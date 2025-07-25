Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
23YO Makes A Rather Rude Comment About Mom’s Friend, Friend Can’t Let It Go For Years
Middle-aged woman looking upset while holding a tablet, reflecting on rude comment about momu2019s friend.
Friends, Relationships

23YO Makes A Rather Rude Comment About Mom’s Friend, Friend Can’t Let It Go For Years

While some friendships usually go like a hot knife through butter, others aren’t as smooth. Sometimes, to have this person in your life, you have to go through a rollercoaster of emotions caused by a variety of incidents. So, sometimes it makes you wonder – do I really want them to be a part of my social circle? 

Like in this story, where a woman is forced to choose between her adult daughter and her decades-old friendship. And it’s all because her girl decided to make a rather risky joke years ago.

More info: Mumsnet

    While some friendships are easy to deal with, others can be quite a headache, at least sometimes

    Two women in pastel blazers smiling and embracing, illustrating a story about a rude comment and lasting tension.

    Image credits: Darina Belonogova / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Like in this story, where a woman had a decades-long friendship, but it was a pretty rocky one, to put it simply

    Text excerpt describing a longtime friend being hostile towards the user's adult daughter, highlighting rude comment conflict.

    Alt text: Text describing a strained friendship where a friend missed critical life events and falsely claims a close bond.

    Text excerpt discussing a 23-year-old making a rude comment about mom’s friend and lasting tension.

    Text excerpt from story about a 23-year-old making a rude comment about mom’s friend causing lasting tension.

    Young woman and man lying on the floor surrounded by packed suitcases and cardboard boxes, sharing a quiet moment.

    Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    This friend liked bragging about how long they were friends, but at the same time, wasn’t there for the woman when she needed her

    Text about a 23-year-old making a rude comment about mom’s friend, causing the friend to hold a grudge for years.

    Text image showing a story excerpt about a rude comment made by a 23-year-old regarding mom’s friend at a barbecue.

    Text excerpt showing a 23-year-old making a rude comment about mom’s friend, which was witnessed by others and taken as a joke.

    Text about a rude comment made by a 23-year-old about mom’s friend, causing lasting upset to the friend.

    Outdoor grill with chicken and sausages cooking while a 23-year-old makes a rude comment about mom’s friend.

    Image credits: Caio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One day, this friend was invited to a barbecue, during which the woman’s adult daughter made a little risky joke towards the friend

    Text excerpt discussing a 23-year-old’s rude comment about mom’s friend seen as banter by others over the years.

    Text showing someone stating a rude comment about mom’s friend that the friend can’t let go for years.

    Text excerpt showing a rude comment about mom’s friend and ongoing tension over the situation.

    Text about a 23-year-old making a rude comment about mom’s friend and the friend holding a grudge for years.

    Image credits: Nessa1777

    The friend was so hurt by it that even years later she couldn’t let it go and even urged the woman to kick out her daughter, because it ‘would be in her best interest’

    The OP has this, let’s call her an on-and-off friend, that she has known for decades now. Why are we calling her “on-and-off”? 

    Well, turns out this friend missed out on 10 critical years of the original poster’s life. During this decade, the woman got married, her kids were born, and her father died, so they were rather busy years, and her friend missed all of it. Still, she keeps calling her a ‘bestie’ and makes sure to let everyone know that she has known her the longest. 

    Doesn’t seem like the most genuine friendship out there, does it? In fact, it kind of sounds like one where the parties are staying solely because they know each other from way back and not because they genuinely like each other. 

    Sometimes people do this out of familiarity. Like you already know all about this person, and you have some kind of connection or history. It’s not a secret that it’s hard to make friends as an adult, getting to know new people, so keeping to those you already know sometimes is easier, even if the relationship is pretty rocky. 

    One day, this friend was hanging out at the author’s place. They had a barbecue, so meat was involved. This woman started messing with it and complaining that there was not a lot of it on the bones. This caused the OP’s then-23-year-old daughter to joke: “Well, if that’s how you feel, you can [go] home after that hotdog.” 

    At the time, when the joke was made, no one batted an eye. Then, after a few days, the friend phoned the original poster and told her that, apparently, she had cried the whole weekend due to that comment and how it made her feel. Yet, the author wasn’t having it – she kept telling her friend that it was a simple joke and that her daughter didn’t have any despicable intentions with it. 

    Middle-aged woman looking upset while holding a smartphone, reflecting on a rude comment from a 23YO.

    Image credits: jenoche / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    But the friend didn’t let herself be convinced of that. Now, years have passed since that joke, and she still hasn’t let go of it. And it’s not only that she’s annoyed by it. She even goes as far as saying that the woman should kick her daughter out, as it would be in her best interest. 

    This leaves the OP conflicted between loyalty to her daughter and her friendship of many years. So, she did what many others do – turned to people online for advice. 

    Some netizens pointed out that the joke the daughter made was a little weird and maybe even disrespectful. She cursed at her mother’s friend, at a woman who was older than her. There’s a well-known notion that younger people should always be respectful towards folks who are older than they are. 

    At the same time, there are some who say that this social rule is nonsense – we should only be respectful towards those people who deserve it, and being older than someone doesn’t automatically make you a good person. 

    So, you might say that the reason why the OP’s daughter made her controversial joke was because her mom’s friend was being difficult and she wanted to express that somehow. But the reality is that we don’t know whether this was her intention or not. What we know is that the joke hurt the friend enough that she spirals about it even years later. 

    Besides the respect question, the rest of the netizens had a general consensus that the author should drop her friend. After all, she doesn’t even seem to like her that much, as throughout her post, she didn’t mention even the slightest positive thing about her. So, how can she throw out her daughter just because a friend like that wants her to? 

    What do you think the OP should do? We want to hear your takes in the comments.

    This caused the woman to wonder what to do, but netizens told her that it’s simple ditch the friend, not the daughter

    Screenshot of an online comment where a user advises to end the friendship due to negative remarks about mom’s friend.

    Comment discussing loyalty and addressing negativity, highlighting a rude remark about mom’s friend and lasting conflict.

    Comment about mom’s friend sparks years of tension as 23-year-old’s rude remark causes lasting conflict.

    Screenshot of online comment discussing a rude remark made by a 23-year-old about mom’s friend.

    Comment about mom’s friend causes tension as 23-year-old’s rude remark is not forgotten over the years.

    Commenter discussing a rude remark about mom’s friend with ongoing tension over the years in an online forum.

    Comment section discussing a 23-year-old’s rude comment about mom’s friend and the friend’s long-lasting reaction.

    Comment about 23-year-old's rude remark on mom’s friend, with ongoing issues and loyalty concerns.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You might be her best friend but she barely qualifies as a friend to you. Tell her that in the same way she was invited to shut up or put up with the ribs, she's welcome to shut up or put up with the long ago comment. Add that she was the one initiating the rudeness and necessitating the comment. And then drop her anyhow, she sounds draining and joyless.

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If "friend" is still bringing this up after 2 years, she has more problems than OP's daughter telling her to f**k off. Why is OP still friends with this person? "I know you better than anyone!" Yeah - done now. Bye!

