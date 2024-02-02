ADVERTISEMENT

Step into a world where the playful spirit of dogs meets the dynamic beauty of water – all through the lens of a Chicago photographer with a passion for capturing the extraordinary. Join us on an exploration of unique water portraits that showcase the charisma and charm of our four-legged friends like never before.

Chicago-based photographer Candice C. Cusic has embarked on a creative journey, delving into uncharted waters to bring you a collection of captivating dog portraits. By integrating the fluidity of water into the frame, each photograph becomes a vibrant masterpiece that encapsulates the spontaneity and energy of our beloved canine companions.

Dive into this visual experience, and let the charm of these water-inspired dog portraits capture your heart.

More info: CusicPhoto.com | Facebook | twitter.com | Instagram

#1

Water Portraits By Candice C. Cusic Photography

Candice Cusic
#2

Water Portraits By Candice C. Cusic Photography

Candice Cusic
#3

Water Portraits By Candice C. Cusic Photography

Candice Cusic
#4

Water Portraits By Candice C. Cusic Photography

Candice Cusic
#5

Water Portraits By Candice C. Cusic Photography

Candice Cusic
#6

Water Portraits By Candice C. Cusic Photography

Candice Cusic
#7

Water Portraits By Candice C. Cusic Photography

Candice Cusic
#8

Water Portraits By Candice C. Cusic Photography

Candice Cusic
#9

Water Portraits By Candice C. Cusic Photography

Candice Cusic
#10

Water Portraits By Candice C. Cusic Photography

Candice Cusic
#11

Water Portraits By Candice C. Cusic Photography

Candice Cusic
#12

Water Portraits By Candice C. Cusic Photography

Candice Cusic
#13

Water Portraits By Candice C. Cusic Photography

Candice Cusic
