more complicated.

Being unique isn’t one thing. It shows up in how you approach a problem, in the opinions you keep to yourself but never actually change, and in the instincts that come out when nobody’s watching. Some people wear it loudly. Others carry it quietly, and most people never notice.

This quiz isn’t about weirdness or being different for the sake of it. It looks at how you actually operate – your habits, what you do under pressure, how comfortable you are going against the grain, and what genuinely drives you.

27 questions. Just pick what feels true, not what sounds good.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity. 💡 🚀

 

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    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

    Read less »
    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm unique just like everyone else. 😂

    23
    23points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I'm not!"

    11
    11points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry Daria Ives, but there is something inherently wrong with a multiple choice quiz that rates your uniqueness.

    17
    17points
    reply
    virgilblue avatar
    Virgil Blue
    Virgil Blue
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Let's rate your uniqueness on a standardised scale with limited option questions" feels kind of a paradox or something from a good Dr Who episode about a civilisation gone wrong.

    8
    8points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    jax_2 avatar
    Spencers slave no more
    Spencers slave no more
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Comfort Zone Classic. 100% that is me to a T.

    11
    11points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm unique just like everyone else. 😂

    23
    23points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I'm not!"

    11
    11points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry Daria Ives, but there is something inherently wrong with a multiple choice quiz that rates your uniqueness.

    17
    17points
    reply
    virgilblue avatar
    Virgil Blue
    Virgil Blue
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Let's rate your uniqueness on a standardised scale with limited option questions" feels kind of a paradox or something from a good Dr Who episode about a civilisation gone wrong.

    8
    8points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ADVERTISEMENT
    jax_2 avatar
    Spencers slave no more
    Spencers slave no more
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Comfort Zone Classic. 100% that is me to a T.

    11
    11points
    reply
    Load More Comments
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