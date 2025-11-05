And that’s exactly what the Facebook page “Am I Overreacting?” captures perfectly. From relationship rants to office meltdowns and family feuds, people are turning to the internet to share their most dramatic moments, and the results are pure chaos. Whether you think they’re justified or just being a bit extra, one thing’s for sure: these stories are endlessly entertaining.

As humans, we all have emotional reactions to other people’s actions. Someone spills coffee on you, you get annoyed. Someone cuts you off in traffic, you might lose your cool. It’s normal. But sometimes, those reactions can go a little too far, crossing into full-blown overreaction territory.

#1 AIO Boyfriend Wants Me To Pick Up The Leaves By Hand Because He Doesn't Want To Buy A Rake Share icon We are new homeowners. We can afford a rake. I say that's ridiculous to pick these up by hand. He says a rake is a waste of money because it's not a large yard. This lead to an argument where he accuses me of spending way too much money on things we don't need. Granted I do spend more money than him, but he is the type of person who will own a TV and a mattress and be content.

RELATED:

#2 AIO My BF Texting His Former Student Share icon My bf (43M) is a high school teacher and has stayed in touch with his former student (19F) who went off to college this year. Am I overreacting or are conversations like this between them (him = blue, her=white) a bit too emotionally charged to be just a mentor-mentee relationship?

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 AIO For Being Upset My Boyfriend Gave His Ex Flowers? Share icon

While overreacting might seem like an emotional “outburst,” it’s actually part of the broader spectrum of human emotions we all experience. Our feelings: anger, sadness, fear, joy, shape how we perceive and respond to the world around us. Emotions aren’t flaws; they’re signals, guiding us through complex situations. Sometimes, we act on them before we even realize it, which can lead to reactions that feel “too much.” But truthfully, feeling things deeply is simply part of being human. We all experience intense emotions at times, this is completely normal.

#4 My Dad And I Talking About My Husband Behind His Back Share icon

#5 AIO For Losing My Mind Over This Note I Found In My Fiancé’s Pocket? Share icon I (29F) have been with my fiancé (30M) for 3 years. Last night he went out with his friends and came home later than expected, which led to a bit of an argument. Tonight we went out together with our friend group, and since it was cold, he offered me his jacket. When I went to the bathroom, I found a note with a phone number in his jacket pocket. When I confronted him, he said it was nothing — apparently, he found the note under his coffee cup the night before and never called the number. He even told me to check his call history if I didn’t believe him, and sure enough, there was no call made. Still, I can’t help but wonder… why keep the note in his pocket? Am I the [jerk] for confronting him about it?



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Am I Wrong? This Is His Third Time Cheating Share icon The second time was last month, and when she vented and cried to me about it, I consoled her. She even said she would break up with him. The following week, I see them together and she says, “He’s changed.” Now… he’s cheated again lol.

Ethan Kross, a psychologist at the University of Michigan and director of the Emotion and Self-Control Laboratory, explained this perfectly in a piece for BBC. “One big misunderstanding,” he says, “is that there are good emotions and there are bad emotions, and that we should strive to live our lives free of all the bad emotions. This is an error, as far as I'm concerned: we evolved the ability to experience all emotions for a reason.” In other words, every emotion, pleasant or not, serves a purpose in helping us navigate life. He goes on to explain that emotions often carry valuable messages. “Anger can motivate us to correct an injustice if there's still an opportunity to fix things. Sadness can lead us to introspect and make new meaning out of situations that have fundamentally been altered. Envy can motivate us to strive for things that we want to achieve. In the right proportions, that is such a key phrase, all emotions are useful.” The goal isn’t to avoid emotions, but to learn how to balance and understand them. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Am I Overreacting For Being Upset That My Boyfriend Invited His Ex To A Party Without Telling Me? Share icon I (18F) have been dating my boyfriend (19M) for six months. Last night, he went to a small party his friend hosted, and I couldn’t go because of work. Everything seemed fine until someone sent me a photo of him sitting next to his ex. When I asked about it, he said, “I didn’t think it mattered, we’re all friends,” and accused me of “acting jealous for no reason.” I wasn’t upset that she was there—I was upset that he didn’t mention it beforehand. Now he’s not replying to my texts and says he “needs space from the drama.” Would you be upset if you were in my shoes, or am I overreacting?

