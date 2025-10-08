Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Dolly Parton’s Sister Raises Alarm After Asking For Prayers For The Singer Amid Health Struggles
Dolly Parton performing on stage, smiling with a microphone headset, amid sister raising alarm and health struggles.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Dolly Parton’s Sister Raises Alarm After Asking For Prayers For The Singer Amid Health Struggles

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Dolly Parton received a wave of hope and prayers from fans after her sister said she was not feeling well.

The 79-year-old country music legend announced last month that she was postponing her Las Vegas residency to focus on her health.

This week, her sister Freida Parton asked fans to pray with her for Dolly’s recovery.

    Dolly Parton received a wave of hope and prayers from fans after her sister spoke about her health struggles

    Dolly Parton wearing a white jacket and black lace top, spotlighted on stage amid health struggles news.

    Dolly Parton wearing a white jacket and black lace top, spotlighted on stage amid health struggles news.

    Image credits: Jason Kempin / Getty Images

    Highlights
    • Dolly Parton’s sister shared a Facebook post and said the country icon is not doing well.
    • She asked fans to pray for the singer and expressed hope that she would recover.
    • Fans shared their concerns, wishing the best for the music legend.
    • Dolly announced earlier this year that she was facing “health challenges,” due to which she was postponing her Las Vegas residency.

    In a Facebook post shared on October 7, Freida said she spent a whole night praying for the Jolene singer.

    She then asked her fans to be “prayer warriors” for the beloved singer.

    Dolly Parton's sister and Dolly wearing headphones during a recording session amid health struggles concerns.

    Dolly Parton's sister and Dolly wearing headphones during a recording session amid health struggles concerns.

    Image credits: Ron Galella / Getty Images

    “Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately,” Freida wrote in her post.

    “I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me,” she continued.

    “I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine,” Dolly’s sister Freida Parton wrote on social media 

    Dolly Parton's sister singing at a microphone, wearing a black hat and embroidered black shirt during a live performance.

    Dolly Parton's sister singing at a microphone, wearing a black hat and embroidered black shirt during a live performance.

    Image credits: Freida Parton / Facebook

    Freida Parton asking for prayers for Dolly amid health struggles, highlighting concern from Dolly Parton's sister.

    Freida Parton asking for prayers for Dolly amid health struggles, highlighting concern from Dolly Parton's sister.

    Image credits: Freida Parton / Facebook

    The sister expressed surety that the music icon would recover.

    “She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine,” she said.

    “Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!” she concluded.

    Dolly Parton's sister raising alarm and asking for prayers for the singer amid health struggles outdoors by greenery.

    Dolly Parton's sister raising alarm and asking for prayers for the singer amid health struggles outdoors by greenery.

    Image credits: Freida Parton / Facebook

    Comment by Emmalee Hubbard expressing concern and asking for prayers for Dolly amid health struggles.

    Comment by Emmalee Hubbard expressing concern and asking for prayers for Dolly amid health struggles.

    Comment from Mickie Higgins expressing love and concern, urging protection for Dolly Parton amid health struggles.

    Comment from Mickie Higgins expressing love and concern, urging protection for Dolly Parton amid health struggles.

    In a follow-up post, Freida assured fans that she didn’t mean to “scare” anyone or “sound so serious” with her post.

    “She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer.

    “It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister.”

    Some fans believed she was still coping with the loss of her longtime husband, Carl Thomas Dean

    Dolly Parton performing on stage wearing blue and white outfit as her sister raises alarm amid health struggles

    Dolly Parton performing on stage wearing blue and white outfit as her sister raises alarm amid health struggles

    Image credits: Brandon Sloter / Getty Images

    Facebook post by Dolly Parton's sister Freida Parton asking for prayers for the singer amid her health struggles.

    Facebook post by Dolly Parton's sister Freida Parton asking for prayers for the singer amid her health struggles.

    Image credits: Freida Parton / Facebook

    Fans expressed concern on social media, with one saying, “Please pull through Dolly. We need you now more than ever.”

    “2025 you took Ozzy please don’t take Dolly too,” one said, while another wrote, “If Dolly goes the apocalypse will surely happen.”

