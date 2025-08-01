“I’ve Never Been More Uncomfortable”: Another Ad Sparks “Woke” Outrage For Celebrating Genetics

ADVERTISEMENT

Gavin Casalegno’s hot summer ad for Dunkin’ received hot backlash, with netizens accusing him of glorifying his bloodline.

The Summer I Turned Pretty star appeared in an ad to promote the chain’s newest Refresher drinks, the Golden Hour Refresher.

He praised his “genetics” and declared himself the “King of Summer.”

Image credits: Pexels/Henry Dixon

Netizens compared the ad to American Eagle’s recent controversial campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney.

“Why are ads so obsessed with genetics all of a sudden?” read one comment.

Netizens compared the ad to American Eagle’s recent controversial campaign that featured Sydney Sweeney. The apparel brand was accused of glorifying whiteness with its ads.

In the Dunkin’ commercial, 25-year-old Gavin was seen soaking up some sun and lounging by the side of a pool.

Dunkin’ and American Eagle were both slammed for their seemingly strange messaging about “genetics”

Image credits: American Eagle

“Look, I didn’t ask to be the king of summer, it just kinda happened,” he said. “This tan? Genetics.”

“I just got my color analysis back. Guess what? Golden summer, literally,” he proudly said with a Golden Hour Refresher in his hand.

Image credits: Dunkin’

“Can’t help it—every time I drink a Dunkin’ Golden Hour Refresher, it’s like the sun just finds me,” he continued.

“So if sipping these refreshers makes me the king of summer? Guilty as charged.”

“It’s giving white is right, yeah, no,” read one comment online

Image credits: gavincasalegno

Social media users groaned and questioned why big brands seemed fixated on genetics all of a sudden.

“Why are ads so obsessed with genetics all of a sudden?” read the top TikTok comment on the ad.

Image credits: Dunkin’

“I’ll never have Dunkin’ Donuts again,” one said, while another agreed, “I’m boycotting Dunkin.”

On the other hand, another said with a series of applause emojis, “Yessss Dunkin!! We want to see more white, attractive people.”

TikTokers shared videos dissecting the Dunkin’ ad and criticizing the Summer I Turned Pretty star

Image credits: jemmzzzz4

“Dunkin you fumbled big time with this,” said another.

“Love this so much. Thank you for making the woke cry today. I will be drinking Dunkin’ now!!!” one said.

Several couldn’t help but compare the ad to American Eagle’s recent and most expensive campaign to date.

Image credits: Dunkin’

“What in the Sydney Sweeney did I just watch?” one said.

Another asked, “Are AE and DD using the same agency or something?”

“He’s like the male Sydney Sweeney,” said another.

Comparisons were drawn between the controversial American Eagle campaign and the Dunkin’ commercial

Many TikTokers shared videos dissecting the Dunkin’ ad and even accused Gavin of being a MAGA supporter.

Some also took issue with him calling himself the “king of summer.”

Image credits: Dunkin’

“Unless you’re an actual monarchy or Burger King, why are you crowning anyone ‘king’ in America right now?” one TikToker asked.

They found the “king” phrasing bizarre in light of the “No Kings” protest, which saw demonstrations taking place in towns and cities across the country against the US president.

The coordinated event, titled “No Kings,” was held in June to counter a rare military parade hosted by the president in Washington, DC.

Protesters compared the president’s actions to those of a king and said he must be “dethroned.”

One had an issue with Gavin branding himself as the “king of summer”

The backlash against Dunkin’ was similar to the heat American Eagle faced after its latest campaign with Sydney Sweeney.

The actress was the face of the clothing brand’s fall denim collection.

“Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” was the tagline of American Eagle’s campaign.

Image credits: Dunkin’

Sydney was seen buttoning up her jeans and talking about her DNA history in one ad.

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color… my genes are blue,” she said.

“My body’s composition is determined by my genes…” she said in another video.

The backlash was swift and loud, with Doja Cat also roasting the ad.

The rapper repeated Sydney’s words in an exaggerated Southern accent, making no effort to hide her mockery of the ad.

Sydney Sweeney was the face of American Eagle‘s campaign for their fall denim collection

Image credits: americaneagle

Comedian Michael Pavano joined in with a parody of the ethnic cleansing-accused ad.

“My jeans are blue – so they’re like, better than yours. They say people with blonde hair and blue eyes are naturally favored. I don’t say it, but they do – but I buy it!” he said, wearing purple denim and a blonde wig as part of his drag outfit.

“I mean, who wouldn’t want my jeans? I know you do, you dirty boy. Let’s be so real,” he added.

Image credits: americaneagle

Many felt the advertisement was glorifying traits considered superior in some cultures, like whiteness, blue eyes, and others.

“This specific campaign has sparked backlash for multiple reasons—firstly, the terminology and its inferences suggest a connection to Sydney Sweeney’s appearance being perfect, denoting her blonde hair, blue eyes, and white skin, as well as her body,” Dr. Brett Staniland, a model and sustainable fashion advocate, told Newsweek.

“The public is now hyper aware of messaging and the actual undertones of what is being said,” Dr. Brett Staniland said

Image credits: American Eagle

Brett further said that the ad was “se***lly charged” and highlighted a moment where Sydney said, “Hey, eye’s up here” when the camera panned down in one of the ads.

It’s “a clear reference to something women have experienced for years at the hands of objectifying men,” the model said. “Trivializing this sentiment to sell jeans has obviously not been well received.”

“We are at a particularly sensitive time in the world,” Brett added. “The public is now hyper aware of messaging and the actual undertones of what is being said.”

Viewers were quick to share their opinions online about the breakfast chain’s ad with Gavin Casalegno

