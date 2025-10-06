Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Husband Leaves Because He Can’t Deal With Deaf Baby, Tells Everyone It’s His Wife’s Fault
Woman sitting alone looking sad and thoughtful, reflecting on husband leaving due to deaf baby and blaming wife
Family, Relationships

Husband Leaves Because He Can’t Deal With Deaf Baby, Tells Everyone It’s His Wife’s Fault

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Having a child with a disability can be challenging for a parent. They may endure a fair share of emotional and mental health distress, along with some financial strains. 

Yet despite these hurdles, a responsible parent is expected to love their child unconditionally, especially in such situations. It’s a concept that a man seemingly could not get himself to agree to, after abandoning his wife and deaf daughter. 

To make matters worse, he attempted to turn the tables on his spouse, resulting in a full-blown family drama and a courtroom debacle. 

RELATED:

    Some parents couldn’t handle having a child with a disability

    Couple discussing divorce agreement at table with wedding rings, highlighting husband leaving over deaf baby issues.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    A dad was unable to accept his daughter for being born deaf

    Text post discussing a husband leaving because he can't deal with a deaf baby, blaming his wife for it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about husband leaving because he can't deal with deaf baby and wife’s efforts to learn ASL and connect with Deaf community.

    Woman using sign language at home, illustrating challenges when husband leaves because he can't deal with deaf baby.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    His behavior was so abhorrent that his wife filed for divorce

    Alt text: Mother shares story of husband leaving because he can't deal with deaf baby and blaming her for their issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message revealing husband can't handle raising deaf baby and blames wife for the situation, expressing rejection.

    Woman sitting on couch looking sad and contemplative, reflecting on challenges of having a deaf baby and family strain.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    After enduring insults from her own family and in-laws, the wife wonders whether her actions were too drastic

    Text post discussing family conflict after husband leaves due to struggles with deaf baby, causing blame and social media exposure.

    Image credits: deaf_baby456

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Parents of a disabled child may experience mental health struggles

    Studies have shown that parents of a disabled child may go through episodes of mental struggles. According to a 2024 research paper published in the National Library of Medicine, some of these struggles may include guilt, blame, and reduced self-esteem. 

    Compounding these issues is the financial burden of finding appropriate and affordable childcare. The allocation of monetary resources may also be a source of strain, especially when other family members, such as grandparents, are involved. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    These parents may also face pressure from their own extended family, according to retired psychologist Dr. Kalman Heller. 

    “Too often, these parents are criticized by their own extended family for not being able to better manage the behavior of their child with severe special needs,” he wrote in an article for PsychCentral.  

    The husband may be dealing with his own stressors, but it does not excuse his show of disdain toward his disabled daughter. And by abandoning his wife and blaming her for “producing problems,” he pretty much gave up on the marriage at that point. 

    According to licensed marriage and family therapist Virginia Williamson, LMFT, the moment a spouse begins to think individually is a sign that a divorce may be a better solution. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “You may be in the process of readying yourself for the end of the relationship and certainly not building a shared future together,” Williamson told Brides

    The woman was justified in deciding to end the marriage. She would be better off distancing herself from her ex’s toxic family, not only for her sake, but for her child’s, as well. 

    The woman provided more info by answering questions

    Comment explaining genetics behind hearing disability in a deaf baby and its impact on the family situation.

    Screenshot of an online post discussing a husband leaving due to difficulties with a deaf baby and blaming the wife.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit conversation discussing parental rights after husband leaves due to challenges with deaf baby, blaming wife.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text conversation highlighting a husband leaving because he can't deal with his deaf baby, blaming the wife for the situation.

    Most commenters sided with her and didn’t hold back their opinions about her husband

    Alt text: Online discussion about husband leaving due to challenges with deaf baby and blaming wife for the situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit discussion highlighting husband's inability to deal with deaf baby and blaming wife for the situation.

    Reddit comments discussing a husband leaving because he can't deal with a deaf baby and blaming his wife.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about being married to a hearing-impaired person and learning ASL to grow together despite challenges.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing challenges of having a deaf baby and seeking understanding and support from others online.

    Comment discussing custody challenges with a husband leaving due to issues with a deaf baby and blaming the wife.

    Text about husband leaving and blaming wife, discussing challenges with deaf baby and protecting child's well-being.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a discussion about a husband leaving because he can't deal with deaf baby and blaming his wife.

    Screenshot of online discussion about a husband leaving due to challenges with a deaf baby and blaming the wife.

    Reddit users discuss husband leaving due to challenges with deaf baby and blaming his wife for the situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from anon defending a wife whose husband leaves because he can’t deal with deaf baby and blames her unfairly.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text on a forum discussing a husband leaving because he can't deal with a deaf baby, blaming the wife.

    Screenshot of an online comment defending a wife after husband leaves because he can't deal with deaf baby, blaming her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Reddit criticizing husband for not learning sign language for his deaf daughter and blaming wife.

    Comment criticizes husband who left because he can't deal with deaf baby, blaming wife unfairly.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a husband leaving because he can't deal with deaf baby, blaming the wife.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment highlighting a user defending a wife after husband leaves due to struggles with deaf baby, addressing blame and slander issues.

    Comment discussing a husband leaving due to inability to deal with a deaf baby and blaming the wife.

    Comment on social platform discussing husband leaving due to challenges with deaf baby and blaming wife for situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing how a husband blames his wife after leaving because he can't deal with their deaf baby.

    Comment explaining husband's behavior after leaving due to deaf baby, addressing blame and parental alienation issues.

    Reddit comment supporting a mother whose husband left because he can't deal with their deaf baby.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a forum post discussing a husband leaving due to challenges with a deaf baby, blaming the wife.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a husband's reaction to dealing with a deaf baby and blaming his wife.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    0

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT