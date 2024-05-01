Bison Gets Sweet Revenge After Drunk Man Suffers Injury And Gets Arrested For Kicking The Animal

ADVERTISEMENT

An Idaho man was arrested after attacking a herd of bison at Yellowstone National Park and getting injured by one of the animals during the incident.

Clarence Yoder, 40, of Idaho Falls, made a trip to the famous national park and left with not only an injury but also handcuffs around his wrists following the incident on April 21.

Officials from Yellowstone National Park released a statement and said Clarence, who was under the influence of alcohol, had allegedly gone too close to the four-legged inhabitants of the park. He was also accused of kicking a bison in the leg and getting injured by the animal.

“A 40-year-old male, Clarence Yoder, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, approached a bison too closely (within 25 yards) on the afternoon of April 21, 2024, and was injured by the bison,” read a statement released by the park.

Clarence Yoder, 40, was arrested for harassing a herd of animals and kicking a bison at Yellowstone National Park

Image credits: patrice schoefolt

“The incident occurred on the West Entrance Road near the Seven Mile Bridge, located 7 miles east of the park’s West Entrance,” the statement added. “Rangers responded to the area after receiving a report of an individual who harassed a herd of bison and kicked a bison in the leg. They located the suspect’s vehicle near the West Entrance and stopped it in the town of West Yellowstone, Montana.”

After winding up with an injury on his leg, Clarence made a run for it with 37-year-old McKenna Bass, who was the one driving the vehicle.

The car was tracked down, and the pair was slapped with a number of charges.

Clarence was charged with being under the influence of alcohol to a degree that may endanger oneself, disorderly conduct as to create or maintain a hazardous condition, approaching wildlife, and disturbing wildlife, while McKenna was charged with driving under the influence, interference for failure to yield to emergency light activation, and disturbing wildlife.

Clarence, who was under the influence of alcohol, sustained an injury and escaped in a vehicle with 37-year-old McKenna Bass

Image credits: Lukas Kloeppel

The pair appeared in court on April 22 and pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. The incident continues to be investigated.

Yellowstone National Park is famed for being witness to similar incidents. Last year, an Arizona woman walking through the wildlife park was gored by a bison who charged at her.

A 2022 incident also saw a 34-year-old man needing medical attention after brutally being gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park. The man and his family reportedly got too close to the animal during the incident.

Officials of Yellowstone National Park reminded visitors to always maintain a safe distance from wildlife

Image credits: Marta Wave

In the statement about the incident involving Clarence, park officials reminded visitors that it is their responsibility to respect the park’s safety regulations and maintain a safe distance from wildlife.

“Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot or in a developed area, give it space,” the park officials said.

“Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes – and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity,” they added.