ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have a twin? If you were identical, you might be able to play tricks on strangers who don’t realize there are two of you. And you would finally get to experience the magic of twin telepathy yourself!

But if you’re looking for the next best thing to having an actual twin, we’re happy to inform you that, somewhere out there, you definitely have a doppelganger. Below, you’ll find photos Bored Panda has gathered from around the web of people who have found their doppelgangers in the most unexpected places. Enjoy scrolling through these entertaining and confusing pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that appear to be glitches in the Matrix!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Wasn’t Convinced Until Now. We Are Definitely In A Simulation. Today I Randomly Swam Past My Doppelgänger At The Flamingo Pool In Vegas

I Wasn’t Convinced Until Now. We Are Definitely In A Simulation. Today I Randomly Swam Past My Doppelgänger At The Flamingo Pool In Vegas Shares stats

Seandouglasmcardle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
44points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

She Is Nowhere Near As Thrilled As Her Father

She Is Nowhere Near As Thrilled As Her Father Shares stats

ellomelissa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
zububonsai
zububonsai
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But, but .... it. I S her replica. Dad is right. 😍 (and both are cute)

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

My Family's Friend Is A Persian Replica Of Jeff Goldblum. They Finally Met

My Family's Friend Is A Persian Replica Of Jeff Goldblum. They Finally Met Shares stats

arsf1357 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

We all have that one celebrity that everyone swears we look just like. “Have you seen [insert film]? You should dress up as [insert character] for Halloween!” And while this can be annoying, we have to admit that it’s a bit amusing to find someone who looks extremely similar to ourselves. We share a bond with these random strangers just by knowing that the world perceives us in the same way.

According to the BBC, there’s only a one in 135 chance that you have an exact doppelganger, but when it comes to someone who shares a striking resemblance to you, there’s a much better chance they’re out there. Especially if you’re someone who has an “average face,” meaning you have features that are common, you shouldn’t have a hard time finding your twin stranger. 
#4

Yes Dani, Tell Us How

Yes Dani, Tell Us How Shares stats

DanielleKGrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

The French Gentleman Spawn Is Broken

The French Gentleman Spawn Is Broken Shares stats

Naivara_Liandon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Jack Black's Twin? I’ve Been Called Him My Entire Life! If Someone On Here Knows Him, Tell Him I’m A Huge Fan And That He Looks Like Me

Jack Black's Twin? I’ve Been Called Him My Entire Life! If Someone On Here Knows Him, Tell Him I’m A Huge Fan And That He Looks Like Me Shares stats

TheRealAtticus , TheRealAtticus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

For example, the BBC reports that one in ten people have round faces, and 55% of the world’s population has brown eyes. If you’re a man and you have a beard, that increases your chances of encountering a doppelganger as well, especially if you live in the UK, where most men have some form of facial hair. If you’re a guy with short hair, you also fall into the majority, making it easier to find a doppelganger. 

But why are we so interested in finding our twin strangers anyway? Well, according to Francois Brunelle, who has photographed over 200 pairs of doppelgangers, “If you meet someone that looks like you, you have an instant bond because you share something.” It can be hard enough to strike up a conversation with a stranger nowadays, but looking alike is an excellent ice breaker!
#7

My Parents (On The Left) Matching With Strangers From Their Cruise

My Parents (On The Left) Matching With Strangers From Their Cruise Shares stats

RaRaRitty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

That Is Too Funny

That Is Too Funny Shares stats

Patrick_ONeal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Met My Doppelganger

Met My Doppelganger Shares stats

Djbdjdei Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST

But just because you look similar to a random person you encounter at a theme park or come across online doesn’t mean that you actually share any common DNA. “It is entirely possible for two people with similar facial features to have DNA that is no more similar than that of two random people,” Lavinia Paternoster, a geneticist at the University of Bristol, told the BBC. That shouldn’t deter you from seeking out your doppelganger if you want to though! Just don’t try to frame them as the suspect of a crime you committed if you left DNA at the scene.   

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Two Stranger Twins Met At A Hockey Game, And The Third One Found Their Picture Online

Two Stranger Twins Met At A Hockey Game, And The Third One Found Their Picture Online Shares stats

Matthews84 , The_Stickmen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Server At The Restaurant Said: "Hey, There's A Guy In The Kitchen That Looks Just Like You. Can I Bring Him Out?"

