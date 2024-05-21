“It’s A Scam”: Elvis’ Granddaughter Fights To Keep Family’s Legacy Amid Foreclosure Scandal

ADVERTISEMENT

Danielle Riley Keough, Elvis Presley‘s granddaughter, is suing to stop a foreclosure sale of the late superstar’s famous Memphis property, Graceland, which he purchased in 1957. Keough alleges that the sale is “fraudulent” and the company behind the legal process doesn’t exist.

The 34-year-old heir managed to secure a restraining order against any sale before a court rules on her application for an injunction.

Highlights Elvis Presley's granddaughter, Riley Keough, has filed a lawsuit to stop Graceland's foreclosure sale, alleging it's a scam.

Keough claims Graceland's foreclosure sale is based on fraudulent documents.

Graceland, valued between $400-500 million, became a museum after Elvis Presley's death, attracting 600,000 visitors yearly.

In the 60-page lawsuit, the actress responded to Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC, which claimed that her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, had borrowed $3.8 million and given them a deed of trust encumbering Graceland as security before her death in 2023.

Share icon Riley Keough, Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, has filed a countersuit to prevent the foreclosure sale of the late singer’s Memphis home



Image credits: Getty/Axelle

The Daisy Jones & The Six star, who is the current owner of the property, alleges that “the note and deed of trust are fraudulent and unenforceable,” as per People.

“The purported note and deed of trust are products of fraud, and those individuals who were involved in the creation of such documents are believed to be guilty of the crime of forgery,” Keough alleges in the suit.

Elvis bought the iconic property in 1957, and it has since been turned into a museum

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/MICHAEL OCHS ARCHIVES

“On information and belief, Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC is not a real entity,” the legal document reads.

“Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC appears to be a false entity created for the purpose of defrauding the Promenade Trust [the trust of Keough and formerly of Lisa Marie Presley], the heirs of Lisa Marie Presley, or any purchaser of Graceland at a non-judicial sale.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The famous estate is reportedly worth between $400 million and $500 million

Share icon

Image credits: Bulldog Badger

Share icon

Image credits: Bulldog Badger

Share icon

Image credits: Bulldog Badger

The court document also identified a notary in Florida who supposedly witnessed Lisa Marie sign the deal but who actually “never met Lisa Marie Presley nor notarized any document for her” despite her name being on loan paperwork, as per CNN.

In the lawsuit, the Zola actress claims that her late mother’s signature was forged on the documentation related to the foreclosure.

The sale is reportedly scheduled for May 23, 2024.

The actress alleges that the foreclosure operation is “fraudulent” and the company behind it, Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC, does not exist

Share icon

Image credits: rileykeough

Elvis Presley Enterprises, the company that manages Elvis’ estate, supported Keough’s claim that the sale was illegitimate.

“Elvis Presley Enterprises can confirm that these claims are fraudulent,” the company said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no foreclosure sale. Simply put, the counter lawsuit has been filed to stop the fraud.”

Naussany Investments claims that Keough’s late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, had borrowed $3.8 million and given them a deed of trust encumbering Graceland as security

Share icon

Image credits: rileykeough

Furthermore, Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie’s mother and Elvis’ ex-wife, blasted the legal notice on X (formerly known as Twitter) by writing, “It’s a scam.”

“The counter lawsuit has been filed to stop the fraud,” said Elvis Presley Enterprises, the company that manages Elvis’ estate

Share icon

Image credits: Thefiyou Movies

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Thefiyou Movies

Elvis‘ iconic home opened to the public as a museum in 1982, five years after his death. It features costumes, artifacts, and personal mementos from the late King of Rock’ n’ Roll and his family.

About 600,000 tourists visit the mansion each year, according to the property’s website.

In 2020, a Presley executive told Rolling Stone that the singer‘s estate was worth between $400 million and $500 million.

“They should keep it in the family,” a fan wrote