#8 AIO For Being Upset At My (F30) BF (M31) Leaving Comments Like This Under Multiple Women’s Pics Who I Don’t Know? Share icon He’s done this under several women’s photos even after I brought it up to him. He said he doesn’t see the big deal since it’s “an innocent comment” and they’re “just friends”. He also called me insecure for “monitoring his activity”. Problem is, I’ve never met nor heard about any of these “friends” and we’ve dated for 7 years and i think it’s weird to be complimenting other women like that under their photos while being in a whole relationship. Am I overreacting and making this a bigger deal than it is?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 AIO GF Went To Walmart To Get An Oil Change. The Mechanic Got Her Number And Sent Her A Message Share icon Would I be in the wrong if I contacted Walmart about this? I do, but at the same time I don’t want the guy to lose his job. I just don’t appreciate how he invaded her privacy, got her number, and proceeded to text her. I’m mainly worried that if he feels this comfortable doing it to her, how many times has he done this to other women.



I don’t care to be conformational, I’m not worried about it in the slightest. But it bothers me that her privacy was invaded.



At the same time, I think it’ll be easier just to laugh it off.

That’s why it’s so important to manage our emotions rather than suppress them. The first step is simply to notice what you’re feeling. Pause before reacting, take a breath, and ask yourself, what emotion is this? Recognizing your feelings in the moment gives you the power to respond intentionally instead of impulsively. With awareness, emotional reactions become easier to navigate, and less likely to control you. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 AIO. My Mom Sent Me A Text That Makes Me Very Uncomfortable Share icon I 20F was texting my mom a few days ago about me wanting to break up with my boyfriend. She kept referring to everything that I was complaining about as my “womanly duties” which doesn’t make sense to me. I dont know if im overreacting or maybe im just being dramatic lol.

#11 AIO Or Is The Message My BF Sent Me A Bit Over The Top Share icon I was thinking about getting my tongue re pierced as I had it done when I was 14-16 and now im 18 and I want it done again. I was on a phone call with my boyfriend(M21) and at the end of the call I told him I was going into the piercing place just to make sure I still had the right anatomy. This isn’t the first time I told him I wanted it done again and then once I hung up he sent me this paragraph about 20 minutes later. I find it a bit insane and over the top and that he is overreacting. But maybe I am and he’s right in a sense I honestly don’t know 😂 just want opinions on this

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 AIO. I'm Upset Because My Brother Isn't Attending My Wedding. And This Was Us Text To Me Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Once you’ve identified an emotion, name it. Are you feeling hurt, frustrated, embarrassed, or anxious? Putting words to emotions can reduce their intensity. Then, ask yourself what’s triggering that feeling. Maybe it’s something someone said, or perhaps it’s linked to a deeper insecurity or memory. Understanding the source helps you see whether your reaction fits the situation or if past emotions are spilling into the present. Rather than fighting your emotions, try to accept them. It’s tempting to push them away, but resistance often makes them stronger. Instead, acknowledge what you’re feeling, write it down, or take a few quiet moments to sit with it. Acceptance doesn’t mean you like how you feel, it just means you’re allowing yourself to experience it fully, which is the first step toward healing and clarity.

#13 AIO For Breaking Up With My Boyfriend Over These Texts? Share icon Her messages are in blue, his are in dark grey. She works as a caterer at his job, delivering food.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 After Meeting On A Dating App And Talking For 2 Weeks, I Get This Text After Our First Date… Share icon

#15 How’d I Do? Share icon

Next, think of healthier alternatives to manage or express what you feel. If anger arises, could you take a walk instead of sending that heated text? If sadness hits, could you journal, draw, or listen to music that soothes you? Mindfulness can help here, simply being aware of your thoughts and sensations without judgment creates space between feeling and reaction. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Am I Overreacting At My Bosses Response? Share icon I feel like this is terrible management. I have never worked at a job where the priority is my time off and not my health????? Am I Overreacting?

