Doctors Explain The Viral ‘Sadness Trigger’ Syndrome Distressing Women

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A little-known condition often referred to online as “sad nipple syndrome” has gained attention after several women began sharing stories about experiencing sudden waves of sadness, anxiety, dread, or even homesickness when their nipples are touched.

The feeling often appears without warning and disappears just as quickly, leaving many confused about what is happening.

Highlights Medical experts are shedding light on a viral term describing sudden waves of sadness triggered when the nipples are touched.

Doctors suggested the condition may be biologically linked to Dysphoric Milk Ejection Reflex (D-MER).

Several women reported experiencing the phenomenon, even those who have never breastfed.

While the condition has not yet been officially recognized as a medical diagnosis, experts have suggested a biological explanation.

“I thought I was the only person this happened to,” one woman shared.

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Doctors revealed the emotional trigger may be linked to a little-known hormonal reflex

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Although the term “sad nipple syndrome” has become popular online, several experts believe the phenomenon may be related to a condition known as Dysphoric Milk Ejection Reflex, or D-MER.

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The condition is most commonly associated with breastfeeding and occurs when a person experiences a sudden emotional drop just before milk is released.

“Some breastfeeding patients experience a sudden wave of sadness or despair right before their milk releases,” explained Dr. Melissa Walsh, an OB-GYN and chief medical director at maternal health company SimpliFed.

Image credits: Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

According to Walsh, the reaction may be linked to a rapid hormonal shift. When the body releases oxytocin to trigger milk flow, dopamine levels can temporarily fall.

That brief drop may cause feelings of sadness, anxiety, guilt, dread, or emotional discomfort.

Dr. Ari Hoschander, head plastic surgeon at Breast Reduction Surgeons of Long Island, noted that the nipple area contains an unusually high concentration of nerve endings.

“What they’re describing sounds like that dopamine drop hitting particularly hard,” he said.

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Meanwhile, Walsh emphasized that the experience is not the same as depression or anxiety disorders.

“This is a physiological reflex, not a psychological response,” she explained. “It’s the brain responding to hormones released from a physical event, not a thought or memory.”

She added that understanding this distinction is important because many people mistakenly believe something is seriously wrong with them.

“A person who doesn’t know this is a hormonal reflex may interpret it as a sign that something is deeply wrong with her,” Walsh said.

Experts are still trying to understand why some non-breastfeeding women experience it too

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One of the biggest questions surrounding the condition is why many women who have never breastfed report experiencing the same feelings.

Researchers do not yet have a clear answer.

However, studies have shown that nipple stimulation can increase oxytocin levels even in women who are not lactating.

“This raises a biologically plausible — though as yet unstudied — question about whether the same dopamine mechanism may be at play in women who have never breastfed,” Walsh said.

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Other experts believe additional factors could contribute to the reactions.

Dr. Loren Rourke, a breast cancer surgeon and author, shared that hormonal sensitivity, stress, neurological differences, and personal experiences may all play a role.

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“The root of this nipple trigger is more likely related to stress levels, past experiences, individual neurological sensitivity, and hormonal influences,” she explained.

For now, doctors agree that more research is needed before scientists can fully understand why the phenomenon affects some people and not others.

As the term spread online, many women shared that the experts’ explanations matched exactly what they had experienced

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One woman who experienced D-MER while breastfeeding said learning about the condition helped her understand what she had been feeling.

“It’s called D-MER. When I had my first child, I experienced it only when I was pumping, so now with my second child, I’m exclusively nursing. Definitely a subject that needs more awareness and education and much less shame,” she wrote.

Image credits: StockPhotoPro/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

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Another recalled feeling overwhelmed by sadness every time she pumped milk.

“I had this with my first baby. The first 3 min or so of pumping would make me feel so horribly depressed, and then it would just go away. It was the weirdest thing, I thought I was the only one experiencing it.”

Meanwhile, others shared that anxiety, rather than sadness, was their primary symptom.

“I experienced extreme anxiety when breastfeeding my son in my first trimester, and with my second. It was awful!” one woman shared.

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“I thought not a single other soul experienced this”

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