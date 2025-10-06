Husband Leaves Because He Can’t Deal With Deaf Baby, Tells Everyone It’s His Wife’s Fault

ADVERTISEMENT

Having a child with a disability can be challenging for a parent. They may endure a fair share of emotional and mental health distress, along with some financial strains.

Yet despite these hurdles, a responsible parent is expected to love their child unconditionally, especially in such situations. It’s a concept that a man seemingly could not get himself to agree to, after abandoning his wife and deaf daughter.

To make matters worse, he attempted to turn the tables on his spouse, resulting in a full-blown family drama and a courtroom debacle.

Some parents couldn’t handle having a child with a disability

Couple discussing divorce agreement at table with wedding rings, highlighting husband leaving over deaf baby issues.

A dad was unable to accept his daughter for being born deaf

Text post discussing a husband leaving because he can't deal with a deaf baby, blaming his wife for it.

Text about husband leaving because he can't deal with deaf baby and wife’s efforts to learn ASL and connect with Deaf community.

Woman using sign language at home, illustrating challenges when husband leaves because he can't deal with deaf baby.

His behavior was so abhorrent that his wife filed for divorce

Alt text: Mother shares story of husband leaving because he can't deal with deaf baby and blaming her for their issues.

Text message revealing husband can't handle raising deaf baby and blames wife for the situation, expressing rejection.

Woman sitting on couch looking sad and contemplative, reflecting on challenges of having a deaf baby and family strain.

After enduring insults from her own family and in-laws, the wife wonders whether her actions were too drastic

Text post discussing family conflict after husband leaves due to struggles with deaf baby, causing blame and social media exposure.

Image credits: deaf_baby456

Parents of a disabled child may experience mental health struggles

Studies have shown that parents of a disabled child may go through episodes of mental struggles. According to a 2024 research paper published in the National Library of Medicine, some of these struggles may include guilt, blame, and reduced self-esteem.

Compounding these issues is the financial burden of finding appropriate and affordable childcare. The allocation of monetary resources may also be a source of strain, especially when other family members, such as grandparents, are involved.

These parents may also face pressure from their own extended family, according to retired psychologist Dr. Kalman Heller.

“Too often, these parents are criticized by their own extended family for not being able to better manage the behavior of their child with severe special needs,” he wrote in an article for PsychCentral.

The husband may be dealing with his own stressors, but it does not excuse his show of disdain toward his disabled daughter. And by abandoning his wife and blaming her for “producing problems,” he pretty much gave up on the marriage at that point.

According to licensed marriage and family therapist Virginia Williamson, LMFT, the moment a spouse begins to think individually is a sign that a divorce may be a better solution.

“You may be in the process of readying yourself for the end of the relationship and certainly not building a shared future together,” Williamson told Brides.

The woman was justified in deciding to end the marriage. She would be better off distancing herself from her ex’s toxic family, not only for her sake, but for her child’s, as well.

The woman provided more info by answering questions

Comment explaining genetics behind hearing disability in a deaf baby and its impact on the family situation.

Screenshot of an online post discussing a husband leaving due to difficulties with a deaf baby and blaming the wife.

Reddit conversation discussing parental rights after husband leaves due to challenges with deaf baby, blaming wife.

Text conversation highlighting a husband leaving because he can't deal with his deaf baby, blaming the wife for the situation.

Most commenters sided with her and didn’t hold back their opinions about her husband

Alt text: Online discussion about husband leaving due to challenges with deaf baby and blaming wife for the situation.

Reddit discussion highlighting husband's inability to deal with deaf baby and blaming wife for the situation.

Reddit comments discussing a husband leaving because he can't deal with a deaf baby and blaming his wife.

Comment about being married to a hearing-impaired person and learning ASL to grow together despite challenges.

Comment discussing challenges of having a deaf baby and seeking understanding and support from others online.

Comment discussing custody challenges with a husband leaving due to issues with a deaf baby and blaming the wife.

Text about husband leaving and blaming wife, discussing challenges with deaf baby and protecting child's well-being.

Screenshot of a discussion about a husband leaving because he can't deal with deaf baby and blaming his wife.

Screenshot of online discussion about a husband leaving due to challenges with a deaf baby and blaming the wife.

Reddit users discuss husband leaving due to challenges with deaf baby and blaming his wife for the situation.

Comment from anon defending a wife whose husband leaves because he can’t deal with deaf baby and blames her unfairly.

Comment text on a forum discussing a husband leaving because he can't deal with a deaf baby, blaming the wife.

Screenshot of an online comment defending a wife after husband leaves because he can't deal with deaf baby, blaming her.

Comment on Reddit criticizing husband for not learning sign language for his deaf daughter and blaming wife.

Comment criticizes husband who left because he can't deal with deaf baby, blaming wife unfairly.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a husband leaving because he can't deal with deaf baby, blaming the wife.

Comment highlighting a user defending a wife after husband leaves due to struggles with deaf baby, addressing blame and slander issues.

Comment discussing a husband leaving due to inability to deal with a deaf baby and blaming the wife.

Comment on social platform discussing husband leaving due to challenges with deaf baby and blaming wife for situation.

Reddit comment discussing how a husband blames his wife after leaving because he can't deal with their deaf baby.

Comment explaining husband's behavior after leaving due to deaf baby, addressing blame and parental alienation issues.

Reddit comment supporting a mother whose husband left because he can't deal with their deaf baby.

Comment on a forum post discussing a husband leaving due to challenges with a deaf baby, blaming the wife.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a husband's reaction to dealing with a deaf baby and blaming his wife.