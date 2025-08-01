Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I’ve Never Been More Uncomfortable”: Another Ad Sparks “Woke” Outrage For Celebrating Genetics
Young man with curly hair by poolside in casual white shirt, an ad highlighting genetics sparks woke outrage online.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“I’ve Never Been More Uncomfortable”: Another Ad Sparks “Woke” Outrage For Celebrating Genetics

Gavin Casalegno’s hot summer ad for Dunkin’ received hot backlash, with netizens accusing him of glorifying his bloodline.

The Summer I Turned Pretty star appeared in an ad to promote the chain’s newest Refresher drinks, the Golden Hour Refresher.

He praised his “genetics” and declared himself the “King of Summer.”

    Gavin Casalegno’s hot summer ad for the breakfast chain received hot backlash

    Dunkin store exterior with two people sitting outside at a table amid controversy over genetics and woke outrage.

    Image credits: Pexels/Henry Dixon

    Highlights
    • Gavin Casalegno called himself the “King of Summer” in the Dunkin’ commercial.
    • He faced backlash for praising his “genetics” while promoting the Golden Hour Refresher.
    • Netizens compared the ad to American Eagle’s recent controversial campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney.
    • “Why are ads so obsessed with genetics all of a sudden?” read one comment.

    Netizens compared the ad to American Eagle’s recent controversial campaign that featured Sydney Sweeney. The apparel brand was accused of glorifying whiteness with its ads.

    In the Dunkin’ commercial, 25-year-old Gavin was seen soaking up some sun and lounging by the side of a pool.

    Dunkin’ and American Eagle were both slammed for their seemingly strange messaging about “genetics”

    Young woman with long blonde hair wearing a denim jacket in an ad sparking woke outrage related to genetics debate.

    Image credits: American Eagle

    “Look, I didn’t ask to be the king of summer, it just kinda happened,” he said. “This tan? Genetics.”

    “I just got my color analysis back. Guess what? Golden summer, literally,” he proudly said with a Golden Hour Refresher in his hand.

    Young man sitting by a pool wearing a white shirt and striped shorts, related to genetics and woke outrage discussion.

    Image credits: Dunkin’

    “Can’t help it—every time I drink a Dunkin’ Golden Hour Refresher, it’s like the sun just finds me,” he continued.

    “So if sipping these refreshers makes me the king of summer? Guilty as charged.”

    “It’s giving white is right, yeah, no,” read one comment online

    Young man with blue eyes and wet hair smiling shirtless on grass, highlighting genetics in a casual outdoor setting.

    Image credits: gavincasalegno

    Social media users groaned and questioned why big brands seemed fixated on genetics all of a sudden.

    “Why are ads so obsessed with genetics all of a sudden?” read the top TikTok comment on the ad.

    Young man by pool holding drink with text celebrating genetics causing natural tan in an outdoor setting

    Image credits: Dunkin’

    Comment expressing discomfort about an ad celebrating genetics, sparking discussion on woke outrage and American companies.

    “I’ll never have Dunkin’ Donuts again,” one said, while another agreed, “I’m boycotting Dunkin.”

    On the other hand, another said with a series of applause emojis, “Yessss Dunkin!! We want to see more white, attractive people.”

    TikTokers shared videos dissecting the Dunkin’ ad and criticizing the Summer I Turned Pretty star

    Woman wearing AirPods with confused expression questioning Dunkin Donuts ad amid woke genetics controversy.

    Image credits: jemmzzzz4

    Comment on social media post discussing genetics and controversy over an ad sparking woke outrage.

    “Dunkin you fumbled big time with this,” said another.

    “Love this so much. Thank you for making the woke cry today. I will be drinking Dunkin’ now!!!” one said.

    Several couldn’t help but compare the ad to American Eagle’s recent and most expensive campaign to date.

    Young man relaxing by the pool with a drink, illustrating a scene related to genetics and woke outrage in an ad campaign.

    Image credits: Dunkin’

    Comment from user Abi expressing discomfort and saving money due to ad sparking woke outrage about genetics celebration.

    What in the Sydney Sweeney did I just watch?” one said.

    Another asked, “Are AE and DD using the same agency or something?”

    “He’s like the male Sydney Sweeney,” said another.

    Comparisons were drawn between the controversial American Eagle campaign and the Dunkin’ commercial

    @vital_media_marketing Like Dunkin you couldn’t hold off for terrible timing if it’s just a coincidence 😂☠️ #sydneysweeney#americaneagle#thesummeriturnedpretty#jerimiahfisher#gavincasalegno♬ original sound – Angie- VM Marketing

    Comment by Robert Anthony expressing skepticism about Google's sense of humor in a social media reply.

    Many TikTokers shared videos dissecting the Dunkin’ ad and even accused Gavin of being a MAGA supporter.

    Some also took issue with him calling himself the “king of summer.”

    Young man relaxing by the pool holding a drink in a summer ad celebrating genetics and sparking woke outrage.

    Image credits: Dunkin’

    Comment on social media expressing discomfort with an ad sparking woke outrage about celebrating genetics.

