Elton John Claps Back At Fans After They Troll Him Over Random Detail In His Kitchen

Elton John chose drama over silence after the internet noticed something about his kitchen.

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and the 78-year-old singer shared a viral video to welcome the holiday season.

But he served the ultimate celebrity clapback after fans relentlessly commented on the state of his kitchen oven.

Elton John wearing glasses and a patterned jacket in his kitchen responding to fans trolling a random kitchen detail.

Image credits: eltonjohn

Highlights Elton John went viral for a video he shared, marking the beginning of the holiday season.

But some tsk-tsked at the condition of one particular item in his kitchen.

The singer then shared a fiery response to his fans.

“I cant believe you guys bullied THE Elton John,” one commented after his response video.

Right before the beginning of December, Elton John shared a playful TikTok video from the comfort of his Windsor home.

The video was set to his own 1974 festive hit Step Into Christmas and captured the British singer in his kitchen.

The song would start blaring the moment he opened a kitchen cupboard or a drawer. The video then closed with the text, “It must be that time of year again.”

Elton John stands smiling indoors with musical instruments around, highlighting Elton John kitchen detail fans troll.

Image credits: eltonjohn

Comment praising Elton John for joining TikTok, expressing excitement for his next content after fans trolled his kitchen detail.

The video racked up nearly 8 million views so far, with many appreciating the sight of the music icon “chilling in his Gucci tracksuit.”

“Sir Elton your [sic] so adorable,” one commented, while another wrote, “I love that your kitchen has so much character!!”

But others tsk-tsked at the condition of his oven door.

Netizens tsk-tsked at the condition of his oven door in the viral video

Elton John clapping back at fans while standing in his kitchen, wearing a patterned tracksuit and glasses.

Image credits: eltonjohn

“I just love that Elton John struggles with the inside of his oven too!!” one said.

“Can I just say, the comfort I get seeing that Sir Elton John’s oven is not sparkling clean gives me….makes me feel better about mine!” wrote another.

Elton John shared a cheeky response after some fans commented on the state of his kitchen. pic.twitter.com/SZorJhAn3H — The Independent (@Independent) December 8, 2025

“His oven is filthy,” one claimed, while another wrote, “Nice to see even Elton’s oven needs cleaning before Christmas, my oven glass needs an oven doctor too,” one said.

After viewers began diagnosing how unclean his oven was, the Rocketman singer shared a cheeky video in response.

The music icon shared a cheeky clap back video in response to the comments

Elton John wearing red glasses and a navy jacket indoors, reacting to fans trolling him over a kitchen detail.

Image credits: eltonjohn

Elton John responding to fans in a comment, clapping back after kitchen detail trolling, with 3002 likes.

“Hello people, it’s Elton John here,” he began before talking about the video he filmed in his kitchen.

“I did some videos in this kitchen about how crazy Step Into Christmas was driving me, and it got an incredible response, which I was quite startled about,” he said.

The singer then spoke about people commenting on “how dirty [his] oven was.”

Elton John claps back at fans in his kitchen wearing red glasses and a blue patterned jacket.

Image credits: eltonjohn

Comment criticizing fans for trolling Elton John over a random kitchen detail, highlighting fan interaction online.

“I can assure you that I don’t have anything dirty in this house, I’ve never had anything dirty,” he continued. “I’m not a dirty person, so to prove that I don’t have anything dirty, I’m going to do something to show you.”

The singer-songwriter then posted a follow-up video, in which he captured himself scrubbing his oven door until it was squeaky clean. The evergreen hit Step Into Christmas played in the background while the oven door was open.

“I cant believe you guys bullied THE Elton John into cleaning his already clean oven,” read one comment online

Elton John cleaning oven in kitchen wearing gloves, responding to fan comments about kitchen details and cleanliness.

Image credits: eltonjohn

Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Elton John clapping back at fans trolling a kitchen detail.

“Watching Elton John clean his oven door with the bougiest cleaning gloves ever is an absolute gift!!!!” one commented on the video.

Another said, “I cant believe you guys bullied THE Elton John into cleaning his already clean oven.”

“If elton john can clean his oven i suppose i can get up and clean mine…” said another.

Elton John wearing festive attire and sunglasses outside in a snowy setting, reacting to fans about his kitchen detail.

Image credits: eltonjohn

Elton spoke about the song Step Into Christmas in a 2023 interview and said he “wanted to have fun” during the making of the track in the 1970s.

“We knew we wanted to have fun and get everything Christmas-y rolled into it…,” Elton John reportedly said in a 2023 interview. “Recording it and making the video was just so much fun. I just remember having a ball doing it.”

Apart from the holiday favorite, Step Into Christmas, Elton has also released a festival song with Ed Sheeran

Elton John wearing blue glasses and pinstripe suit, sitting indoors signing colorful album cover with plants nearby

Image credits: eltonjohn

Years after the holiday favorite was released, the singer teamed up with fellow British singer Ed Sheeran and released another festive song titled Merry Christmas in 2021.

The Thinking Out Loud singer said he talks to Elton “almost every single day” and once called him with a special proposition on Christmas Day.

“He rung me on Christmas Day and he said, ‘Step Into Christmas is No. 6 in the charts, and I’m 74, and I’m still having f***ing chart hits, this is great! I want to do another Christmas song, will you do it with me?’” Ed said on the Dutch radio station NPO Radio 2 in 2021.

Ed said he was initially skeptical about making a Christmas song but eventually agreed on one condition.

“I said to Elton, I was like, ‘I don’t really want to do a Christmas song unless we’re going in. Unless it’s like sleigh bells, ding-dong— yeah, it needs to be a proper Christmas song,’” he recalled.

“I wrote a chorus,” he added, “and then I went to go and stay with him, and we wrote three, and one of them was this one called ‘Merry Christmas.’”

Netizens had plenty to say about Elton John’s response to people commenting on the state of his kitchen

