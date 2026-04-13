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Doctors Issue Warning About “Buffalo Hump” That Could Point To Serious Health Issues
Doctor examining womanu2019s upper back, highlighting buffalo hump as a potential serious health issue in medical consultation.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Doctors Issue Warning About “Buffalo Hump” That Could Point To Serious Health Issues

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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What may look like a harmless posture issue or stubborn upper-back fat is now raising serious medical concerns.

Doctors are sounding the alarm over a condition commonly referred to as “buffalo hump,” medically known as dorsocervical fat pad hypertrophy, warning that it could be more than just a cosmetic issue.

Often overlooked or dismissed, this noticeable fat buildup at the base of the neck has been linked to underlying health problems that many people may not even realize they have.

Highlights
  • What may seem like a harmless posture issue could actually point to serious underlying hormonal or metabolic conditions.
  • Multiple experts have highlighted warning signs that, when seen alongside a “buffalo hump,” may require immediate medical attention.
  • Depending on the cause, solutions can range from simple posture correction to medication or even surgery in more severe cases.

“If you’ve got something on your body that can be called ‘buffalo’ anything…you’ve got problems,” reacted one netizen. 

RELATED:

    Doctors are warning about the serious underlying health conditions linked to the seemingly harmless “buffalo hump”

    Woman outdoors holding her neck in pain, highlighting concerns about buffalo hump and potential health issues.

    Image credits: Kindel Media/pexels (not an actual photo)

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    A “buffalo hump” refers to a buildup of fat at the base of the neck. It is rarely an isolated symptom and often points to underlying conditions that may require medical evaluation if left untreated.

    Obesity is often considered a possible cause, as excess body fat can accumulate in this area, just as it does in other parts of the body. 

    However, this has led to the misconception that it is the sole reason behind a “buffalo hump.”

    Young woman in white tank top and denim shorts sitting on bed, holding lower back, indicating possible buffalo hump health issue.

    Image credits: Sasun Bughdaryan/unsplash (not an actual photo)

    In reality, it can stem from multiple conditions, and treatment varies significantly depending on the underlying cause.

    According to Dr. Dahlia Rice, a plastic surgeon and founder of DMR Aesthetics, “A buffalo hump is a fullness at the base of the neck or upper back area.”

    Speaking to Fox News, Rice explained that poor posture, such as a forward head position, can significantly increase its visibility.

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    Tweet by DrakeN discussing bodies sending warning signals related to buffalo hump and healthcare system’s response.

    Image credits: draken1721

    She added, “Posture can make a hump appear more pronounced, even if someone does not have much excess fat. A forward head posture or rounding of the upper spine can contribute to this effect.”

    Rice further advised that when this appearance is accompanied by symptoms such as fatigue, muscle weakness, or changes in blood pressure, it may indicate underlying metabolic or hormonal issues that require medical evaluation.

    “Depending on the pattern and timing, it could also signal an underlying medical issue,” the doctor noted. 

    “Buffalo hump,” medically known as dorsocervical fat pad hypertrophy, can be caused by an array of underlying medical conditions

    Doctor examining a woman’s upper back, focusing on a potential buffalo hump that could indicate serious health issues.

    Image credits: kaboompics/pexels (not an actual photo)

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    Meanwhile, Dr. Rachel Mason, a plastic surgeon and founder of La Femme Plastic Surgery, shared with the outlet, “In some cases, it can be associated with medical conditions like Cushing’s syndrome or long-term use of steroids.”

    According to multiple medical studies, Cushing’s syndrome is one of the most common causes of a “buffalo hump,” occurring when the body has chronically elevated levels of cortisol.

    Young woman using smartphone while lounging, illustrating concern related to buffalo hump health issues and doctor warnings.

    Image credits: Vardan Papikyan/unsplash (not an actual photo)

    Additionally, long-term use of corticosteroids, such as prednisone, or certain older HIV antiretroviral therapies can lead to fat redistribution.

    Experts also emphasize the importance of identifying the type of hump, whether it is medically driven or posture-related, as the treatment approach differs significantly.

    Comment asking if anyone checked themselves for a buffalo hump, highlighting the doctors' warning about serious health issues.

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    Mason explained, “A true buffalo hump will feel soft and fatty. Structural, posture-related issues require a completely different approach than fat reduction.”

    Adding to this, Rice noted, “If it’s paired with fatigue, muscle weakness, or changes in blood pressure, patients should seek medical evaluation.”

    Young woman touching neck and upper back, concerned about buffalo hump symptoms and possible health issues at home.

