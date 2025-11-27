“Can You Guess The Country From Emojis?”: Try Naming All 26 Of Them
Ready to put your geography skills – and your decoding powers – to the test? In this quiz, you’ll see 26 emoji combinations, each hinting at a specific country through landmarks, food, symbols, or cultural clues.
Your task is simple: type the correct country name based on what the emojis are trying to tell you. Some will be obvious at first glance, while others might make you pause, squint, and wonder how on earth a mountain, a goat, and a snowflake fit together.
Let’s see how many countries you can decode using emojis alone. Begin!
25/26: How in God's name was I supposed to get Argentina from a detective, a polo, and the letter A?
Q12 stopped my flow for a while, got spy stuck in my head and not agent
Even knowing the answer I can't work it out. OK, Agent, sure, but where do you get Tin or In from? Very poor, I thought.
