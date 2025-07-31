Mom Embezzles Daughter’s Inheritance Of $160K, Starts Gaslighting Her After Getting Exposed

ADVERTISEMENT

Everything in this world has a price. Something for which we are ready to receive a certain life experience, things, money, and benefits. Some knowledge, even. The most important thing is that this price is not too high in the end, so that we don’t regret having paid it.

Our story today, first told by the user u/pleaseinsertdisc2, tells about something like this. About how our heroine at some point actually realized what her mother is like, even if this realization actually cost her more than one and a half hundred thousand dollars. Sometimes you do have to pay this price.

More info: Reddit

The author of the post is a 24-year-old woman living with her mother, and recently she found something very ugly about her

Turns out the author was entitled to $160K of her late dad’s inheritance – but apparently her mom took this money behind her back

The mom told the author that she used this money for a down payment for the house

After the daughter told her she wanted this money back, the mother started gaslighting and insulting her

The lady wrongly accused the daughter of gambling, using substances, and other sins, only to not return her money

So now the woman considers turning to a good attorney and undergoing therapy as well

So, the Original Poster (OP) tells us that at 24 years old, she lives with her mother, and one day she found a letter from the insurance company in the cabinet, which stated that she is entitled to $160K as an inheritance from her late father. Of course, our heroine would really need this money, but what shocked her even more was that her mother had already received it behind her back.

Yes, that’s right – her mother had somehow misled the insurance company and had already received this money in her name. Moreover, when our heroine asked her a direct question, she was not at all embarrassed and said that she needed this money as a down payment for buying a house. It is worth noting, the author continues, that her mother had previously received $500K as an inheritance too.

If you think that after this, her mother repented and returned the money to the daughter, you’re very much mistaken. Various mind games began on the mother’s part, reproaches that the author wanted to make her bankrupt, accusations that she’d spend it on various nonsense, and other techniques from the arsenal of a professional gaslighter…

Moreover, in the updates, the author recalls that her mother almost always treated her in this way, regularly humiliating and devaluing everything she did. Our heroine said that she plans to consult with lawyers about how to get this money, which is rightfully due to her, and how she, in fact, should plan her life further. All that we have to do is to wish her luck in this.

“I think that, along with an attorney, this woman should undergo therapy, because, along with outright fraud, there’s clearly emotional aggression on the part of the mother,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “Even without regard to this story, everything the daughter told looks absolutely ugly and indicates obvious mental problems.”

“As for the mother’s reaction to the fact that her fraud was exposed, some people actually react in such kind of a situation, trying, let’s call it, ‘to switch from defense to offense.’ Artificially creating a situation where they didn’t do something shameful, but on the contrary, committed a noble act.”

“For example, accusing the daughter of aimless spending, using substances, and gambling is partly an attempt to justify herself in her own eyes. Like the daughter would’ve squandered this money anyway, and she did the right thing. However, with such ‘argumentation’, the case looks even more disgusting. So all that needs to be done here is to separate and undergo therapy,” Irina summarizes.

People in the comments also unanimously condemned the OP’s mother, expressed their sincerest sympathy to the author, and advised, of course, to find a good lawyer and psychoanalyst. For a better life for herself and in memory of her late father. “You deserve better, and your dad wanted you better prepared for life than this,” someone wrote quite wisely. So do you, our dear readers, also agree with this?

Most commenters sided with the author, claiming that her mother behaved really disgustingly, and urged her to go no contact with her