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 AIO I Wanted To Wear A Dress Or Skirt Today And My BF Got Mad Abt It Share icon for context i have wore skirts w him but recently i have not because it has been cold and i’ve had work or i had to meet his mom and wanted to dress conservatively. I also haven’t had much time really to my self to get ready for him since we spend lots of time together and he already gets upset I take too long to get ready.



#18 Aio Friend Says He’d Still Vote For Trump Despite Everything. So I’m Cutting Him Off Share icon Ex boyfriend with whom I still have a great friendship with and I were talking on the phone. He jokes about trump trying to downplay the Epstein debacle and how guilty it’s made him look. So I ask him “Would you still vote for him” he replies “Oh 100%” I hung up immediately. For context, This election was a huge point of contempt and frankly a big reason why I couldn’t do it anymore including his spiraling and falling into the right wing hole of content creators and spending all day on twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, what you need most is connection. Talk to a loved one you trust and share how you feel. A simple conversation can help you gain perspective and feel supported. If emotions feel too heavy or overwhelming, reaching out to a professional can make a huge difference. Therapy provides tools to better understand your patterns and guide you toward emotional balance.

#19 AIO Just Received This Text From My Boyfriend Share icon For context my (F20) boyfriend (M21) and I live together and work full time as well as split rent 50/50. I cook all the meals and clean the house even after my graveyard shifts, all he does is work, come home to play games, and occasionally invites friends over. we’ve been together for over 5 years and he’s been acting this way for the last three months and when I tell him how it’s making me feel he tells me i’m wrong and overreacting. so basically i’m asking AIO??

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 AIO, My BF Said A Gay Dude Asked For His IG At Work And My BF Gave It To Him Share icon My BF was at work when he texted me this. Immediately i started to feel weird because to me my BF is leading on/entertaining the dude just by simply giving him his IG account. Am i weird for feeling like this? I know my bf isn’t going to be unfaithful but this interaction in general is making me feel so so so weird.



#21 Texts From My Lazy Ex Share icon looking back now I'm just glad I'm free and in a better place. Truly the biggest waste of breath I've ever met

As Healthline points out, emotions are the felt responses to situations, they’re what drive our reactions and choices. Whether it’s deciding to confront someone, to walk away, or to take a moment to think, your emotions play a key role in every decision you make. They’re not just mental experiences; they shape your relationships, habits, and even your health. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 AUI Or Just Asking For Too Much? Share icon Lovely TV, right? I(f23) thought so too. My roommate(f24) accidentally knocked my TV over today, which I thought wasn’t a big deal until I turned it on. I was pretty upset, it’s the 1st TV I ever bought since moving out, about $130. When I showed her the damage, all she said was “sorry!” No, “oh let me help fix it, etc.”Reasonably, I asked for compensation. Since it was $130, I asked for $100. TV’s are expensive. She said she would only pay $60 or nothing, due to the TV being placed in a spot where it could “easily fall over” and it’s “too top heavy” (which is not true). For reference, it sits on a little table I have covered as shown in the photo. It is by the door, however, it’s easily avoided if you use your eyes. I have knocked the tv with my elbow, my cat has jumped on the table many times, even sleeps on it, and it has NEVER fallen over. Never. I know if I ever accidentally broke someone’s crap I’d pay for it. And I know if I broke her TV she would have me pay for hers.AIO for being so upset with her pinning the blame of the broken TV on me and not paying up?

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 AIO Because My Boyfriend Didn’t Tell Me About His Potentially Homophobic Dad? Share icon Me (23F) and my boyfriend (24M) have been planning for about a month for me to meet his parents this weekend. I was looking on his phone for a picture we took together to send to myself (with his permission) and happened to see a text exchange with his dad.



