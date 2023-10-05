ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes it might seem that people from different generations live in separate worlds. Thus, it might be complicated to understand each other. However, people can always try to build a bridge by providing insight into each other’s worlds.

In August the TikTok user @bailshenry shared a video telling a story of what she has learned from her intern that she had over the summer. Bailey is a 33-year-old millennial woman, while her intern was a Gen Z, who is 19 years old.

Image credits: bailshenry

“So, I’m a millennial. I’m in my 30s. It is what it is. But I still feel young-ish most days. And I often say I still feel 19”

“Well, wouldn’t you know it, this summer I worked with a precious 19-year-old, who’s a rising junior at the University of Mississippi. And she taught me a thing or two.

Number one, I am not 19. That is lesson number one. And the youth are often in the know about a lot of things. And so, as a millennial, I don’t hang out with a whole lot of 19-year-olds, but you might. You might be related to some. So, I wanted to share the things that she taught me to help other Millennials if you deal a lot with Gen Z. And I have typed it.”

Image credits: bailshenry

“First things first. DHgate”

That’s not like a generational thing. That’s just being like an in-the-know thing. And usually, the youth are in the know. did not know, I had no idea what DHgate was. I do now. Off the top of my head – seems illegal. Off the bottom of my head – we don’t care. I guess that’s the gate, which everyone has been gatekeeping.”

Image credits: bailshenry

“Number two. Specifically in college towns, there’s a great divide: there are the Golden Goose girlies and the Air Force One girlies”

Those are shoes, obviously. Because you don’t wear heels anymore to the bar. You don’t wear high heels going out. You wear like sneakers going out.

And you’re in a camp. You’re either in the Golden Goose camp or like an Air Force One girl camp. And there’s a big difference. And you just are what you are.

Which leads me to Alix Earle and Sofia Richie are very important. And to me as an outsider, it seems Sofia Richie is a Golden Goose girl and Alix Earle is an Air Force One girl. I don’t know what I’m saying, but it feels right.”

Image credits: bailshenry

“They use just words”

Sus. Does that mean suspicious? I still don’t know. Sus, mid, felt. Or felt that. ‘The vibe is so mid here.’ Like mediocre? I don’t know why they can’t just say ‘I’m not having a good time.’ But they just say mid or felt.”

“There’s something called Eskimo sisters”

“It means like two friends, two girlfriends hooked up with the same person. Not at the same time. Because we know what that means. I’m a little disappointed because there’s not a gender equivalent. There’s no Eskimo brother, but whatever.”

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)

“Snapchat is everything”

“You don’t ask for someone’s phone number. If you do that at the bar, they’ll think that you’re crazy. So, you say ‘what’s your snap?’ And then, apparently, friendships and relationships die on Snapchat.”

“Millennials, us, we walk a very thin line of being cheugy”

“Ask me if I care. I don’t care.”

Image credits: bailshenry

“Dating is grim”

“Gen Zers, oh, bless their hearts. I wouldn’t trade places with them for anything in the world. I truly wouldn’t. Snapchat, again to recap from the Snapchat. It has ruined communication, flirting, dating is grim.”

“They’re a little hustlers and they’re very capable, but they haven’t seen great economic examples”

“Especially in the United States, in the duration of their short, youthful lives. So they’re just going for it. They’re just living. Credit card debt – what? Home ownership – who? They don’t care, they don’t care. They’re just living.”

Image credits: bailshenry

“A lot of them don’t wear open-toed shoes”

“Which I think is strange. They think it’s very vulnerable to show off your toes. I find that cute and endearing.”

“They’re not super close to their parent”

“I’m not saying that it’s like a broad, every Gen Z-er is not close to their parents. But a good bit of them are just not really close to their families. And that makes me sad. As a mom, that makes me sad. As a woman, who’s close to her parents, that makes me sad.”

Image credits: bailshenry

“This is just what I’ve learned”

“I’m very thankful for this sweet 19-year-old, who gave me an insight into her world. And I think they’re gonna be okay. She’s a very hard worker. I can’t speak for all Gen Zers, but she is a little hustler and she will be fine. Okay, have a good day.”

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Bailey Henry is a content creator who talks about her journey with infertility. She has written a book and had a podcast. Currently, she is actively posting about her life on her social media accounts, on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. The mentioned video, which was posted on Bailey’s TikTok account, went viral and reached 3.1M views.

And apparently, many people were not in the know of the things Bailey has mentioned in her videos. But don’t worry! Bored Panda is here to enlighten everyone, just as the Gen Z intern enlightened Bailey.

Let’s start with DHgate. What kind of gate is it? Well, simply put DHgate is a Chinese online marketplace. On this site, a person can buy nearly anything for a fraction of the cost, only the shipping takes almost a month. People on the internet say it’s like a contemporary shady designer goods seller. Also, some folks in the comments under the video stated that the newly popular shopping site Temu is a new DHgate.

Going further in Bailey’s video, she mentions 2 types of popular shoes – Golden Goose and Air Force One. Golden Goose are luxury brand sneakers. The price of these shoes usually starts from around $500. The other mentioned shoes are Nike’s Air Force Ones. Talking about price, these shoes are a bit cheaper than the first ones but still are quite pricey for a shoe. Their price starts from approximately $100. And evidently, both of these brands of shoes are a thing with today’s youth.

Moving along, Bailey in the video complains that instead of using proper sentences Gen Z uses words such as mid, sus, or felt. Basically, these words are abbreviations of normal, commonly used words just as suspicious or mediocre. Also, in the video the OP briefly mentions the word cheugy. Simply said, it means the opposite of trendy. The definition includes a variety of things from fashion to usage of social media. Usually, things such as skinny jeans, cheesy hashtags (like #GirlBoss), obsession with wine, and many more are considered cheugy.

Image credits: RDNE stock projects (not the actual photo)

Also, in the video, there was a mention of the Eskimo sisters. Bailey explains the phenomenon in the video pretty well. Essentially, the Eskimo sisters are two girls, who have slept with the same guy. Gender reverse equivalent also exists and the name is not so different – Eskimo brothers. Although, in the video Bailey mentions that she’s disappointed that there’s no thing like Eskimo brothers, later she is corrected in the comments that actually there is.

Lastly, let’s talk about Snapchat. Probably most of the millennials are aware of what Snapchat is. But for this generation, Snapchat kind of died after its peak with the dog filter. In reality, Snapchat is far from dead. Well, at least between Gen Z. Here, according to the Pew Research Center, Snapchat is one of the most used social media sites by today’s teens.

Moving to the comments of the video, millennials seemed to agree with Bailey on many things. They shared that, just like her, they didn’t know what Golden Goose or DHgate were until they were enlightened by this video. Besides, it was also pointed out that the most millennial thing to happen in the video was the OP printing out her list of thoughts rather than writing them down in her phone’s notes app.

One of the most popular public opinions under the video was that Golden Goose shoes look ugly. According to commentators, those shoes look like worn, knock-off versions of other kinds of boots.

People went to the comments to collectively discuss their frustration with trendy things