Server At The Restaurant Said: "Hey, There's A Guy In The Kitchen That Looks Just Like You. Can I Bring Him Out?" Shares stats

D4ng3rd4n Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Spotted A Glitch In The Matrix Today

Spotted A Glitch In The Matrix Today Shares stats

mint_tea_logo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST

If you are interested in finding your very own twin stranger or strangers, we’re living in the perfect age to do so. With social media and the internet at our fingertips, we have access to billions of people we could have never met in previous generations. And lucky for us, Make Use Of has even shared some online tools that can help you find your doppelganger even faster than usual. One site you can try is actually called Twin Strangers, and it allows users to chat and plan meet-ups with their doppelgangers.  
#13

Baldception?

Baldception? Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

These Two People Had Such A Similar Look It Was Uncanny

These Two People Had Such A Similar Look It Was Uncanny Shares stats

Jatacid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Pretty Sure I Saw Robin Williams's Identical Twin While On Vacation In Germany

Pretty Sure I Saw Robin Williams's Identical Twin While On Vacation In Germany Shares stats

Ballistic_Pineapple Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

According to the site’s FAQs, users can upload a passport style image of themselves which will be compared to up to 2 million other users of the site. Your closest 100+ matches will then be dropped into your AI search folder for you to scroll through. If you and one of your potential doppelgangers both choose to connect, you’ll have access to one another’s emails and have the opportunity to video chat or even meet in real life.  
#16

Found My Dad's Doppelganger On A Trip To Jamaica

Found My Dad's Doppelganger On A Trip To Jamaica Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Einstein's Doppelganger Found In A Random Supermarket, Egypt

Einstein's Doppelganger Found In A Random Supermarket, Egypt Shares stats

SaifTaherIsGr8Again Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
k-c-molletti avatar
Aldryx Andromeda
Aldryx Andromeda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guys I'm tired. For a hot second I thought the person on the right was the doppelganger and to their left was the real Einstein.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

I'm Actually A Vampire And Here's A Picture Of Me From The 40s. Just Joking, Just My Doppelganger Great Uncle

I'm Actually A Vampire And Here's A Picture Of Me From The 40s. Just Joking, Just My Doppelganger Great Uncle Shares stats

Drunken_Herald Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST

Another tool Make Use Of recommends for finding your doppelganger is to use Google’s reverse image search option with a photo of yourself. Results might yield photos of other people who look strikingly similar, and you might have an image of your very own doppelganger in seconds. Of course, they might not be interested in connecting, especially if they’re not registered on any sites that are specifically for finding twin strangers. But at least you’ll know that you’re not the only “you” out there!
#19

Found My Double Today

Found My Double Today Shares stats

danimalll1234 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#20

You're Not My Grandmother

You're Not My Grandmother Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A good, old fashioned, granny throw down would settle that!

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

I Have Been Told I Was Bryan Cranston's Doppelganger Since Breaking Bad Started

I Have Been Told I Was Bryan Cranston's Doppelganger Since Breaking Bad Started Shares stats

I went to San Diego for the Comic Con this past summer so I could see him and see for myself. I wasn't disappointed. I am the op of this picture, that's me on the left. 

breakingbadmrwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
jenjoyner avatar
Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ohh hahàa,I thought you the other one. Well done.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Not everyone believes that finding a doppelganger is a good thing, though. While some might be overjoyed to find a twin and others might believe that the existence of them proves we’re living in a simulation, others actually consider them to be frightening. According to Bustle, doppelgangers have long been seen as a bad omen, as they have been seen as an evil twin rather than an innocuous one.  
#22

Andrew Zimmern And Myself At The 2019 South Beach Food And Wine Festival

Andrew Zimmern And Myself At The 2019 South Beach Food And Wine Festival Shares stats

EYEBOBdoYOU Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

I Have Worked Here For 2 Years. I Have Only Seen Them Individually. Had A Major "What Is This" Moment Today When I Realized It Was Two Different People

I Have Worked Here For 2 Years. I Have Only Seen Them Individually. Had A Major "What Is This" Moment Today When I Realized It Was Two Different People Shares stats

ohdanyella91 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Two Random, Yet Almost Identical, Boomers

Two Random, Yet Almost Identical, Boomers Shares stats

MoistKestrel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
marneederider40 avatar
Marnie
Marnie
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And why use the derogatory "boomer" to describe them? (Yes, it is now a derogatory term. It no longer just means "baby boomer generation".)

