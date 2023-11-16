ADVERTISEMENT

Be it lack of energy, laziness or other reasons, some days are simply not meant for cooking. Luckily, at times like that, food delivery services can save the day.

But not all home deliveries run smoothly. Some might end up with items missing, some arrive cold, sometimes your pizza is upside down. For TikToker Marija Lezaja, her food was delivered reeking of smoke. She shared her disappointment in a video that went viral, but fellow TikTokers were seemingly split into camps over the matter.

Not all food deliveries are worth a five-star rating

Image credits: Marques Thomas (not the actual photo)

TikToker Marija did not have a pleasant experience as her food was delivered with a terrible smell

Image credits: marijalezaja

“So I order DoorDash from Applebee’s because I didn’t feel like cooking and I had a long day with the kids.”

Image credits: marijalezaja

“I was like, ‘At the front door, I’ll meet you there.’ And there’s a girl giggling in the background. He walks up and gives me the bag. He’s like, ‘Alright, have a good night.'”

Image credits: marijalezaja

“I don’t know what the vetting process is for DoorDash but maybe we could make it a little more extensive because, why would you call me talking like that, and why would I want to eat my food smelling like that when I have to pay an arm and a leg for DoorDash? So I’m good, I’ll just take the L on the money.”

Image credits: borodai (not the actual photo)

Marija’s video attracted more than 130k views on TikTok

The TikToker made sure to tip the delivery person beforehand

Image credits: marijalezaja

Some TikTokers sided with Marija

Others justified the food delivery service

The woman responded to the backlash she received in another video