The thing is, he’s always told me his parents are great people, and I’ve never heard anything about “problematic views.” He doesn’t know that I know yet.



AITA for feeling worried that he might be hiding things like this from me?

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 AIO For The Way That I Replied To My Boyfriend? Overbearing Behavior? Share icon I texted my boyfriend to let him know I was done with my workout and planned to cool down for a bit before showering. I mentioned that I’d be reading a book in the meantime. After that, I ate lunch, showered, and didn’t text him again until I was finished. His reply afterward caught me off guard — I’m not sure if it’s something I should be concerned about or if I’m overreacting. I told him that his response felt overbearing because it comes across as suffocating when he acts this way. It’s not the first time we’ve had something like this happen in our relationship. Now I’m second-guessing myself — maybe I could’ve worded it differently, but it’s too late to take it back.



ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re in tune with your emotions, you gain access to an incredible source of self-knowledge. That awareness helps you make clearer decisions, build stronger relationships, and navigate everyday interactions with empathy and confidence. Understanding emotions doesn’t mean avoiding them, it means listening to them, learning from them, and letting them guide you, rather than define you.

#25 AIO Or Did My Boyfriend Just Call Me Ugly? Share icon My boyfriend never really expresses his thoughts or shows that he’s attracted to me, so when I tell him I feel like he’s not attracted to me he either says he doesn’t know what I’m talking about, I’m being crazy, or making things up. I try to tell myself that he just naturally isn’t expressive, but today he looked me up and down and made a face that I can only describe as a mix of confusion and disgust. I was going to let it go, but I decided to text him and his response just confuses me. I try to give him the benefit of the doubt when we text because english isn’t his first language and things he says don’t make sense sometimes, but I feel like what he’s saying here is pretty clear. I asked him in person to clarify what he meant and he just said he didn’t know. I told him he pretty much just called me ugly and all he said was “ here you go again with this [nonsense]” . So AIO?



ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Is This A Red Flag? Should I Take This Guy To The Wedding? Share icon

#27 After We Break Up When We Were Engaged She’s Instantly On Tinder And Then Tries To Pull This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, mindfulness could have certainly helped in some of these posts, don’t you think? Sometimes, it’s not just about what happens, but how we react to it. Do you think some people were truly overreacting, or did the situation actually call for that level of emotion? It’s hard to tell sometimes when feelings are running high. Have you ever received a message or been in a situation that instantly made your heart race or your emotions spiral? How did you handle it: with calm, or did it catch you off guard? Share your thoughts below, we’d love to know how you deal with those moments when emotions take over. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 AIO - Future MIL Telling Me I Should Eat Less Because My Unborn Baby Is 9 Lbs Share icon I (F, 37 weeks pregnant) had an ultrasound today and my baby is already estimated to be almost 9 lbs. It’s genetic on my side of the family—big babies run in our genes. I’ve been tested and do not have gestational diabetes. I’m midsize/plus-size when not pregnant, so I know I’m not a tiny person, but everything has been healthy so far.



My future MIL, however, has made several comments that really rubbed me the wrong way. She’s told me multiple times that I should “watch what I eat” because I “have diabetes” (which I don’t), and during my first trimester, she even complained to my fiancé that I was drinking a can of root beer daily. For context, it was one of the only things that helped with my nausea, and I’d sip it slowly over hours. I stopped once the nausea went away around 18 weeks.



Now after this latest comment about the baby’s size, I’m honestly just done. I’m seriously considering not seeing her again until after the baby is born. My fiancé completely supports me and agrees she’s out of line—but I also know he’s supposed to have my back, so I’m wondering if I’m being overly sensitive.



Would you feel the same way if you were in my shoes? Or am I overreacting?

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 AIO For Feeling Uncomfortable About My BF Of 1 Year Asking To View All Of My Credit Card Balances? Share icon I may be crazy but I think that is really inappropriate. We don't live together... we are not married. For context, I am currently in the process of selling my house which has been a money pit. My balances aren't crazy high but they aren't amazing. I just feel like he has an ulterior motive for asking this and wish he was more upfront. Thoughts?

