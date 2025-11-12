ADVERTISEMENT

Some pics just go hard... No context, no explanation, and often, no caption needed at all. These images are pure, unfiltered energy bursting right out of your screen.

They're the ones that might make you stop mid-scroll, or wonder "what in air of 2019 is going on here?" Many times, these pics happen by chance, captured at the right place and the wrong time. They speak louder than a thousand words ever could.

If you need more than a soft laugh today, look no further than a little corner of the internet aptly called Pics That Go Hard. It has over 381,000 followers united in their love of unhinged, cursed, chaotic and over-the-top photographs. It's where aesthetics and filters fly out of the window, and comedy reigns supreme.

Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorite posts from the page to add some drama to an otherwise dull day. So buckle up, and prepare for a wild ride through a virtual gallery of accidental brilliance. Let us know which ones hit harder than a Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather boxing match.