“Can You Guess The Country From Emojis?”: Try Naming All 26 Of Them

Ready to put your geography skills – and your decoding powers – to the test? In this quiz, you’ll see 26 emoji combinations, each hinting at a specific country through landmarks, food, symbols, or cultural clues.

Your task is simple: type the correct country name based on what the emojis are trying to tell you. Some will be obvious at first glance, while others might make you pause, squint, and wonder how on earth a mountain, a goat, and a snowflake fit together.

Let’s see how many countries you can decode using emojis alone. Begin!