    “Unless you’re an actual monarchy or Burger King, why are you crowning anyone ‘king’ in America right now?” one TikToker asked.

    They found the “king” phrasing bizarre in light of the “No Kings” protest, which saw demonstrations taking place in towns and cities across the country against the US president.

    The coordinated event, titled “No Kings,” was held in June to counter a rare military parade hosted by the president in Washington, DC.

    Protesters compared the president’s actions to those of a king and said he must be “dethroned.”

    One had an issue with Gavin branding himself as the “king of summer”

    @sarajmccord Replying to @FAT ♬ Silence 57 Seconds – 💙 UK8000UK 💙©️™️

    Comment by Vicky Tapia saying people are reaching on this one, related to genetics and woke outrage debate.

    The backlash against Dunkin’ was similar to the heat American Eagle faced after its latest campaign with Sydney Sweeney.

    The actress was the face of the clothing brand’s fall denim collection.

    “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” was the tagline of American Eagle’s campaign.

    Image credits: Dunkin’

    Comment by user Annabelle referencing the Sydney Sweeney ad in a social media reply with 128 likes.

    Sydney was seen buttoning up her jeans and talking about her DNA history in one ad.

    “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color… my genes are blue,” she said.

    “My body’s composition is determined by my genes…” she said in another video.

    The backlash was swift and loud, with Doja Cat also roasting the ad.

    The rapper repeated Sydney’s words in an exaggerated Southern accent, making no effort to hide her mockery of the ad.

    Sydney Sweeney was the face of American Eagle‘s campaign for their fall denim collection

    Young woman in casual white shirt and jeans posing on the floor, highlighting genetics and body shape in a fashion ad.

    Image credits: americaneagle

    Comedian Michael Pavano joined in with a parody of the ethnic cleansing-accused ad.

    “My jeans are blue – so they’re like, better than yours. They say people with blonde hair and blue eyes are naturally favored. I don’t say it, but they do – but I buy it!” he said, wearing purple denim and a blonde wig as part of his drag outfit.

    “I mean, who wouldn’t want my jeans? I know you do, you dirty boy. Let’s be so real,” he added.

    Billboard ad for American Eagle featuring a model in denim jeans highlighting genetics as a controversial topic in marketing.

    Image credits: americaneagle

    Many felt the advertisement was glorifying traits considered superior in some cultures, like whiteness, blue eyes, and others.

    “This specific campaign has sparked backlash for multiple reasons—firstly, the terminology and its inferences suggest a connection to Sydney Sweeney’s appearance being perfect, denoting her blonde hair, blue eyes, and white skin, as well as her body,” Dr. Brett Staniland, a model and sustainable fashion advocate, told Newsweek.

    “The public is now hyper aware of messaging and the actual undertones of what is being said,” Dr. Brett Staniland said

    Image credits: American Eagle

    Brett further said that the ad was “se***lly charged” and highlighted a moment where Sydney said, “Hey, eye’s up here” when the camera panned down in one of the ads.

    It’s “a clear reference to something women have experienced for years at the hands of objectifying men,” the model said. “Trivializing this sentiment to sell jeans has obviously not been well received.”

    “We are at a particularly sensitive time in the world,” Brett added. “The public is now hyper aware of messaging and the actual undertones of what is being said.”

    Viewers were quick to share their opinions online about the breakfast chain’s ad with Gavin Casalegno

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing controversy over an ad sparking woke outrage about genetics.

    Comment questioning the connection between a drink and genetics, sparking woke outrage discussion online.

    Social media comment reading "i’m never been more uncomfortable," reacting to ad sparking woke outrage over genetics.

    Social media comment expressing discomfort related to ad sparking woke outrage over celebrating genetics.

    Comment on social media by Jordan criticizing Dunkin, highlighting public backlash related to genetics and woke outrage debate.

    Comment criticizing eugenics and racism in an ad sparking woke outrage about genetics.

    Comment by Daniel Cruz criticizing Dunkin’s decision mentioning genetics and controversy in New York.

    Comment on social media post with user photo, expressing discomfort related to an ad celebrating genetics, sparking woke outrage.

    Social media comment criticizing corporate companies and urging support for local shops amid genetics-related ad controversy.

    Social media comment expressing concern over societal decline in response to genetics celebration and woke outrage.

    Comment on a social media post discussing discomfort and woke outrage over an ad celebrating genetics.

    Comment on social media about American Eagle stocks, highlighting reactions related to genetics and woke outrage in ads.

    Comment expressing confusion about the controversy over the ad celebrating genetics amid woke outrage online.

    Comment on social media expressing frustration over frequent offense linked to genetics and woke outrage discussions.

    Social media comment questioning if the word genetics is considered a slur amid woke outrage debate.

    Comment on social media thread discussing a parody of an American Eagle commercial amid woke outrage over genetics celebration.

    Comment discussing an ad sparking woke outrage for celebrating genetics in an online social media thread.

    Comment on social media defending an ad celebrating genetics, urging people to lighten up about the advertising controversy.

    User comment about running to Dunkin' in American Eagle Jeans, related to ad sparking woke outrage over genetics.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

