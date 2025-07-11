Everyone knows that the internet kind of has its own language. What that means is that people online simply interact a little differently than in real life — they use various expressions, words, emojis, and jokes that you don't often hear in day-to-day life.

This even includes such an act as complimenting — folks, especially Gen Z ones, have come up with a rather interesting way to do so online. And it's already seeping into real life. So, let's check out some examples of it, shall we?

More info: TikTok