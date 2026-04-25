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Growing up, most kids are extremely optimistic about the future. We’re told that we can do anything we set our minds to, and we’re expected to have a dream job from the age of 5. But the reality that’s waiting for us after graduating from college is much more bleak, especially in this day and age. 

Below, you’ll find a list of posts from r/RemoteWorks that are brutally honest about the capitalist hellscape we’re currently living in. People are waking up to how dystopian our world has become, and they’re tired of being told to just accept it. Unfortunately, this isn’t the most uplifting article, pandas. But we hope it inspires you to start questioning the systems that you don’t agree with!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Is Why Remote Work Feels So Fragile

A tweet from hot gog lamenting how the stock market doesn't help those who aren't billionaires, highlighting the exhaustion.

Beginning_Chair_8868 Report

8points
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    #2

    Exactly

    A tweet from Alexis Cardarella about low wages, criticizing current economic realities. Posts from people who are exhausted and ready to retire.

    Professional-Bee9817 , x.com Report

    7points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Capitalism needs people buying luxury goods, if they have no money, they cannot buy goods.

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    #3

    Working Class And The Billionaire Class Both Have Worries

    A tweet from God juxtaposing a mother's ER debt with billionaires' tax worries, highlighting why people can't afford billionaires.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    6points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tax the poor even more! Leave the rich alone because they have earned all their money. I've just sarcasmed and now I ache.

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    0points
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    It’s not exactly easy to accept that you’re living in a dystopia. It’s more fun to pretend that everything is going to be just fine. And some optimism is necessary if you want to maintain your sanity. But nowadays, more and more people are unable to pretend that everything is okay. The economy is in shambles, the job market is horrific, and it’s starting to feel like another world war will start any day now… 

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    But according to your boss, your job is extremely important, and it better be your top priority in life! No, you can’t have a raise. You’re supposed to give every day 110% just because you care. We’re currently in late-stage capitalism, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to get better any time soon.
    #4

    Thoughts?

    A tweet by Harry Eccles, stating billionaires don't create jobs, fueling the We Can't Afford Billionaires sentiment.

    Professional-Bee9817 , x.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #5

    Instead Of Raising Wages, Companies Pay More To ‘Analyze’ Why Workers Are Unhappy

    A tweet by Robert Schultz about companies hiring consultants instead of paying workers more, highlighting a feeling of exhaustion and being ready to retire.

    Professional-Bee9817 , x.com Report

    5points
    POST
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    #6

    True

    A tweet from @ThrillaRilla369 lamenting the lack of reward in work, with no savings for retirement, resonating with people exhausted and ready to retire.

    the1997th , x.com Report

    5points
    POST
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    According to Trevor Jackson, a history professor and author of The Insatiable Machine: How Capitalism Conquered the World, the stage of capitalism we’re currently in “is characterized by a sense that something has been and continues to be profoundly broken.”

    He explains that in the past, we hoped to see a much better future by now. Many people expected a utopia with flying cars. So the fact that the current time is so bleak makes many of us wish for a time that never actually existed. We feel cheated and disappointed with how things currently are, and it’s difficult to feel hopeful about the future. 
    #7

    Billionaires Have Convinced Americans They Have The "Best Healthcare In The World"

    A tweet from @LeftistCEO comparing insurance vs. Medicare costs, highlighting why people can't afford billionaires.

    astrheisenberg Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    Governments Can Help Their People; It's A Matter Of Priorities

    A tweet thread discussing how Finland ended homelessness. It emphasizes the concept of being unable to afford billionaires.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #9

    News Flash! Billionaire Owned Newspaper Comes Out Against Taxing Billionaires

    Bernie Sanders tweet about billionaire wealth tax. People are exhausted and ready to retire due to wealth inequality.

    Professional-Bee9817 , x.com Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty much all social ills could be solved or at least minimised if we taxed the rich appropriately.

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    Despite how bleak the world may feel at the moment, though, Jackson still wants people to imagine a better future. He notes that it’s likely too late for those of us who are currently here to see a better world. But massive, sweeping social changes might come someday, and perhaps your grandchildren will get to experience the benefits of that. It’s impossible to predict the future, but we do know that the change from feudalism to capitalism took an extremely long time. So we can’t expect any massive shifts overnight. 
    #10

    The Old Myth That Socialists Just "Want Something For Free" Is A Lie Perpetuated By The Billionaire Class

    A tweet from Jessica Grace about anti-socialist sentiment, arguing people do good without suffering. Relates to affording billionaires.