#30 AIO For Finding This In My Boyfriends Room And Freaking Out ?(He Said He Doesn’t Know Where It Came From) Share icon I found this wrapper in my boyfriend's room, he says it's not a condom but google search says it is. I trust him but Occam's razor says that it most likely is just a condom. He says regardless it's just from under the carpet when he was cleaning which is believable.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 AIO Or Is It Totally Normal What He Did? Share icon AIO? My husband went out of town with his friend and spent the night at a friend’s house who is a girl. I don’t feel he cheated and I don’t think there has ever been anything between the two, but I am hurt he didn’t run this by me first and just thought it was an okay thing to do. I do not like this situation at all. AIO?

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 AIO Found BF Deleted Texts Share icon My (31F) BF (32M) went on a business trip to his hometown a few weeks ago and was messaging a girl who had a crush on him years ago before he moved away.



I wasn’t aware of their conversation or the girl until I had a gut feeling to check.



They planned to meet when her fiancé was not around.



I ended up sending a message letting her know it was inappropriate and this caused the end of the relationship.



AIO?

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Am I Overreacting For Not Letting My Boyfriend’s Female Friend Use My Shampoo? Share icon I was at my boyfriend’s apartment this weekend. One of his close female friends came over to hang out, and she ended up taking a shower there because she didn’t have time to go home first.



When she asked to use my shampoo (I’d brought my own and left it in the shower), I said I’d rather she didn’t because it’s an expensive salon brand I buy only once in a while. She rolled her eyes and said it’s just shampoo, don’t be weird about it.



My boyfriend told me later I embarrassed him and made her feel awkward over something so small. I told him it’s not about the price, it’s about personal boundaries she could’ve used his shampoo instead.



Now he’s acting distant and saying I was petty. I feel like if the roles were reversed and I used her stuff without asking, it would be a big deal. Am I overreacting here?

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 AIO? GF Used Chat GPT To Tell Me Why She Wants Too Marry Me Share icon So I saw her message and thought wow that was sweet, but too well worded she doesn’t talk like that. So I used a ai text detector app and well yeah… realized that this girl just used ai too express too me why she wanted to marry me instead of being real and using her actual emotions.

#35 AIO — bought Cookies To Share And Roommate Took A Bite And.. Left It?? Share icon They’re all gaslighting me in the group chat saying no one touched it. This is a suspiciously bite-shaped mark, teeth marks on the frosting, no indication of being squeezed to take a chunk off to try it. I get maybe they didn’t want to waste the cookie but I’m not eating a cookie that was OBVIOUSLY bitten, they could have cut it in half or something. I just moved in a month ago, I’m not dating any one of them and don’t get how they thought I’d be fine swapping spit. Gross.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 AIO About My Roommate And I’s Cat? We Got It Together But It Gravitated More Towards Her Share icon the cat is almost 2 years old btw. i didn’t think my suggestion was all that crazy and we are lower income. anyone who’s owned a unspayed female cat knows how absolutely annoying it can be as well as stressful for the cat. was just trying to be helpful 🤷🏻‍♀️

#37 AIO? I Had Opened Up About My Dating Style, And Asked If It Worried Him At All Share icon

