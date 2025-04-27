“Are You An Energy Vampire?” This Quiz Will Reveal The Ultimate Truth

Energy vampires are all around us. There are members of our family, partners, co-workers, friends, and neighbors who tend to drain the energy out of people. They require attention, time, and care. Whether they do it intentionally or unconsciously, people are left feeling exhausted and overwhelmed after interactions with them. Most of the time, energy vampires don’t even realize what they are doing until someone points it out to them. Do you think you might be one? Test it out by answering these 18 questions as honestly as possible. 🧛‍♀️