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Doppelgangers have also been seen as an omen of death in some cultures. German folklore says that seeing your twin, especially more than once, means that your time is running out. And apparently, Abraham Lincoln saw two faces in the mirror on the night of his first election, which his wife Mary believed meant that he would fall ill or die during his second term. Sure enough, she was right. 

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Casually Met My Doppelganger At A Boat Party

Casually Met My Doppelganger At A Boat Party Shares stats

jackmcclelland7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Even Their Bags Are The Same. Not Enough Non-Player Character Design In The Matrix

Even Their Bags Are The Same. Not Enough Non-Player Character Design In The Matrix Shares stats

Sankarapp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

A Girl From My School And I. The More I Look, The Weirder It Gets

A Girl From My School And I. The More I Look, The Weirder It Gets Shares stats

fewz_y0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Are you feeling inspired to go in search of your own doppelganger, pandas? I guarantee they’re out there, but finding them in real life might be a bit unsettling. Keep scrolling through these pics that show that we’re not so unique after all, and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever found someone who shares an uncanny resemblance to yourself. Then, if you’re interested in going even deeper down the doppelganger rabbit hole, we recommend checking out this Bored Panda article next!
#28

I Always Get "You Look Like The Guy From The Mummy". What Do You Think?

I Always Get "You Look Like The Guy From The Mummy". What Do You Think? Shares stats

prolific13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Drove 10 Hours Alone To A Concert And Met My Doppelganger

Drove 10 Hours Alone To A Concert And Met My Doppelganger Shares stats

Phoenix_PRB Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
leebanks avatar
Lee Banks
Lee Banks
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just want to know how this went down. Did one of you awkwardly go "holy s**t!"? Did a friend of his notice you and drag you over? Was a stranger confused, and insisted you meet?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#30

So It Turns Out I Have A Twin In Israel. Either That Or There's A Glitch In The Matrix

So It Turns Out I Have A Twin In Israel. Either That Or There's A Glitch In The Matrix Shares stats

danielbergman99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

My Boss's Girlfriend Knows Bernie's Doppelganger, Who's The Bass Player At Their Church

My Boss's Girlfriend Knows Bernie's Doppelganger, Who's The Bass Player At Their Church Shares stats

Dasbeardog , sanch3z90 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

I Found This While Looking For A Picture Frame

I Found This While Looking For A Picture Frame Shares stats

NotCIAPinkyPromise Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're going to be calling yourself a Greek God now, aren't you?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#33

The Dad Multiverse

The Dad Multiverse Shares stats

xd_jsts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

In 1981, My Mom Had A Nanny Who Looked Like Mrs. Doubtfire

In 1981, My Mom Had A Nanny Who Looked Like Mrs. Doubtfire Shares stats

JankCranky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
sydney_hansen avatar
cat
cat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love that movie! Miss the legend of an actor, though. 💙

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

I Found This Random Painting In A Thrift Store That Looks Unsettlingly Similar To Me

I Found This Random Painting In A Thrift Store That Looks Unsettlingly Similar To Me Shares stats

p1zzaforbreakfast Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

10 Years Ago, I Went Off To College And People I Didn't Know Kept Coming Up To Me And Calling Me "Brian". My Name Is Josh. Then, A Few Weeks Later, I Met Brian, And We Took This Picture

10 Years Ago, I Went Off To College And People I Didn't Know Kept Coming Up To Me And Calling Me "Brian". My Name Is Josh. Then, A Few Weeks Later, I Met Brian, And We Took This Picture Shares stats

pnw_smalls Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

I Present To You: Doppelgangers, Couple Edition. This Is My Friend's Husband (Top Left Corner) With A Friend (Left-Hand Side Corner) And Their Befriended Couple

I Present To You: Doppelgangers, Couple Edition. This Is My Friend's Husband (Top Left Corner) With A Friend (Left-Hand Side Corner) And Their Befriended Couple Shares stats

Nat Val Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Found My Slimmer Alter Ego On The Bus Stop Commercial

