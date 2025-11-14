16YO Debuts A Bold Orange Hairstyle, Bullied Ginger Kid Claims He’s Turning His Trauma Into A Trend

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s estimated that only 2% of the world’s population is ginger, which is why it’s such a rare and amazing occurrence. Unfortunately, this uniqueness has also made things tough for redheaded folks who’ve been bullied just because of the color of their hair.

This is exactly why a ginger teen got mad when his classmate got a lot of compliments from people after he dyed his hair bright orange. It made the teen feel mocked and attacked, but this didn’t make any sense to his classmate, who didn’t see it as a big deal.

Redheaded people often tend to get picked on for being different, which can be tough to deal with

Young man with freshly dyed orange hair taking a selfie in a salon chair, capturing the classmate drama look.

Image credits: Ambreen / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that he got his hair dyed orange yesterday after his cosmetologist sister offered him $20 to do it, and he ended up liking how it looked

Text excerpt about dyeing hair orange and classmates, showing a personal story related to dyeing hair orange classmate drama.

Text post describing a student dyeing hair bright orange in a school drama involving a classmate.

Person reading positive comments about dyeing hair orange, highlighting a drama involving a classmate’s reaction.

Orange hair dye paste in a black bowl ready for dyeing hair orange in classmate drama scene.

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

When he went to school, many people complimented him on his hair, but a ginger classmate accused him of “mocking” his experience

Text describing a story about dyeing hair orange and a classmate drama involving a ginger student at school.

Text excerpt discussing a classmate drama involving dyeing hair orange and a confusing interaction in 9th grade.

Text discussing bullying related to dyeing hair orange and the drama with a classmate over hair color.

Teen boy with orange dyed hair wearing a plaid shirt, sitting and holding a notebook in a colorful room.

Image credits: zinkevych / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The redhead teen, who often got bullied for his hair, felt it was unfair that the poster could dye his hair a similar color and still escape the stigma he faced

Text conversation about dyeing hair orange and addressing classmate drama related to bullying and misunderstandings.

Text message conversation showing confusion after dyeing hair orange, sparking unexpected classmate drama and reactions.

Person typing a message on a phone during class, hinting at dyeing hair orange and classmate drama.

Image credits: orangehairedasian

The poster laughed off the confrontation with his classmate, but later wondered if he had been a jerk for reacting like that to the other teen

The OP had only gotten his hair dyed to appease his sister, and out of two other bright choices she offered, he felt that orange was his best bet. When it turned out great, he was glad and ended up liking it even more when his classmates complimented him. The only problem he faced was when a ginger teen confronted him, saying that his hair was a mockery of his lived experience.

According to studies, more than 90% of redheads have faced discrimination simply because of their hair color. This type of bullying is difficult to deal with, which is why so many ginger children have felt anxious or less confident about themselves growing up. This is probably why the redhead teen had such an extreme reaction to the poster’s hair color.

He felt that the OP was mocking him by getting his hair dyed bright orange, and he also couldn’t believe how everyone was complimenting the poster. That’s why he stated that it was an “attack” on him because he would still get bullied for his natural hair color, while the OP wouldn’t have to face that at all.

It might seem like an extreme reaction for the teen to have, but it starts to make sense once you realize that redheaded folks or even those with freckles have faced discrimination for their natural features. It must hurt even more now that these characteristics are seen as trendy and people get complimented for looking ginger or putting on fake freckles.

Two classmates having a serious conversation in a classroom, with expressions suggesting drama or tension.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster didn’t realize why his classmate was so angry and felt that the other teen was overreacting. That’s why he laughed off the boy’s behavior and didn’t engage with the conflict anymore. It’s only when his girlfriend later pointed out that his behavior might have been rude that he began to reflect on his actions.

When disagreements like this crop up between peers, it’s important to give each other space first to cool down. Experts state that when teens or young adults are discussing an emotionally-charged matter, they should try to put themselves into the other person’s shoes to understand how they are feeling.

The OP did think about his behavior and felt guilty about laughing at his classmate’s words. He decided to find the other teen the next day and apologize for his behavior, as he didn’t realize how his words came across in the moment. Hopefully, this will help mend things between them and make the redhead teen feel more comfortable.

It’s also important to note that seeing people adopt one’s insecurities as trends might be painful at first, but it can also be empowering to see that these characteristics are being embraced. It would also be great if this happens for the ginger teen as a result of the OP’s new hair color, and if people change their rude behavior toward him.

How do you feel about this conflict between the poster and his classmate, and whose side are you on? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Most people sided with the poster and felt that he had done nothing wrong by getting his hair colored bright orange

Conversation about dyeing hair orange causing classmate drama and feelings of bullying and isolation in school setting.

Online discussion about dyeing hair orange and dealing with classmate drama relating to self-esteem and hair color changes.

Alt text: Online discussion about dyeing hair orange and the classmate drama surrounding bright and unusual hair colors.

Screenshot of an online discussion about dyeing hair orange and the related classmate drama involving bullying and apologies.

Reddit conversation discussing classmate drama involving dyeing hair orange and social conflicts.

Reddit comment discussing dyeing hair orange and the related classmate drama about Halloween costume ideas.

Comment on social media about not catering to everyone, highlighting drama involving dyeing hair orange and classmates.

Comment by BingandBong123 explaining personal experience with being bullied for dyeing hair orange in classmate drama discussion.

Screenshot of an online comment reassuring someone about dyeing hair orange and addressing classmate drama.

Comment explaining a classmate drama involving dyeing hair orange and dealing with bullying and accusations.

Comment on a forum post discussing dyeing hair orange causing classmate drama.

Screenshot of a forum comment saying NTA and encouraging to enjoy cool hair amid dyeing hair orange classmate drama.

Comment about feeling triggered by people with hair, asking to shave head, referencing dyeing hair orange classmate drama.

Online comment defending dyeing hair orange, encouraging individuality and confidence despite classmate drama.

Comment on dyeing hair orange classmate drama questioning awareness of other red or orange-haired people.

Comment discussing the impact of dyeing hair orange and the drama it causes among classmates.

Red-haired classmate reacts with drama after dyeing hair orange, causing conflict and surprise among peers.

Comment warning about bullying and insecurity in a classmate, related to dyeing hair orange classmate drama.

Comment on a forum discussing dyeing hair orange and classmate drama, mentioning hair color change to brown to avoid teasing.