Lady Steals Couple’s Parking Spot Right Under Their Nose, Gets Served Revenge Instead Of Donuts

It’s crazy how some people have such a high and mighty sense of entitlement that they think they can do anything and get away with it, unscathed. Sometimes, there’s no other alternative than teaching these people a good lesson because that’s the only way to tell them they are wrong.

Even the original poster (OP) had to bring out the big revenge guns when a Vespa driver swooped in and just stole his girlfriend’s parking spot. She didn’t even budge when they pointed out her unruly behavior, so the man decided to give her a taste of her own medicine. Here’s how he did it…

More info: Reddit

Some people have such an annoying sense of entitlement that they feel they can do anything and get away with it

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster went to buy the best donuts in the city with his girlfriend, who was backing into the parking spot

Image credits: SloppyMoses

Image credits: bilahata / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Suddenly, a Vespa driver rushed past them and stole their spot, and when they confronted her, she just laughed it off

Image credits: SloppyMoses

Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

When the poster was standing in line to get the donuts, the Vespa driver and her friend mocked him, so he bought all the remaining donuts as revenge

Image credits: SloppyMoses

He also clapped back with, “Sorry, first come, first serve,” which the girl had used on him in the parking spot

All the people who enjoy a good revenge story, this is your day, as we bring the juiciest one (or should I say the sweetest one) for you. It all started when Reddit user SloppyMoses went out to buy the best donuts in the city with his girlfriend. Near the shop, there are only 3 parallel parking spots, and luckily, one was empty when they arrived.

OP’s girlfriend was backing into the spot when suddenly, a Vespa driver rushed past and stole their parking spot. The couple kindly tried to tell her that they were backing in, but she just shrugged her shoulders, replied, “Sorry, first come, first serve,” and laughed it off with her friend. Doesn’t her behavior just scream entitled?

I can totally understand how frustrated the couple must’ve been. The poster’s girlfriend literally suggested going home without the donuts, but OP was adamant and said he would hop out and buy them. As he stood in line at the shop, the Vespa driver and her friends were right behind him, and they wasted no time in mocking him.

That probably triggered him more, so he decided to take revenge, and the opportunity just fell in his lap! There were just 2 dozen donuts left, and guess what he did? The fellow bought them all, much to the annoyance of the girls! When they began complaining about it, he slammed them back with, “Sorry, first come, first serve,” while smugly bagging all the donuts. Pretty epic, right?

Image credits: Studio_OMG / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Netizens were also quite delighted and said that it was the best way to serve revenge on the driver. Right from the classy move to the delivery of the line, folks just loved how OP handled the situation and showered praises on him. While some people might frown upon the tit-for-tat strategy, Redditors believed that it was quite necessary in this case.

After all, even research suggests that it’s a retaliatory strategy—one that immediately responds to defection, thereby discouraging exploitation. The Vespa driver just stealing OP’s parking spot was the first strike, but then mocking him in the line was strike two. Besides, because of them, the poster’s co-workers got lucky the next day when he shared the donuts with them.

Someone asked how his girlfriend responded, and while she thought it was a waste of money, he didn’t mind at all. Other people also shared similar instances where they had random folks grab the spot, and how they unceremoniously took revenge as well.

A few also suggested some other things that he could’ve done to annoy the girls more, like handing out the donuts to random strangers right in front of them! That would’ve definitely pissed them off more, don’t you think? Also, have you ever pulled off such an epic revenge? We would love to hear your stories, so don’t hesitate to drop them in the comments below!

People were all too delighted by the sweet revenge, and many applauded him for dropping the line perfectly

