Owner On TikTok Made Her Dog's Last Day In Life Special And The Video Touched Almost 10 Million People
Owner On TikTok Made Her Dog’s Last Day In Life Special And The Video Touched Almost 10 Million People

Hidrėlėy
If you knew your last day was imminent, wouldn’t you cherish every moment, spend it with those you love, savor your favorite meal, and indulge in the simple joys of life? Kane, a pitbull-mastiff mix, faced such a day. A fast-spreading tumor inside him meant he didn’t have much time left, and his vet suggested that euthanizing him would be the kindest option.

Facing this heart-wrenching decision, Niyah Belmont, Kane’s dedicated owner, ensured his final day was nothing short of extraordinary. She documented the day in one video, with a single goal in mind: to fill Kane’s last moments with happiness and serenity.

More info: tiktok.com | Instagram

Meet Kane, a pitbull-mastiff mix who had a fast-spreading tumor inside him that meant he didn’t have much time left

Owner On TikTok Made Her Dog’s Last Day In Life Special And The Video Touched Almost 10 Million People

Image credits: @daniyahmb

Niyah Belmont, Kane’s dedicated owner, decided to make his last day special

Owner On TikTok Made Her Dog’s Last Day In Life Special And The Video Touched Almost 10 Million People

Image credits: @daniyahmb

The morning began with Niyah making her dog a tasty breakfast

Owner On TikTok Made Her Dog’s Last Day In Life Special And The Video Touched Almost 10 Million People

Image credits: @daniyahmb

Owner On TikTok Made Her Dog’s Last Day In Life Special And The Video Touched Almost 10 Million People

Image credits: @daniyahmb

Owner On TikTok Made Her Dog’s Last Day In Life Special And The Video Touched Almost 10 Million People

Image credits: @daniyahmb

Then she made a stop at Petco to shop for some very special treats

Owner On TikTok Made Her Dog’s Last Day In Life Special And The Video Touched Almost 10 Million People

Image credits: @daniyahmb

Owner On TikTok Made Her Dog’s Last Day In Life Special And The Video Touched Almost 10 Million People

Image credits: @daniyahmb

A doggie ice cream

Owner On TikTok Made Her Dog’s Last Day In Life Special And The Video Touched Almost 10 Million People

Image credits: @daniyahmb

Owner On TikTok Made Her Dog’s Last Day In Life Special And The Video Touched Almost 10 Million People

Image credits: @daniyahmb

Some extra-tasty dry treats

Owner On TikTok Made Her Dog’s Last Day In Life Special And The Video Touched Almost 10 Million People

Image credits: @daniyahmb

And of course, chocolate

Owner On TikTok Made Her Dog’s Last Day In Life Special And The Video Touched Almost 10 Million People

Image credits: @daniyahmb

As well as a puppuccino for him and another one of Niyah’s dogs

Owner On TikTok Made Her Dog’s Last Day In Life Special And The Video Touched Almost 10 Million People

Image credits: @daniyahmb

Owner On TikTok Made Her Dog’s Last Day In Life Special And The Video Touched Almost 10 Million People

Image credits: @daniyahmb

He enjoyed his puppuccino first

Owner On TikTok Made Her Dog’s Last Day In Life Special And The Video Touched Almost 10 Million People

Image credits: @daniyahmb

Then got a sweet treat on the side

Owner On TikTok Made Her Dog’s Last Day In Life Special And The Video Touched Almost 10 Million People

Image credits: @daniyahmb

After that the owner of Kane decided it was time for ‘arts & crafts’ as she described in the video

Owner On TikTok Made Her Dog’s Last Day In Life Special And The Video Touched Almost 10 Million People

Image credits: @daniyahmb

She took Kane’s paw to make one last memory to last a lifetime

Owner On TikTok Made Her Dog’s Last Day In Life Special And The Video Touched Almost 10 Million People

Image credits: @daniyahmb

Then took another print of his paw with ink

Owner On TikTok Made Her Dog’s Last Day In Life Special And The Video Touched Almost 10 Million People

Image credits: @daniyahmb

After that they had a little ice cream break

Owner On TikTok Made Her Dog’s Last Day In Life Special And The Video Touched Almost 10 Million People

Image credits: @daniyahmb

And then it was time to go for one last ride which led to the rainbow bridge

Owner On TikTok Made Her Dog’s Last Day In Life Special And The Video Touched Almost 10 Million People

Image credits: @daniyahmb

“i’ll miss my pup… 2009-2022 have fun in puppy heaven!!” Wrote Niyah on her TikTok account

@daniyahmb i’ll miss my pup… 2009-2022 ❤️ have fun in puppy heaven!! #dogsoftiktok #dogtok #dogslastday ♬ Stuff We Did (From "Up") – Mark Northam

Hidrėlėy
Hidrėlėy
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Weasel Wise
Weasel Wise
1 hour ago

I have to do this with my little man, Winston Churchill, in three days....REALLY NOT looking forward to my days without his sweet meows. I'm gonna go cry 'til I barf now.👋🏾

Donald
Donald
35 minutes ago

I'm sorry to hear Weasel, sending you my love.

LH25
LH25
1 hour ago

What a special way to spend his last day. And what a kind thing to do, not make him suffer. We had to make a similar decision with one of our cats last week. We realized it wasn't fair to keep him alive just because we didn't want to say goodbye.