#38 AIO. My BF Walked Out Of My School Gathering Over Me Performing Share icon I had this school gathering thingy for the last day on Friday. Family, students, friends etc. I got asked to sing a solo by my music teacher and the song was ‘my all’ by Mariah Carey. (I know odd song for a school gathering but my teacher said it gets my vocal range the best and she wanted me performance to stand out). My bf walked out as you could see from the messages. And we haven’t really spoken since. Am I crazy for thinking this is weird thing to get mad over?? Or am I overreacting. Maybe he thought I was aiming it at my ex or something but he won’t even let me talk it out with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 AIO My Girlfriend Is Hiding A Social Media Account Share icon So my girlfriend gave me an ultimatum- if we want to be together then I can't have a TikTok account. "Boys have that standard for Onlyfans, I have that standard for TikTok." After viewing her account page, she is following and being followed by a bunch of males she finds attractive and engaging with their accounts. Am I overreacting for expressing how I feel it's disrespectful to be behaving this way in a relationship? Or am I controlling for not allowing her to "window shop" or look at "eye candy"? I follow no females on social media, because any attention given to them is a betrayal to my girlfriend, but when I ask for it to be the other way around, it becomes a big deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Am I Overreacting? Boyfriend Sent Me This Message That Feels Like It Was Maybe Meant For Someone Else Share icon Am I tripping? Boyfriend sent me this while he was in the basement and I’m upstairs. For context, I’ve been in the kitchen cooking and feeding my boys all evening. He steps out for about 40 mins. He comes in with food, eats, and then goes back downstairs. He then sends me this message… when I asked him what he was talking about, he says “I feel rejuvenated from taking my vitamins, I was asking if you feel rejuvenated from us [sleeping together] last night”. Now I’m no Nancy Drew but this sounds like a cover up… or maybe I’m just overthinking it Lol Please help!



#41 I Can’t Do Dating Anymore, My Heart Hurts Too Much Share icon Context, I recently got out of a year long abusive relationship a couple months ago. I was cheated on, lied to repeatedly, manipulative, it was terrible (my ex had severe BPD). After finally ending things and basically being a sobbing mess for weeks on end, I was finally feeling ready to put myself out there. I downloaded Hinge and met this amazing girl on there, we clicked really well, talked about so much, I felt like I finally found a way out of my despair. This was my attempt at setting up our first real date. I’m not mad at her or anything, it just [hurts].



ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Aio? Feeling Triggered Ex-Wife Minimizes My Presence At Son’s Events Share icon She always reacts like this. I want it to be nice and civil but I also want to be present in my son’s life. I’m able to attend his Christmas parade and this felt very curt and rude. It’s Sunday and she only even got me the details today.



At every turn it feels like she’s trying to follow the bare-minimum legal requirement. At one of my son’s recitals she wouldn’t even let me say hello to him before he went on stage and the audience was packed. I was really sad that he might think I wasn’t there to see it but I lucked out and he saw me in the crowd.



I guess I should be thankful I even get to tell him hello this time. Depressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 AIO For Thinking It’s Weird My Friend’s Boyfriend Talks To Me Like This? Share icon Me and (we’ll call him) Justin have always been a normal level of friendly with eachother. I see him about twice a month tops. No lines are ever crossed, he does not hit on me, and he’s super loved up with (let’s call her) Ariana. I’ve never gotten weird vibes from him, but as of late he’s been blowing my phone up. I’m not really sure how to respond half the time. To me it’s kind of weird though.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Do You Think He Cares About Me At All? Share icon I met this man on a dating app. I’m only in town for a few months, so I said upfront that I was just looking for something casual. His profile said the same, and when we talked before meeting, he said he wasn’t looking for a relationship — just a connection.



For the past seven Saturday nights, he’s been coming over. We kiss, cuddle, hold hands, talk for hours, and he sleeps in my bed. We don’t text much — only to arrange when we’ll see each other.Now, it’s the last time I’ll see him before I move to a new city, and I feel really sad. Even though I only wanted casual, I’ve become attached to him. We said goodbye this morning, and I felt so sad. I’m also mad at myself for wanting more, even though I knew from the start that this was casual.



ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Toxic Ex Buys Me A Birthday Gift After I Blocked Him… Share icon This man will literally try every single tactic to try to win me back OMG. Then he puts in a long note that basically says he’s sorry for everything and wish he could have done better. He’s put me through so much pain and every single time he does something that reminds me of him I get a flashback of all the horrible trauma I went through. I’m doing way better now but it seems like he never wants to leave.