    Professional-Bee9817 , x.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    I Can’t Stop Laughing

    A job application rejection email from an employer to a candidate, who called them out for wasting time and low-ball offers, reflecting people exhausted and ready to retire.

    the1997th , x.com Report

    4points
    POST
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    #12

    Okay, Boomers

    A tweet about a boomer dad's retirement contrasted with current struggles, showing people exhausted and ready to retire.

    Professional-Bee9817 , x.com Report

    4points
    POST

    If you have a 9-6 job, you know just how soul-sucking the current work environment can be. But there’s something even worse nowadays: the 996 job. This is when employees work from 9am to 9pm for 6 days a week. And although the practice first originated in China, it’s recently been popping up in Western countries as well. In fact, some in Silicon Valley say it’s the new norm in the tech world.    

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    #13

    Did You? "Well

    Did You? "Well

    Rude-Ad821 Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    In Every Crisis, The Working Class Pays The Price. Why Are We Always The Ones Making A Sacrifice?

    A tweet from Ricky Hale about the working class always sacrificing during crises, linking to the billionaires discussion.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #15

    The Problem Billionaires Want AI To Solve

    A social media post on AI and wages, from someone exhausted and ready to retire, discussing why we can't afford billionaires.

    Professional-Bee9817 , x.com Report

    4points
    POST

    The idea of working 72 hours a week sounds like most people’s personal hell. But the unfortunate reality is that, in this day and age, a regular 40-hour workweek might not earn you enough to pay the bills. PBS News reports that millions of Americans working full-time jobs still can’t afford a place to live or a fridge full of groceries. 

    Because of this, millions of Americans are on the brink of becoming homeless at any moment. If their boss doesn’t schedule them enough hours, or they unexpectedly lose their job, they could lose their home in a matter of weeks. 

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A Lesson In "Financial Literacy"

    A tweet discussing financial literacy and systemic wealth concentration, arguing against billionaires and for people to retire.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #17

    Thanks God I Can Just Stay Home

    A meme of two text posts: one complains about remote jobs, the other replies, you're the reason we stay home. Afford billionaires.

    the1997th , x.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    They Want Us To Work Until We Are Gone

    A tweet by @Bladeofthesun suggests reducing billionaires to zero to afford pensions, healthcare, and housing. Many are exhausted and ready to retire.

    Professional-Bee9817 , x.com Report

    4points
    POST

    This capitalist dystopia isn’t only destroying our spirits, though. It’s also wreaking havoc on the planet. The Guardian reports that because nobody wants to talk about their environmental impact or address climate change, we’re slowly but surely destroying the Earth.

    But of course, it’s not really the average person’s fault. The billionaires and massive corporations are doing the most damage. The world’s richest 1% produce an average of over 70 tons of carbon dioxide per person per year, which is more than 30 times what one person should produce if we want to stop warming the planet. 

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    #19

    *chef's Kiss*

    A group of masked cafe workers, showing their unified front against unaffordable billionaires and their commitment to worker's rights.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    What's Jeff Bezos's Secret?

    Two tweets discussing Jeff Bezos wealth, with the second tweet stating exploiting workers. Reflects the inability to afford billionaires.

    Professional-Bee9817 , x.com Report

    4points
    POST
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    #21

    Imma Just Leave This Right Here…

    A tweet from Emelyne Museaux discussing people wanting to retire and not work, highlighting the desire for purpose, community, and rest.

    the1997th , x.com Report

    4points
    POST

    Even supposedly “green” initiatives supported by the ultra-wealthy don’t always help the planet as much as they should. For example, Bill Gates advocated for the switch to biofuels. But this has actually been a massive cause of habitat destruction, as forests have been obliterated to produce wooden pellets and liquid fuels. At the same time, soils have been ruined to produce biomethane. Even when something seems like it's a positive change, it might be harming our planet in another way. It’s hard not to feel like we’re doomed. 

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    #22

    It's Amazing What They Have Convinced Us Normal And Acceptable

    A tweet from Shibo: They're stealing your life away so they can live theirs. People are exhausted and ready to retire.

    Professional-Bee9817 , x.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    The Sad Reality Of Working In An Office

    An email from a boss about leaving work early, highlighting the exhaustion and desire to retire.