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION/pexels (not an actual photo)

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    Mason further highlighted that “symptoms such as easy bruising, hormonal changes, or purple stretch marks could point to an endocrine disorder.”

    Other signs may include irregular menstrual cycles, excess facial hair growth, or a “moon-shaped” face, all of which can indicate an underlying condition.

    “Identifying the cause early is important in ensuring the right treatment path is taken,” emphasized Dr. Rachel Mason 

    Woman in workout clothes holding purple dumbbells, highlighting concerns about buffalo hump and related health issues.

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION/pexels (not an actual photo)

    Treatment for a “buffalo hump” typically focuses on addressing the root cause rather than just the physical appearance.

    For posture-related cases, treatment involves strengthening and realigning the muscles. 

    Professional guidance from a physical therapist can help correct imbalances and provide tailored stretching routines.

    Comment discussing disbelief about cortisol's wide effects and expressing relief that drops can help, related to buffalo hump health.

    User comment about discovering the buffalo hump symptom and planning to discuss it with their doctor during the next visit.

    In more severe cases, using supportive chairs with proper lumbar support and maintaining a neutral spine position during sleep with an appropriate pillow is recommended.

    Meanwhile, in cases involving hormonal or metabolic disorders, the focus shifts to treating the underlying condition.

    Woman in gray workout clothes doing a plank exercise indoors, highlighting posture and potential buffalo hump health concerns.

    Image credits: Gustavo Fring/pexels (not an actual photo)

    If long-term corticosteroid use is the cause, doctors may gradually taper the dosage or switch to an alternative medication.

    For Cushing’s syndrome, medications such as ketoconazole or osilodrostat may be prescribed to help reduce cortisol production.

    Experts have outlined key warning signs that a “buffalo hump” may indicate underlying metabolic or endocrine dysfunction in the body

    Close-up of a person holding the back of their neck showing signs of buffalo hump that could indicate serious health issues.

    Image credits: Kindel Media/pexels (not an actual photo)

    If excess cortisol is caused by a tumor in the pituitary or adrenal glands, surgical removal is often the first-line treatment. In rare and severe cases where other treatments fail, removing the adrenal glands may be necessary.

    According to Dr. Mason, for weight-related cases involving stubborn fat with no underlying condition, “Liposuction is often the effective option for contouring this area, as it directly removes excess fat and improves the profile of the upper back and neck.”

    Tweet by Ignatius J Reilly questioning body shape, suggesting a misshapen body may indicate serious health issues related to buffalo hump.

    Image credits: Ign_J_Reilly

    Woman with curly hair performing a neck stretch at home, highlighting concerns related to buffalo hump health issues.

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION/pexels (not an actual photo)

    The expert concluded, “Identifying the cause early is important in ensuring the right treatment path is taken.”

    According to research by the National Library of Medicine, approximately 50% of patients diagnosed with Cushing’s syndrome exhibit a “buffalo hump” as a primary clinical sign.

    Among patients receiving older antiretroviral therapies, the reported rate ranges from 2% to 13%.

    However, in modern clinical settings using newer dr*g classes such as integrase inhibitors, the incidence has dropped significantly, with some centers reporting rates as low as 0.31% (approximately 3 in 1,000).

    For otherwise healthy individuals, the likelihood of developing a “buffalo hump” remains relatively low.

    Netizens react to “buffalo hump” after doctors warn about serious underlying health conditions

    Comment discussing exercises that can help correct posture issues related to buffalo hump health concerns.

    Comment suggesting weight loss and exercises like squats, pull-ups, and overhead press to improve posture and reduce buffalo hump health risks.

    Text explaining how to improve posture by pulling shoulders back and pushing chest up to avoid buffalo hump health issues.

    Comment on losing buffalo hump in mid-30s after following a posture program, shared on an online forum.

    Comment mentioning a doctor or chiropractor addressing buffalo hump with physical therapy and posture adjustments.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing personal experience with buffalo hump and health issues.

    Comment discussing cortisol levels linked to buffalo hump fat storage and advice on fitness and health considerations.

    Comment on a forum post about losing weight, mentioning buffalo hump and its link to serious health issues.

    Comment discussing realization about the term buffalo hump, highlighting doctors' warning about serious health issues.

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    Amita Kumari

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are reasons your mother insisted on you standing up straight.

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With mine, it was because she'd sold the chairs 😁

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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are reasons your mother insisted on you standing up straight.

    2
    2points
    reply
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With mine, it was because she'd sold the chairs 😁

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