#46 AIO Told Me The Day Before Concert That He Was Bringing A Chick With Him? Share icon We had been planning to go to this concert for over 4 months. It was at a local venue, so tickets weren’t purchased ahead of time.



If he had given me any kind of heads-up, I would’ve brought my girlfriend, another friend, or something. But the night before, something about the situation just rubbed me the wrong way, so I decided not to go and worked overtime instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Should I Break Up With Him Share icon he just doesn’t understand anything i do. it hurts me deeply and i try to be nice

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 AIO Did She Use Chat GPT To Break Up With Me? Share icon It’s written so formal like I’m being broken up with via a work email, also the em dash. It just doesn’t feel very human and idk how to feel or respond.



Do you guys think that chat GPT wrote this too or am I tripping?



That’s the only thing I wanted to get an opinion on



But since this sub requires that I write a little more:



The only issues we really have is that she thinks I work too much and she wishes she could see me more often. I drive 30 mins to her house and stay with her all the time literally multiple times a week. She can also drive but never wants to drive to my place.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 AIO I Left Him For Cheating And Now I Don’t Want Him Share icon I (23F) was dating a (29M). we dated for about 8 months. we’ve known each other since Feb 2024. We were long distance. He lives in TX and I live in PA. He travels for work. I kept catching him lying about little things. I’ve expressed before i don’t like being lied to due to my past experiences with men. I recently was sent a ss of him texting another woman. She sent me the ss. Over time things kept building up. I got sick of it and left. I blocked him on everything and today he texted me this on the one account i forgot to block him on. He’s saying he had a mini heart attack and he was in the er. Long story short, he ended up getting blocked there too. am I being too harsh?

#50 AIO For Thinking This Is An Insane Red Flag? Share icon I didn't respond because i was speechless. What an incredibly weird thing to say to someone who you want to interview? Sorry that I'm in the process of losing my current job so I'm very busy and can't make time for you today? What do i even respond to this with? Would it be wrong to just block his number and forget about working there? Doesn't seem like it would be the friendliest workplace if this is the attitude I get before even interviewing.....

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Don’t Know How To Respond This… Share icon I had a long day at work and tried to cancel a date. He then replied this to me…



I can’t lie it did make me laugh. But I’m still not going to go out tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 AIO? My BF Won’t Talk To Me After An Argument And Borrowing Money From Me Share icon This is all he will say to me each day now. Good morning, nothing else. He asked me for money for a car 4 days ago, I didn’t hesitate bc I had it and wanted to make him happy. Hed pay me back so no worries, but we got into a small argument and he said some strange things to me then just ignored me. Should I have been nicer? Or should I just leave. Idk if im OR here. I just want basic communication but he won’t talk to me he thinks I’m upset.

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Am I Overreacting Here???? Share icon For context, for my gf’s 30th birthday, her mom and I have been planing a super luxurious and decently expensive secret spa weekend for months now. It’s a secret she knows nothing about. One of my gf’s former coworkers texted and asked her if she wanted to go see a play the weekend we planned on sending her, an in a desperate attempt to preserve the secret, I texted her friend, who then responded with this. I didn’t think what I sent was rude, am I wrong here?

#54 My Ex Texted Me After I Found Out He Cheated Share icon This was over a year ago. We dated when I was f23 and he was M31

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Announced To My Entire Family That I Am Severing All Ties With Them And This Was My Brother's Response Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Aio Or Is BF Trying To Break Up But Too Cowardly To Take Direct Action Share icon We have been going through a really rocky year of fights every 3-4 weeks and despite a lot of them being situations that can be handled better on both our parts, the fights tend to escalate and drag over 2-3 days. This morning, I said something that he found nitpicky and another escalation happened. I texted him to apologize for my actions and this was his response. Is he just setting the relationship up for failure to then blame it on me? Or is he breaking up but is too cowardly to do it directly, and expects me to make the move instead?

