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Growing up, most kids are extremely optimistic about the future. We’re told that we can do anything we set our minds to, and we’re expected to have a dream job from the age of 5. But the reality that’s waiting for us after graduating from college is much more bleak, especially in this day and age.

Below, you’ll find a list of posts from r/RemoteWorks that are brutally honest about the capitalist hellscape we’re currently living in. People are waking up to how dystopian our world has become, and they’re tired of being told to just accept it. Unfortunately, this isn’t the most uplifting article, pandas. But we hope it inspires you to start questioning the systems that you don’t agree with!