    CtrlAltDeflate Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Pay Workers More, Not Burgers

    Screenshot of tweets about Burger King and McDonald's CEOs eating burgers, highlighting issues with billionaires.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    4points
    POST
    michaelpadilla338 avatar
    Michael P.
    Michael P.
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, pay fast food workers more. On a positive note, the McDonald's CEO who seem hesitant to eat his own product led to CEO's from other fast food chains happily enjoying their product and bragging about who has the best burger. Best one out of them is the A&W Canada, given that the Canadian A&W is far more superior than it's American counterpart.

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    We sincerely hope that you’re not feeling depressed about the state of the world after seeing these posts, pandas. But if you are, you’re certainly not alone. Keep upvoting the pics that make you want to eat the rich, and let us know in the comments below what dystopian experiences you’ve had recently. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring similar posts, we recommend reading this one next!

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    #25

    Drowning Slowly

    A tweet by Govind on the struggles of Gen Z compared to older generations. Exhausted and ready to retire discussion.

    NoSandwich591 , x.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    We Could Learn From Denmark. Denmark Understands How To Be Happy

    A social media post discussing high taxes and affordability, with comments from people exhausted and ready to retire.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Amazingly Based

    A Reddit post about an employee not working from home, reflecting an antiwork sentiment among those ready to retire.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    We Can Save Social Security

    A text meme about Social Security tax disparities and the need to remove the cap, highlighting the issue of billionaires.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #29

    They Already Sold Off What Made Us Great, And All It Got Us Was Richer Rich People

    A man presenting a whiteboard meme, explaining manufacturing's shift overseas, expressing frustration about billionaires.

    astrheisenberg Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Just Another Day In A Very Big Company

    A Spongebob meme depicting a company unwilling to pay to retain a good employee, but willing to pay more to hire a new one. People are exhausted and ready to retire.

    astrheisenberg Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Literally My Philosophy At Work

    Ryan Gosling eating, illustrating the feeling of being exhausted and ready to retire.

    the1997th Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Learning About Wage Theft

    Big Bird teaches kids about wage theft, defining it as record profits without worker wage increases. This cartoon is relevant to the keyword afford billionaires.

    astrheisenberg Report

    3points
    POST
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    #33

    College Scammed Them

    Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany looking serious, highlighting the unfairness of affording billionaires while struggling.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    This Is Bank Robbery. Banking Fees Need To Be Regulated And Capped

    This Is Bank Robbery. Banking Fees Need To Be Regulated And Capped

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    The Epstein/Billionaire Class Deliberately Keeps Workers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy To Maintain Control

    The Epstein/Billionaire Class Deliberately Keeps Workers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy To Maintain Control

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Work/ Homelike Balance

    Work/ Homelike Balance

    the1997th Report

    3points
    POST
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    #37

    Then vs. Now

    Meme contrasting Boomers getting jobs easily versus today's difficulty, highlighting the struggle to afford billionaires.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Makes No Sense Man

    Hank Hill talking to Bobby in a car, expressing frustration about excessive interviews. People are exhausted and ready to retire.

    the1997th Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    We Can't Afford Billionaires ; We Need To Trim Them From Our Budget

    Graffiti on a brick wall reads: The rich are a luxury we cannot afford. Highlights that people can't afford billionaires.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Word

    A tweet from @InternetHippo says, Not interested in a career, just looking for the least annoying way to afford food and shelter. Many are ready to retire.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #41

    Why You Need A Union Contract At Your Job, No Matter Your Job:

    Tweet highlighting why unions are needed after Nebraska lowered minimum wage. People are exhausted and ready to retire.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    70 Years Later, Same Problem

    A person holds a sign stating, Our boss owns 77 houses, we cant pay rent, reflecting the struggle against billionaires.

    CtrlAltDeflate Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Occasionally A Worker Wins. Congratulations, Linda!

    A tweet about a Dollar General worker fired for drinking orange juice to prevent diabetic shock. People are exhausted and ready to retire.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    Wealth Envy Is A Sad Sickness

    A tweet from Henry M. Rosenberg, @DoctorHenryCT, discussing taxes on billionaires and supporting a 95% tax rate.