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 AIO? Ex Reached Out To Me To “Get Back Together” Share icon my ex texted me. we dated for only a few months and I fell rlly in love with him. he ended it bc he wasn’t attracted to me. now comes all this. I’m really upset. am i overreacting? I want to block him but don’t know what the nature thing to do is. I was thinking of calling him but not sure

#58 AIO For Rejecting Someone Because They Didn’t Immediately Disclose That They Have Two Kids? Share icon So I matched with this guy on Hinge who did not put on his profile that he had children. We’ve only been talking a couple days but it was going really well and last night we talked on the phone for 3 hours. I kept teasing him that everyone has some sort of baggage but he kept saying he wanted to wait and tell me in person to “keep me on my toes”. I suppose I should have taken that as a red flag but I didn’t expect it to be something this big. The last 30 minutes of our convo he decided that he would divulge me and turns out he has quite a bit of baggage. His ex cheated on him and apparently she’s not super mentally stable. AIO for not wanting to move forward?

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 Roommate Has Been Acting Really Weird…aio? Share icon He sent me these weird texts….then when I went into the kitchen to get something to drink, I found these drawings on the counter? He really doesn’t want me to go outside. The cameras haven’t picked up anything out there? He’s been acting kinda off for a couple months now, but it’s definitely escalated I think? Not sure what to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 AIO For Feeling A Bit Offended By What My Bfs Mom Said Share icon First of I 18(f) want to say i genuinely get her point and I get and acknowledge she’s just trying to look out for him M(20) but I felt a bit offended that despite me telling her the truth that I really don’t ask him to buy me things often, she stil didn’t believe me almost? Also I want to say that the basket she’s referring to was for my birthday he got me a like small to medium sized basket and put a few goodies in it and I am very grateful for it and she exaggerated when she said every week because it’s not that often, he does this where he buys me something once in a while, nothing too crazy and I genuinely don’t ask for things from Him because even though we have been together for a very long time, i get embarrassed even asking for a drink or something small.also yes i do buy him things too it’s kind of one of my love language is gift giving and I don’t mind it at all and he doesn’t either but i get also why his mom might not like it but I felt a bit offended, aio for feeling that? And yes he has a job and so do i

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 Am I Trying Too Hard, Am I Trying To Force Things? She Didn’t Text Me Good Night Or Good Morning, And The “I Will Just Not Miss You At All” Was Hurtful To Me Share icon

#62 My Friend Just Sent Me This. Her Stepmom Took Her Stepsister To Get Food Without Her, And Then When She Went To Go Get Food By Herself She Grounded Her Share icon

#63 AIO For Responding Like This To My Band Lead Singer Saying He Is Worried About My Commitment Because I’m In Another Band Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 AIO In This Situation Share icon For an answer yes we broke up, but I just wanted to get multiple views on if I'm in the wrong or not

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Ain’t No Way, Am I Overreacting? 💀 Share icon Imagine being married for 12 years with five kids and you on messenger doing [stuff] like this. Treated me like absolute [trash] the entire year all because of stuff like this. Come to find out my spouse was doing this in the dark and then gets mad at me for finding out, and now is trying to change the narrative projecting that she wants out of the marriage for being exposed.



#66 Aio: My Ex Reached Out To Me After Almost A Year Asking To Catch Up Share icon He's been seeing someone else after we broke up. We haven't talked in a long while. However, once he got to know that I'd be visiting his city for a concert (idk how he knew that...some of his friends still follow me so maybe that's how), he texted me through a different account and even called from a new number. It's just strange since he was the one to end the relationship without much closure and now suddenly, he wants to meet and "talk" after all this time?

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 What Should I Do?? Is This Normal?! Share icon For context I’m a freshmen in college. Idk if I’m overreacting but I think this is very controlling and he has threatened to come to my college multiple times before.

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 AIO For Sending This Message To A Coworker That Relives Me 1-2 Hours Late Every Night? Share icon

#69 Guy From My Gym Keeps Texting Me Share icon

#70 Comments Like This From My GF Are Wearing On Me Share icon