    “I’m going on the record that if Miss Dolly needs a kidney or any other body part I can spare, it’s hers. No exaggeration. I mean it,” read another comment.

    Dolly Parton performing on stage with microphone, highlighting sister raising alarm amid health struggles news.

    Dolly Parton performing on stage with microphone, highlighting sister raising alarm amid health struggles news.

    Image credits: dollyparton / Instagram

    Many believed Dolly may still be grieving the loss of her longtime husband, Carl Thomas Dean.

    “She misses her husband. Broken heart syndrome is real,” one commenter said.

    “I think Dolly is doing what’s right for her. Losing her husband, being without the love of her life will take some getting used to, if ever..even prayers can’t heal a broken heart,” another wrote.

    Dolly and Carl were married for 58 years before his passing in March this year.

    Dolly spoke about how she and Carl were “perfect” for each other, even though they were so different 

    Dolly Parton smiling on stage playing a white guitar decorated with rhinestones during a live performance.

    Dolly Parton smiling on stage playing a white guitar decorated with rhinestones during a live performance.

    Image credits: Valerie Macon / Getty Images

    Comment discussing Dolly Parton's sister asking for prayers amid the singer's health struggles and public concern.

    Comment discussing Dolly Parton's sister asking for prayers amid the singer's health struggles and public concern.

    Comment from Christy Lienhart mentioning a mild heart attack and sending prayers amid Dolly Parton's health struggles.

    Comment from Christy Lienhart mentioning a mild heart attack and sending prayers amid Dolly Parton's health struggles.

    The country singer, who met Carl outside a laundromat when she was 18 years old, said they “were so good for each other.”

    “We were different people. He loved music, but he was a loner,” she said in a July episode of Khloé Kardashian’s podcast Khloé in Wonder Land.

    Despite having different personalities, Dolly said they were “perfect” together and got along really well.

    Dolly Parton's sister smiling in denim jacket while receiving a kiss, raising alarm amid singer health struggles.

    Dolly Parton's sister smiling in denim jacket while receiving a kiss, raising alarm amid singer health struggles.

    Image credits: dollyparton / Instagram

    “But I really think that there’s just certain personalities that are great for each other. And we were together 61 years,” she said on the podcast.

    “We were just so different, but we were so similar. We were perfect, as far as the temperature in the house,” she added.

    “We didn’t fight over that ‘cause we both were comfortable at the same thing. Just so many things we were compatible about, and we just got along great.”

    Text announcement about the passing of Carl Dean, with a family privacy request amid Dolly Parton's health struggles.

    Text announcement about the passing of Carl Dean, with a family privacy request amid Dolly Parton's health struggles.

    Image credits: dollyparton / Instagram

    On September 28, Dolly announced that she was postponing her residency, which was initially planned from December 4 and December 13, due to “health challenges.”

    “My doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” the singer said and joked that it wasn’t her usual trip to see her plastic surgeon.

    The country icon said she postponed her Las Vegas residency to focus on her health 

    Dolly Parton smiling beside a man holding a dog, highlighting sister raising alarm amid singer health struggles.

    Dolly Parton smiling beside a man holding a dog, highlighting sister raising alarm amid singer health struggles.

    Image credits: dollyparton.com

    “In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see,” she said.

    The singer assured fans that she would still work on her projects from Nashville but would need time to get the show ready.

    Dolly Parton posing in a sparkling silver dress with voluminous blonde hair against a dark backdrop amid health struggles news.

    Dolly Parton posing in a sparkling silver dress with voluminous blonde hair against a dark backdrop amid health struggles news.

    Image credits: Beth Gwinn / Getty Images

    Dolly also assured fans that she wasn’t “quitting the business” just yet.

    “God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet,” she added. “But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you.”

    “If we lose Ozzy and Dolly in the same year…Oof,” one netizen commented online

    Comment by Christopher Clay expressing sadness and wishing Dolly Parton well amid her health struggles.

    Comment by Christopher Clay expressing sadness and wishing Dolly Parton well amid her health struggles.