Found My Slimmer Alter Ego On The Bus Stop Commercial Shares stats

Atesz222 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Steve Jobs' Lookalike In Egypt

Steve Jobs' Lookalike In Egypt Shares stats

Sheshesheqwerty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
charlottecottrell avatar
Nannychachi
Nannychachi
Community Member
17 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#40

Googled My Name The Other Day And Found My Doppelganger From 70 Years Ago, Who Just Happened To Have My Same Name

Googled My Name The Other Day And Found My Doppelganger From 70 Years Ago, Who Just Happened To Have My Same Name Shares stats

zrunny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Whoa. Déjà Vu

Whoa. Déjà Vu Shares stats

mrw0rldwyde Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Visited A Museum In Berlin And Found Out I Look A Lot Like Herbert Baum

Visited A Museum In Berlin And Found Out I Look A Lot Like Herbert Baum Shares stats

bknighter16 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Found My Doppelganger In A Dog Food Commercial

Found My Doppelganger In A Dog Food Commercial Shares stats

TheBridgeCrew Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

I Met Steve-O. People Always Say We Look Alike

I Met Steve-O. People Always Say We Look Alike Shares stats

zuluke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

My Little Cousins Wanted To Know Why The Art Museum Had A Painting Of Their Uncle

My Little Cousins Wanted To Know Why The Art Museum Had A Painting Of Their Uncle Shares stats

Tina_R_Belcher Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

The First Day My Boyfriend Met My Dad, They Wore The Same Outfit And Looked Like Twins

The First Day My Boyfriend Met My Dad, They Wore The Same Outfit And Looked Like Twins Shares stats

klf565 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Since About 2016 Me And This Guy Have Bumped Into Each Other So Many Times It's Actually Scary

Since About 2016 Me And This Guy Have Bumped Into Each Other So Many Times It's Actually Scary Shares stats

He was at an event in 2016 to which I went too, I always saw him while I lived in a flat, then I moved and got a house. He just happened to have family in the same street and moved there later the same year. And many many more. This picture was recent where I've moved to a different country (England to Wales so not much) and he just happened to visit the same exact campsite I am living on for the day and I bumped into him while taking out the trash.

UndadZombie25 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Glitch In The Mirror

Glitch In The Mirror Shares stats

00890 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

These 40 Spanish Men Wore Almost Identical Outfits To Lunch

These 40 Spanish Men Wore Almost Identical Outfits To Lunch Shares stats

atoz88 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

An Old Friend Of Mine On The Left, And A Guy I Work With On The Right. Not Only Do They Look Alike, But All Their Mannerisms Are The Same, Same Voice, Laugh, Smile, And Eyes

An Old Friend Of Mine On The Left, And A Guy I Work With On The Right. Not Only Do They Look Alike, But All Their Mannerisms Are The Same, Same Voice, Laugh, Smile, And Eyes Shares stats

Guy on the right is wearing boots otherwise they'd be the same height as well.

Krisyork2008 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

I Found Mine. We Are Not Related, I Found Him In NYC, It Was Very Freaky

I Found Mine. We Are Not Related, I Found Him In NYC, It Was Very Freaky Shares stats

Train5911 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

My Son Matches The Placemat At Chic-Fil-A

My Son Matches The Placemat At Chic-Fil-A Shares stats

Sunstoned1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Met My Doppelganger At A Concert Last Night

Met My Doppelganger At A Concert Last Night Shares stats

sir_leachalot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Two Of My Friends Are Doppelgängers. They Lived 700 Miles Apart But Both Moved To Denver. Now They Are Adventure Buddies. DoppelDaves Do Denver

Two Of My Friends Are Doppelgängers. They Lived 700 Miles Apart But Both Moved To Denver. Now They Are Adventure Buddies. DoppelDaves Do Denver Shares stats

SoDakZak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

My Doppelganger At A Music Festival

My Doppelganger At A Music Festival Shares stats

lunchbockslarry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

I Have An Uncanny Resemblance To The Freya Carving At Epcot’s Stave Church

I Have An Uncanny Resemblance To The Freya Carving At Epcot’s Stave Church Shares stats

norskunna Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Glitch In The Matrix

Glitch In The Matrix Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

My Dad Is Howard Stern's Doppelganger

My Dad Is Howard Stern's Doppelganger Shares stats