    Mobile-Landscape-790 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #45

    Mark Cuban Agrees Universal Healthcare Would Increase Jobs, Wages And Improve Affordability For All Americans

    Mark Cuban tweet on healthcare costs driving companies to fire and not hire, stating it's easier to blame AI. Billionaires are exhausted.

    astrheisenberg Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    What A Difference 50 Years Has Made And Not For The Better

    A tweet contrasting life goals for the 1970s versus 2026, showing a desire to retire.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    Is That Too Exaggerated?

    A social media post from "jadenorthvale" detailing reasons 2003 is the worst birth year, making people ready to retire.

    astrheisenberg Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Ubi Will Not Work As Long As There Are Billionaires

    A social media post stating Universal Basic Income won't help as billionaires will raise prices, concluding billionaires must be removed.

    astrheisenberg Report

    2points
    POST
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    #49

    Everyone Deserves To Be Happy

    Jim Halpert meme pointing to a whiteboard listing rights like healthcare and housing, highlighting issues with billionaires and readiness to retire.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    Breaking: Your Wages Are Worth Less Than Ever

    A tweet from Kevin Malone Wealth, featuring an image of a person holding a package of ground beef in a grocery store, highlighting financial hardship and the problem of Billionaires.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Good Story

    News article headline: Entire HR Team Fired After Manager Uses His Own Resume To Prove Their System Is Auto-Rejecting All Candidates. Exhausted and ready to retire.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    People Complain About Taxes, But Their Bosses Take More

    A meme comparing government taxes to bosses exploiting labor, highlighting why people can't afford billionaires and want to retire.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #53

    Being In The Office 5 Days A Week Is Outdated. Hybrid Positions Are The Best

    Being In The Office 5 Days A Week Is Outdated. Hybrid Positions Are The Best

    the1997th Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    Dude Stole A Job This Decade

    Dude Stole A Job This Decade

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    Freedom?

    A tweet comparing Greenlanders' benefits to America's debt. Below, an image of a Greenlandic shopping center, highlighting why people are exhausted.

    CtrlAltDeflate Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    The AI Debate Is A Symptom Of The Class Divide

    A tweet by Wyatt Reed discusses AI and income, highlighting why many can't afford billionaires and are ready to retire.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #57

    The Ruling Class Should Be Afraid

    A tweet from @SpottlessMarxx saying the ruling class is panicking because Millennials and Gen Z own nothing. Afford billionaires.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    Who Has An Extra 20% To Invest? Another Out Of Touch Multi-Millionaire Has Financial Advice For Us Poor Folk

    Who Has An Extra 20% To Invest? Another Out Of Touch Multi-Millionaire Has Financial Advice For Us Poor Folk

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    If Workers Were In Charge, Automation Could Be A Good Thing

    A tweet from Coalition to Re-Organize Workers about automation and capitalists, relevant to people ready to retire.

    astrheisenberg Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Why Is The Audition Harder Than The Job

    Bar chart showing job skills needed: a small blue bar for job skills, a large orange bar for interview skills. People are exhausted and ready to retire.

    the1997th Report

    2points
    POST
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    #61

    You Have To See This

    A social media post from Kevin Zeillmann about increasing salary by switching jobs, a topic relevant for those ready to retire.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    Recruiters...genuine Question: Why Do Some Of You Do This?

    A white background with black text reading Walk me through your resume, followed by the sarcastic reply. People are ready to retire.

    astrheisenberg Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    No Loyalty From Employers Ever

    A tweet expressing frustration about being laid off despite loyalty, resonating with people exhausted and ready to retire.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    Yep

    Yep

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    1point
    POST
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    #65

    We Don't Have "Free Speech" If It's Controlled By Corporate Media

    A tweet about a TV interview ending abruptly after a guest criticizes predatory landlords, with the main keyword billionaires.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    1point
    POST
    #66

    The HR Team Expressed Their Thanks

    Chris Herd's tweet about hiring engineers from competitors, highlighting why people are ready to retire from bad work policies.

    astrheisenberg Report

    1point
    POST
    #67

    It Happened

    A LinkedIn post about an employee resigning after years of no salary increases, highlighting that people are exhausted.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    1point
    POST
    #68

    $2.5m vs. $100k Salary

    A tweet from @JimChuong discussing how a $2.5M portfolio can provide the same passive income as a $100k salary, highlighting those ready to retire.

    Professional-Bee9817 Report

    1point
    POST
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    #69

    The Delusion LOL

    A social media post from @resumeaddict showing job descriptions and a sarcastic reply about being ready to retire.

    the1997th Report

    1point
    POST
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