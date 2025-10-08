Dolly Parton’s Sister Raises Alarm After Asking For Prayers For The Singer Amid Health Struggles
Dolly Parton received a wave of hope and prayers from fans after her sister said she was not feeling well.
The 79-year-old country music legend announced last month that she was postponing her Las Vegas residency to focus on her health.
This week, her sister Freida Parton asked fans to pray with her for Dolly’s recovery.
- Dolly Parton’s sister shared a Facebook post and said the country icon is not doing well.
- She asked fans to pray for the singer and expressed hope that she would recover.
- Fans shared their concerns, wishing the best for the music legend.
- Dolly announced earlier this year that she was facing “health challenges,” due to which she was postponing her Las Vegas residency.
In a Facebook post shared on October 7, Freida said she spent a whole night praying for the Jolene singer.
She then asked her fans to be “prayer warriors” for the beloved singer.
“Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately,” Freida wrote in her post.
“I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me,” she continued.
“I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine,” Dolly’s sister Freida Parton wrote on social media
The sister expressed surety that the music icon would recover.
“She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine,” she said.
“Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!” she concluded.
In a follow-up post, Freida assured fans that she didn’t mean to “scare” anyone or “sound so serious” with her post.
“She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer.
“It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister.”
Some fans believed she was still coping with the loss of her longtime husband, Carl Thomas Dean
Fans expressed concern on social media, with one saying, “Please pull through Dolly. We need you now more than ever.”
“2025 you took Ozzy please don’t take Dolly too,” one said, while another wrote, “If Dolly goes the apocalypse will surely happen.”
“I’m going on the record that if Miss Dolly needs a kidney or any other body part I can spare, it’s hers. No exaggeration. I mean it,” read another comment.
Many believed Dolly may still be grieving the loss of her longtime husband, Carl Thomas Dean.
“She misses her husband. Broken heart syndrome is real,” one commenter said.
“I think Dolly is doing what’s right for her. Losing her husband, being without the love of her life will take some getting used to, if ever..even prayers can’t heal a broken heart,” another wrote.
Dolly and Carl were married for 58 years before his passing in March this year.
Dolly spoke about how she and Carl were “perfect” for each other, even though they were so different
The country singer, who met Carl outside a laundromat when she was 18 years old, said they “were so good for each other.”
“We were different people. He loved music, but he was a loner,” she said in a July episode of Khloé Kardashian’s podcast Khloé in Wonder Land.
Despite having different personalities, Dolly said they were “perfect” together and got along really well.
“But I really think that there’s just certain personalities that are great for each other. And we were together 61 years,” she said on the podcast.
“We were just so different, but we were so similar. We were perfect, as far as the temperature in the house,” she added.
“We didn’t fight over that ‘cause we both were comfortable at the same thing. Just so many things we were compatible about, and we just got along great.”
On September 28, Dolly announced that she was postponing her residency, which was initially planned from December 4 and December 13, due to “health challenges.”
“My doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” the singer said and joked that it wasn’t her usual trip to see her plastic surgeon.
The country icon said she postponed her Las Vegas residency to focus on her health
“In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see,” she said.
The singer assured fans that she would still work on her projects from Nashville but would need time to get the show ready.
Dolly also assured fans that she wasn’t “quitting the business” just yet.
“God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet,” she added. “But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you.”
“If we lose Ozzy and Dolly in the same year…Oof,” one netizen commented online
Typical Binitha. In more reliable news sources Dolly is not happy with her sister. Says she is fine, well as fine as you can be with having kidney stones.
Exactly - just clickbait: "Dolly Parton's representatives have confirmed that the singer is not seriously ill after her family asked fans to send love and prayers to the country musician. After postponing six shows for her from her upcoming Dolly: Live in Las Vegas residency, her younger sister Freida Parton shared an update as she said she had been 'up all night praying for my sister'. However now Dolly's UK manager Olly Rowland has confirmed that Freida's post has blown Dolly's mysterious illness out of proportion."