    Comment by Debbie Casey, a top fan, expressing concern for Dolly amid health struggles on a social media post.

    Comment by Debbie Casey, a top fan, expressing concern for Dolly amid health struggles on a social media post.

    Comment on social media discussing Dolly Parton's sister raising alarm amid singer's health struggles.

    Comment on social media discussing Dolly Parton's sister raising alarm amid singer's health struggles.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Sarah McCulloch Howe mentioning Dolly Parton amid health struggles.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Sarah McCulloch Howe mentioning Dolly Parton amid health struggles.

    Image of a social media comment expressing concern about Dolly Parton's health during her struggles.

    Image of a social media comment expressing concern about Dolly Parton's health during her struggles.

    Comment by a top fan Jordan Wright expressing sympathy after Dolly Parton's sister asks for prayers amid health struggles.

    Comment by a top fan Jordan Wright expressing sympathy after Dolly Parton's sister asks for prayers amid health struggles.

    Comment on social media post expressing concern about Dolly Parton's health struggles and sister raising alarm.

    Comment on social media post expressing concern about Dolly Parton's health struggles and sister raising alarm.

    Comment mentioning Dolly Parton's health struggles and the need for prayers from her sister’s perspective.

    Comment mentioning Dolly Parton's health struggles and the need for prayers from her sister’s perspective.

    Comment by Dolly Parton's sister asking for prayers and support amid the singer's health struggles.

    Comment by Dolly Parton's sister asking for prayers and support amid the singer's health struggles.

    Comment from Cheryl Roberts expressing concern and asking for prayers for Dolly amid health struggles.

    Comment from Cheryl Roberts expressing concern and asking for prayers for Dolly amid health struggles.

    Comment from Timothy Tone expressing support and prayers for Dolly Parton amid her health struggles.

    Comment from Timothy Tone expressing support and prayers for Dolly Parton amid her health struggles.

    Dolly Parton's sister asks for prayers and support amid the singer's ongoing health struggles and family loss.

    Dolly Parton's sister asks for prayers and support amid the singer's ongoing health struggles and family loss.

    Comment from Scott Jeffrey praising Dolly Parton as a national treasure and an amazing life.

    Comment from Scott Jeffrey praising Dolly Parton as a national treasure and an amazing life.

    Comment from a top fan Victoria expressing well wishes for Dolly Parton's recovery amid health struggles.

    Comment from a top fan Victoria expressing well wishes for Dolly Parton's recovery amid health struggles.

    Comment from Susan Hart about grief affecting health, related to Dolly Parton's sister raising alarm amid health struggles.

    Comment from Susan Hart about grief affecting health, related to Dolly Parton's sister raising alarm amid health struggles.

    Comment from Robert Ell expressing support and prayers for Dolly Parton amid health struggles.

    Comment from Robert Ell expressing support and prayers for Dolly Parton amid health struggles.

    Comment about Dolly Parton's sister raising alarm and asking for prayers amid singer's health struggles.

    Comment about Dolly Parton's sister raising alarm and asking for prayers amid singer's health struggles.

    Comment by Sylvia Vidales Marquez sending love and positive vibes for Dolly Parton amid health struggles.

    Comment by Sylvia Vidales Marquez sending love and positive vibes for Dolly Parton amid health struggles.

    Rita Pendley commenting on health struggles, raising awareness and asking for prayers for Dolly Parton.

    Rita Pendley commenting on health struggles, raising awareness and asking for prayers for Dolly Parton.

    Comment from Pamela B. Vess stating it’s a kidney stone and Dolly Parton's sister asking for prayers amid health struggles.

    Comment from Pamela B. Vess stating it’s a kidney stone and Dolly Parton's sister asking for prayers amid health struggles.

    Comment by Michelle Rene Rodriguez addressing Dolly Parton's sister raising alarm about the singer's health struggles.

    Comment by Michelle Rene Rodriguez addressing Dolly Parton's sister raising alarm about the singer's health struggles.

    Comment from Dolly Parton's sister mentioning she is under the weather, raising concern amid health struggles.

    Comment from Dolly Parton's sister mentioning she is under the weather, raising concern amid health struggles.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

