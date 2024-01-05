But if you’re looking for the next best thing to having an actual twin, we’re happy to inform you that, somewhere out there, you definitely have a doppelganger. Below, you’ll find photos Bored Panda has gathered from around the web of people who have found their doppelgangers in the most unexpected places. Enjoy scrolling through these entertaining and confusing pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that appear to be glitches in the Matrix!

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have a twin? If you were identical, you might be able to play tricks on strangers who don’t realize there are two of you. And you would finally get to experience the magic of twin telepathy yourself!

#1 I Wasn't Convinced Until Now. We Are Definitely In A Simulation. Today I Randomly Swam Past My Doppelgänger At The Flamingo Pool In Vegas

We all have that one celebrity that everyone swears we look just like. “Have you seen [insert film]? You should dress up as [insert character] for Halloween!” And while this can be annoying, we have to admit that it’s a bit amusing to find someone who looks extremely similar to ourselves. We share a bond with these random strangers just by knowing that the world perceives us in the same way. According to the BBC, there’s only a one in 135 chance that you have an exact doppelganger, but when it comes to someone who shares a striking resemblance to you, there’s a much better chance they’re out there. Especially if you’re someone who has an “average face,” meaning you have features that are common, you shouldn’t have a hard time finding your twin stranger.

#6 Jack Black's Twin? I've Been Called Him My Entire Life! If Someone On Here Knows Him, Tell Him I'm A Huge Fan And That He Looks Like Me

For example, the BBC reports that one in ten people have round faces, and 55% of the world’s population has brown eyes. If you’re a man and you have a beard, that increases your chances of encountering a doppelganger as well, especially if you live in the UK, where most men have some form of facial hair. If you’re a guy with short hair, you also fall into the majority, making it easier to find a doppelganger. But why are we so interested in finding our twin strangers anyway? Well, according to Francois Brunelle, who has photographed over 200 pairs of doppelgangers, “If you meet someone that looks like you, you have an instant bond because you share something.” It can be hard enough to strike up a conversation with a stranger nowadays, but looking alike is an excellent ice breaker!

But just because you look similar to a random person you encounter at a theme park or come across online doesn’t mean that you actually share any common DNA. “It is entirely possible for two people with similar facial features to have DNA that is no more similar than that of two random people,” Lavinia Paternoster, a geneticist at the University of Bristol, told the BBC. That shouldn’t deter you from seeking out your doppelganger if you want to though! Just don’t try to frame them as the suspect of a crime you committed if you left DNA at the scene. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Two Stranger Twins Met At A Hockey Game, And The Third One Found Their Picture Online

#11 Server At The Restaurant Said: "Hey, There's A Guy In The Kitchen That Looks Just Like You. Can I Bring Him Out?"

If you are interested in finding your very own twin stranger or strangers, we’re living in the perfect age to do so. With social media and the internet at our fingertips, we have access to billions of people we could have never met in previous generations. And lucky for us, Make Use Of has even shared some online tools that can help you find your doppelganger even faster than usual. One site you can try is actually called Twin Strangers, and it allows users to chat and plan meet-ups with their doppelgangers.

According to the site’s FAQs, users can upload a passport style image of themselves which will be compared to up to 2 million other users of the site. Your closest 100+ matches will then be dropped into your AI search folder for you to scroll through. If you and one of your potential doppelgangers both choose to connect, you’ll have access to one another’s emails and have the opportunity to video chat or even meet in real life.

#18 I'm Actually A Vampire And Here's A Picture Of Me From The 40s. Just Joking, Just My Doppelganger Great Uncle

Another tool Make Use Of recommends for finding your doppelganger is to use Google’s reverse image search option with a photo of yourself. Results might yield photos of other people who look strikingly similar, and you might have an image of your very own doppelganger in seconds. Of course, they might not be interested in connecting, especially if they’re not registered on any sites that are specifically for finding twin strangers. But at least you’ll know that you’re not the only “you” out there!

#21 I Have Been Told I Was Bryan Cranston's Doppelganger Since Breaking Bad Started
I went to San Diego for the Comic Con this past summer so I could see him and see for myself. I wasn't disappointed. I am the op of this picture, that's me on the left.

Not everyone believes that finding a doppelganger is a good thing, though. While some might be overjoyed to find a twin and others might believe that the existence of them proves we’re living in a simulation, others actually consider them to be frightening. According to Bustle, doppelgangers have long been seen as a bad omen, as they have been seen as an evil twin rather than an innocuous one.

#23 I Have Worked Here For 2 Years. I Have Only Seen Them Individually. Had A Major "What Is This" Moment Today When I Realized It Was Two Different People

Doppelgangers have also been seen as an omen of death in some cultures. German folklore says that seeing your twin, especially more than once, means that your time is running out. And apparently, Abraham Lincoln saw two faces in the mirror on the night of his first election, which his wife Mary believed meant that he would fall ill or die during his second term. Sure enough, she was right. ADVERTISEMENT

Are you feeling inspired to go in search of your own doppelganger, pandas? I guarantee they’re out there, but finding them in real life might be a bit unsettling. Keep scrolling through these pics that show that we’re not so unique after all, and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever found someone who shares an uncanny resemblance to yourself. Then, if you’re interested in going even deeper down the doppelganger rabbit hole, we recommend checking out this Bored Panda article next!

#30 So It Turns Out I Have A Twin In Israel. Either That Or There's A Glitch In The Matrix

#35 I Found This Random Painting In A Thrift Store That Looks Unsettlingly Similar To Me

#36 10 Years Ago, I Went Off To College And People I Didn't Know Kept Coming Up To Me And Calling Me "Brian". My Name Is Josh. Then, A Few Weeks Later, I Met Brian, And We Took This Picture

#37 I Present To You: Doppelgangers, Couple Edition. This Is My Friend's Husband (Top Left Corner) With A Friend (Left-Hand Side Corner) And Their Befriended Couple

#40 Googled My Name The Other Day And Found My Doppelganger From 70 Years Ago, Who Just Happened To Have My Same Name

#42 Visited A Museum In Berlin And Found Out I Look A Lot Like Herbert Baum

#45 My Little Cousins Wanted To Know Why The Art Museum Had A Painting Of Their Uncle

#46 The First Day My Boyfriend Met My Dad, They Wore The Same Outfit And Looked Like Twins

#47 Since About 2016 Me And This Guy Have Bumped Into Each Other So Many Times It's Actually Scary
He was at an event in 2016 to which I went too, I always saw him while I lived in a flat, then I moved and got a house. He just happened to have family in the same street and moved there later the same year. And many many more. This picture was recent where I've moved to a different country (England to Wales so not much) and he just happened to visit the same exact campsite I am living on for the day and I bumped into him while taking out the trash.

#50 An Old Friend Of Mine On The Left, And A Guy I Work With On The Right. Not Only Do They Look Alike, But All Their Mannerisms Are The Same, Same Voice, Laugh, Smile, And Eyes
Guy on the right is wearing boots otherwise they'd be the same height as well.