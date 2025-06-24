ADVERTISEMENT

Accessibility is a big deal for handicapped folks, and it’s easy to understand why. Imagine being stuck in a wheelchair then having to struggle to get into a building because the design is ableist. We imagine it must be infuriating.

One netizen who recently had surgery arrived at the grocery store only to find a Porsche SUV parked across not one, not two, but three whole handicap spots. It didn’t take long for him to deal out some ice-cold revenge on the jerk driver, though.

Being disabled is difficult enough, without some jerk making it harder than it should be

One guy who recently had surgery got to the grocery store to find an SUV parked across all 3 handicap spots

Infuriated, he got out of his car and took swift revenge on the jerk driver, dropping sand on the SUV’s passenger seat via an open window

He then went inside the store and reported seeing a raccoon jump into the SUV, prompting the staff to put out a store-wide announcement

Image credits: Professional_Pen4628

It didn’t take long before the jerk driver appeared, but by then the parking violation wasn’t far off, along with a ban from shopping at the store

In late April, OP, recovering from foot and ankle surgery, pulled into a Target parking lot, grateful for his temporary handicap placard. To his shock, though, a sleek Porsche SUV was hogging three spaces across the lot, straddling the lines and leaving no room for others. No placard, no consideration, just pure entitlement.

Seeing the car’s passenger window wide open, OP felt a mischievous spark. He scooped up some nearby dirt and pebbles, gently scattering them across the seat. Then he stepped inside Target and announced to the staff that a “raccoon” had been spotted sneaking into a car – the one that was clearly causing parking chaos.

Moments later, a well-dressed man came storming in, yelling and blaming staff for “lack of pest control” while frantically checking his precious Porsche. His anger only grew when a security guard arrived, called parking enforcement, and banned him from the store for his behavior. Meanwhile, no raccoon was ever found. The scene was 100% pure poetic justice.

OP later clarified to the online community that the raccoon had been a fabrication; a harmless prank to draw attention to the car hogging three spaces. And for those doubting his claim, yes, a Porsche can be big enough to straddle three spots when carelessly parked, especially if it’s an SUV.

Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT

Some people’s entitlement knows no bounds. They’re the kind of folks who always think the world owes them something, like a parking space (or three) that’s clearly meant for people who are actually disabled. Where does this sense of unbridled entitlement come from, though? We went looking for answers.

According to WebMD, entitlement mentality (which is a narcissistic personality trait) is defined as a sense of deservingness or being owed a favor when little or nothing has been done to deserve special treatment. In short, it’s the “you owe me” attitude.

While it’s not exactly known how this mentality develops, it could come down to social factors, like the environment you grew up in, the way your parents treated you, whether or not adults solved your problems for you, and how you are treated by authority figures.

According to the NeuroLaunch website, difficulty accepting responsibility is another common trait among entitled individuals. When things go wrong, they’re quick to point fingers, refusing to acknowledge their own role in the situation. This aversion to accountability can be particularly frustrating for those who have to work or interact with such people on the regular.

Setting clear boundaries and expectations is critical when dealing with entitled people. This typically involves clearly communicating what behavior is acceptable and what the consequences will be if these boundaries are crossed. It’s crucial to be consistent in enforcing these boundaries, as entitled folks usually try to manipulate the situation.

It sounds like the jerk in the Porsche SUV got what exactly was coming to him, wouldn’t you agree? At the very least he’ll think twice about parking in a handicap spot again, let alone a whole three.

What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think their raccoon trick was the perfect revenge? Share your thoughts in the comments!

