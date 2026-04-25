“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire
Growing up, most kids are extremely optimistic about the future. We’re told that we can do anything we set our minds to, and we’re expected to have a dream job from the age of 5. But the reality that’s waiting for us after graduating from college is much more bleak, especially in this day and age.
Below, you’ll find a list of posts from r/RemoteWorks that are brutally honest about the capitalist hellscape we’re currently living in. People are waking up to how dystopian our world has become, and they’re tired of being told to just accept it. Unfortunately, this isn’t the most uplifting article, pandas. But we hope it inspires you to start questioning the systems that you don’t agree with!
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This Is Why Remote Work Feels So Fragile
Exactly
Capitalism needs people buying luxury goods, if they have no money, they cannot buy goods.
Working Class And The Billionaire Class Both Have Worries
Tax the poor even more! Leave the rich alone because they have earned all their money. I've just sarcasmed and now I ache.
It’s not exactly easy to accept that you’re living in a dystopia. It’s more fun to pretend that everything is going to be just fine. And some optimism is necessary if you want to maintain your sanity. But nowadays, more and more people are unable to pretend that everything is okay. The economy is in shambles, the job market is horrific, and it’s starting to feel like another world war will start any day now…
But according to your boss, your job is extremely important, and it better be your top priority in life! No, you can’t have a raise. You’re supposed to give every day 110% just because you care. We’re currently in late-stage capitalism, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to get better any time soon.
Thoughts?
Instead Of Raising Wages, Companies Pay More To ‘Analyze’ Why Workers Are Unhappy
True
According to Trevor Jackson, a history professor and author of The Insatiable Machine: How Capitalism Conquered the World, the stage of capitalism we’re currently in “is characterized by a sense that something has been and continues to be profoundly broken.”
He explains that in the past, we hoped to see a much better future by now. Many people expected a utopia with flying cars. So the fact that the current time is so bleak makes many of us wish for a time that never actually existed. We feel cheated and disappointed with how things currently are, and it’s difficult to feel hopeful about the future.
Billionaires Have Convinced Americans They Have The "Best Healthcare In The World"
Governments Can Help Their People; It's A Matter Of Priorities
News Flash! Billionaire Owned Newspaper Comes Out Against Taxing Billionaires
Pretty much all social ills could be solved or at least minimised if we taxed the rich appropriately.
Despite how bleak the world may feel at the moment, though, Jackson still wants people to imagine a better future. He notes that it’s likely too late for those of us who are currently here to see a better world. But massive, sweeping social changes might come someday, and perhaps your grandchildren will get to experience the benefits of that. It’s impossible to predict the future, but we do know that the change from feudalism to capitalism took an extremely long time. So we can’t expect any massive shifts overnight.
The Old Myth That Socialists Just "Want Something For Free" Is A Lie Perpetuated By The Billionaire Class
I Can’t Stop Laughing
Okay, Boomers
If you have a 9-6 job, you know just how soul-sucking the current work environment can be. But there’s something even worse nowadays: the 996 job. This is when employees work from 9am to 9pm for 6 days a week. And although the practice first originated in China, it’s recently been popping up in Western countries as well. In fact, some in Silicon Valley say it’s the new norm in the tech world.
Did You? "Well
In Every Crisis, The Working Class Pays The Price. Why Are We Always The Ones Making A Sacrifice?
The Problem Billionaires Want AI To Solve
The idea of working 72 hours a week sounds like most people’s personal hell. But the unfortunate reality is that, in this day and age, a regular 40-hour workweek might not earn you enough to pay the bills. PBS News reports that millions of Americans working full-time jobs still can’t afford a place to live or a fridge full of groceries.
Because of this, millions of Americans are on the brink of becoming homeless at any moment. If their boss doesn’t schedule them enough hours, or they unexpectedly lose their job, they could lose their home in a matter of weeks.
A Lesson In "Financial Literacy"
Thanks God I Can Just Stay Home
They Want Us To Work Until We Are Gone
This capitalist dystopia isn’t only destroying our spirits, though. It’s also wreaking havoc on the planet. The Guardian reports that because nobody wants to talk about their environmental impact or address climate change, we’re slowly but surely destroying the Earth.
But of course, it’s not really the average person’s fault. The billionaires and massive corporations are doing the most damage. The world’s richest 1% produce an average of over 70 tons of carbon dioxide per person per year, which is more than 30 times what one person should produce if we want to stop warming the planet.
*chef's Kiss*
What's Jeff Bezos's Secret?
Imma Just Leave This Right Here…
Even supposedly “green” initiatives supported by the ultra-wealthy don’t always help the planet as much as they should. For example, Bill Gates advocated for the switch to biofuels. But this has actually been a massive cause of habitat destruction, as forests have been obliterated to produce wooden pellets and liquid fuels. At the same time, soils have been ruined to produce biomethane. Even when something seems like it's a positive change, it might be harming our planet in another way. It’s hard not to feel like we’re doomed.
It's Amazing What They Have Convinced Us Normal And Acceptable
The Sad Reality Of Working In An Office
Pay Workers More, Not Burgers
Yes, pay fast food workers more. On a positive note, the McDonald's CEO who seem hesitant to eat his own product led to CEO's from other fast food chains happily enjoying their product and bragging about who has the best burger. Best one out of them is the A&W Canada, given that the Canadian A&W is far more superior than it's American counterpart.
We sincerely hope that you’re not feeling depressed about the state of the world after seeing these posts, pandas. But if you are, you’re certainly not alone. Keep upvoting the pics that make you want to eat the rich, and let us know in the comments below what dystopian experiences you’ve had recently. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring similar posts, we recommend reading this one next!