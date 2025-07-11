Everyone knows that the internet kind of has its own language. What that means is that people online simply interact a little differently than in real life — they use various expressions, words, emojis, and jokes that you don't often hear in day-to-day life.

This even includes such an act as complimenting — folks, especially Gen Z ones, have come up with a rather interesting way to do so online. And it's already seeping into real life. So, let's check out some examples of it, shall we?

I hope both sides of your pillow is cold

    #2

    I love whatever is wrong with you

    @gibsonishere , freepik Report

    #3

    I hope there's always enough milk in the bowl for your cereal

    @gibsonishere , freepik Report

    It’s a known fact that language is something that constantly evolves. In fact, some even say that it’s “a living, breathing entity” in the sense that it’s constantly changing and adapting to the needs of the speakers. 

    As proof of this, you can take a look at how the English language looked, for example, in Shakespearean times and how it looks right now – throughout hundreds of years, it has changed quite a bit. 
    #4

    I like you-don't go bald

    @gibsonishere , pixel-shot.com Report

    #5

    i hate it when people are funnier than me

    @gibsonishere , freepik Report

    #6

    Do you do weddings?

    @gibsonishere , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

    Actually, to notice the differences, you don’t have to go so far back in time; you can go back only a few decades. Granted, the contrast isn’t as grand as with hundreds of years ago, but still quite noticeable, especially when it comes to slang. 

    Like in the '80s, words like selfie weren’t really a thing. While taking pics of yourself was something people did, they didn’t have a specific word for it, as the term only took off in the 2000s. Now, it seems like an inherent part of your daily language, but not that long ago, it didn’t even exist.
    #7

    I love the way your brain functions

    @gibsonishere , kuprevich Report

    #8

    what comes after 7?

    @gibsonishere , stockking Report

    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    How is this a compliment, unless you're a bingo player and one fat lady?

    #9

    scrolling feels like divorce

    @gibsonishere , garakta_studio Report

    Similarly with the word hashtag. If, back in the '80s or '90s, you had said this word to someone, they would have looked at you strangely, because it would have sounded like gibberish. Well, it was gibberish at the time, because it didn’t exist, as it was coined only in 2007. Nowadays, it’s hard to find a person who doesn't know what this term means.

    So, as you can see, language is dynamic; it keeps changing along with and for people. Each generation brings something new to the language and communication table. It’s no secret that Gen Z has too.
    #10

    OH IK you smell good

    @gibsonishere , marymarkevich Report

    #11

    sorry for breathing the same air as you

    @gibsonishere , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

    #12

    tears ran down my leg

    @gibsonishere , EyeEm Report

    A lot of the changes that Gen Z has to offer in this area are highly influenced by internet culture. Their style of giving compliments is no exception. This was pointed out by a teacher on TikTok, @gibsonishere. In one of her videos, she discussed what kind of comments she has witnessed from younger people and how they have surprised her. 

    The first type is simple words like “queen”, “diva”,” GOAT,” and things like that, which are pretty straightforward. The second type is pretty basic too, with compliments like “you’re pretty”, “you’re nice”, and so on. 

    #13

    GOAT

    @gibsonishere , https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/smiley-girlfriends-together_8726338.htm#from_element=cross_selling__photo Report

    #14

    you're nice-you can come out of the basement

    @gibsonishere , frimufilms Report

    #15

    I like this one, let's keep her

    @gibsonishere , freepik Report

    Then, there’s a third type, which kind of confuses the teacher. It’s when youngsters say a compliment and then add something a little weird or even troubling to it. For instance, “I like you, I hope both sides of your pillow are cold.” Or “You’re funny, don’t go bald.” 

    If you spend enough time online, especially on TikTok, you will likely see at least a couple of comments like that. The thing is that they don’t really have any deep underlying meaning; it’s just a fun way to show admiration. 

    So, today we compiled a whole list of various compliments like that for you to enjoy and maybe get inspired for next time you want to praise someone. Upvote, and if you have any other variations, share them in the comments!
    #16

    Big fan of whatever this is

    @gibsonishere , EyeEm Report

    #17

    you're cool please don't explode

    @gibsonishere , EyeEm Report

    #18

    would be a shame if they end up missing

    @gibsonishere , andreypopov Report

    #19

    pls never go to therapy, you're so funny

    @gibsonishere , nomadsoul1 Report

    #20

    glad you didn't land in a sock

    @gibsonishere , freepik Report

    #21

    Please don't die

    @gibsonishere , freepik Report

    #22

    omg you're so funny I'm in your walls

    @gibsonishere , Mr. Borys Report

    #23

    rock paper DEFINITELY SCISSOR

    @gibsonishere , freepik Report

    #24

    and if u got something good in ur room (like vinyls or books) its like "did u know that keeping ur windows open at night is good for ur books?" (they're gonna st3al them BECAUSE they find them cool)

    @gibsonishere , gpointstudio Report

    #25

    Queen

    @gibsonishere , freepik Report

    #26

    Diva

    @gibsonishere , freepik Report

    #27

    you're awesome-I'm gonna follow you home

    @gibsonishere , user11486360 Report

    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    Stalking threat is a compliment? This generation is very confused...

    #28

    you seem really cool please be safe on July 25th

    @gibsonishere , rawpixel.com Report

    #29

    You're educated, im buying you

    @gibsonishere , freepik Report

    #30

    you're funny, lemme put u in my pocket

    @gibsonishere , EyeEm Report

    #31

    When they compliment someone cooking food: "If you look outside your window, you'll see a strange figure holding a plate..."

    @gibsonishere Report

    #32

    awhhh! this is so cute! ...Annabelle get them

    @gibsonishere Report

    #33

    woah you have a hidden talent,keep it hidden

    @gibsonishere Report

    #34

    I like you, you're going in the soup

    @gibsonishere Report

    #35

    you're funny, im taking your floor 🥰🥰

    @gibsonishere Report

    #36

    id love to study you under a microscope

    @gibsonishere Report

    #37

    Hey, your hair is really cool!… i'm gonna break into your house at night, shave your head and make myself a wig

    @gibsonishere Report

    #38

    That's my first impression of you and I love it

    @gibsonishere Report

