Everyone Thinks They’re Unique – These 27 Questions Will Find Out If You Actually Are
You probably have a sense of whether you’re the kind of person who zigs when everyone else zags – or whether you’re perfectly happy taking the well-worn path. But that sense isn’t always as accurate as you think. The truth tends to be a bit more complicated.
Being unique isn’t one thing. It shows up in how you approach a problem, in the opinions you keep to yourself but never actually change, and in the instincts that come out when nobody’s watching. Some people wear it loudly. Others carry it quietly, and most people never notice.
This quiz isn’t about weirdness or being different for the sake of it. It looks at how you actually operate – your habits, what you do under pressure, how comfortable you are going against the grain, and what genuinely drives you.
27 questions. Just pick what feels true, not what sounds good.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity. 💡 🚀
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"I'm not!"Load More Replies...
Life of Brian 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I nearly died with that sentence. I just couldn't stop laughing!
Everyone is special! Which is another way of saying no-one is.
Sorry Daria Ives, but there is something inherently wrong with a multiple choice quiz that rates your uniqueness.
"Let's rate your uniqueness on a standardised scale with limited option questions" feels kind of a paradox or something from a good Dr Who episode about a civilisation gone wrong.Load More Replies...
The 'paradox' isn't really a paradox at all, since there can be no 'scale' for uniqueness. Something is either unique or it is not; it's an absolute, one thing can not be more or less unique than another. Always annoys me, along with 'one of the only' and a couple of others.
I hate ads that say "up to (eg 30%off)... or more" Clearly they don't understand what "up to" means!
The Comfort Zone Classic. 100% that is me to a T.
The people that will wade through this quiz are in their comfort zone.
"I'm not!"Load More Replies...
Life of Brian 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I nearly died with that sentence. I just couldn't stop laughing!
Everyone is special! Which is another way of saying no-one is.
Sorry Daria Ives, but there is something inherently wrong with a multiple choice quiz that rates your uniqueness.
"Let's rate your uniqueness on a standardised scale with limited option questions" feels kind of a paradox or something from a good Dr Who episode about a civilisation gone wrong.Load More Replies...
The 'paradox' isn't really a paradox at all, since there can be no 'scale' for uniqueness. Something is either unique or it is not; it's an absolute, one thing can not be more or less unique than another. Always annoys me, along with 'one of the only' and a couple of others.
I hate ads that say "up to (eg 30%off)... or more" Clearly they don't understand what "up to" means!
The Comfort Zone Classic. 100% that is me to a T.
The people that will wade through this quiz are in their comfort zone.
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