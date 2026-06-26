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Doctors Explain The Viral ‘Sadness Trigger’ Syndrome Distressing Women
A woman in a gray shirt with hands over her chest, distressed by a sadness trigger syndrome.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Doctors Explain The Viral ‘Sadness Trigger’ Syndrome Distressing Women

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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A little-known condition often referred to online as “sad nipple syndrome” has gained attention after several women began sharing stories about experiencing sudden waves of sadness, anxiety, dread, or even homesickness when their nipples are touched.

The feeling often appears without warning and disappears just as quickly, leaving many confused about what is happening.

Highlights
  • Medical experts are shedding light on a viral term describing sudden waves of sadness triggered when the nipples are touched.
  • Doctors suggested the condition may be biologically linked to Dysphoric Milk Ejection Reflex (D-MER).
  • Several women reported experiencing the phenomenon, even those who have never breastfed.

While the condition has not yet been officially recognized as a medical diagnosis, experts have suggested a biological explanation.

“I thought I was the only person this happened to,” one woman shared.

RELATED:

    Doctors revealed the emotional trigger may be linked to a little-known hormonal reflex

    Woman clutching her chest, experiencing discomfort, likely related to Sadness Trigger Syndrome distressing women.

    Image credits: Dragana Gordic/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Although the term “sad nipple syndrome” has become popular online, several experts believe the phenomenon may be related to a condition known as Dysphoric Milk Ejection Reflex, or D-MER.

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    The condition is most commonly associated with breastfeeding and occurs when a person experiences a sudden emotional drop just before milk is released.

    “Some breastfeeding patients experience a sudden wave of sadness or despair right before their milk releases,” explained Dr. Melissa Walsh, an OB-GYN and chief medical director at maternal health company SimpliFed.

    Mother breastfeeding her infant, a common scenario for Sadness Trigger Syndrome distressing women.

    Image credits: Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    According to Walsh, the reaction may be linked to a rapid hormonal shift. When the body releases oxytocin to trigger milk flow, dopamine levels can temporarily fall.

    That brief drop may cause feelings of sadness, anxiety, guilt, dread, or emotional discomfort.

    Dr. Ari Hoschander, head plastic surgeon at Breast Reduction Surgeons of Long Island, noted that the nipple area contains an unusually high concentration of nerve endings.

    “What they’re describing sounds like that dopamine drop hitting particularly hard,” he said.

    Social media comment about wearing a bra 24/7, related to Sadness Trigger Syndrome distressing women.

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    Social media comment describing feelings of dread and sadness, associated with Sadness Trigger Syndrome distressing women.

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    Meanwhile, Walsh emphasized that the experience is not the same as depression or anxiety disorders.

    “This is a physiological reflex, not a psychological response,” she explained. “It’s the brain responding to hormones released from a physical event, not a thought or memory.”

    She added that understanding this distinction is important because many people mistakenly believe something is seriously wrong with them.

    “A person who doesn’t know this is a hormonal reflex may interpret it as a sign that something is deeply wrong with her,” Walsh said.

    Experts are still trying to understand why some non-breastfeeding women experience it too

    Woman in a pink lace bra, hands crossed over her chest, hinting at Sadness Trigger Syndrome distressing women.

    Image credits: Africa Studio/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

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    One of the biggest questions surrounding the condition is why many women who have never breastfed report experiencing the same feelings.

    Researchers do not yet have a clear answer.

    However, studies have shown that nipple stimulation can increase oxytocin levels even in women who are not lactating.

    “This raises a biologically plausible — though as yet unstudied — question about whether the same dopamine mechanism may be at play in women who have never breastfed,” Walsh said.

    A woman experiencing sadness trigger syndrome, holding her head in distress while sitting at a desk with a laptop and a glass of water.

    Image credits: bunditinay/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Other experts believe additional factors could contribute to the reactions.

    Dr. Loren Rourke, a breast cancer surgeon and author, shared that hormonal sensitivity, stress, neurological differences, and personal experiences may all play a role.

    Screenshot of a comment from a woman describing the stomach pit feeling due to sadness trigger syndrome.

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    Screenshot of a comment from a woman expressing feelings of disgust caused by sadness trigger syndrome.

    “The root of this nipple trigger is more likely related to stress levels, past experiences, individual neurological sensitivity, and hormonal influences,” she explained.

    For now, doctors agree that more research is needed before scientists can fully understand why the phenomenon affects some people and not others.

    As the term spread online, many women shared that the experts’ explanations matched exactly what they had experienced

    @dumbcrapidiot#sadnipplesyndrome♬ i love u keep going – Aubrey

    A happy mother breastfeeding her baby, unaware of potential sadness trigger syndrome.

    Image credits: GTeam/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

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    One woman who experienced D-MER while breastfeeding said learning about the condition helped her understand what she had been feeling.

    “It’s called D-MER. When I had my first child, I experienced it only when I was pumping, so now with my second child, I’m exclusively nursing. Definitely a subject that needs more awareness and education and much less shame,” she wrote.

    A woman sitting on her bed, visibly distressed and hugging her knees, experiencing sadness trigger syndrome.

    Image credits: StockPhotoPro/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

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    Another recalled feeling overwhelmed by sadness every time she pumped milk.

    “I had this with my first baby. The first 3 min or so of pumping would make me feel so horribly depressed, and then it would just go away. It was the weirdest thing, I thought I was the only one experiencing it.”

    Meanwhile, others shared that anxiety, rather than sadness, was their primary symptom.

    “I experienced extreme anxiety when breastfeeding my son in my first trimester, and with my second. It was awful!” one woman shared.

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    “I thought not a single other soul experienced this”

    A comment describing the viral sadness trigger syndrome, feeling something is horribly wrong.

    A comment expressing surprise that the sadness trigger syndrome is common among women.

    A user comment saying they always feel dehydrated and angry, related to sadness trigger syndrome.

    A comment from a user realizing others experience the sadness trigger syndrome, feeling weird and disgusting.

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    A comment showing shock at discovering the widespread sadness trigger syndrome distressing women.

    A social media comment by user V about experiencing the sadness trigger syndrome randomly since age 5.

    A social media comment from Hiveandink describing a feeling of moral disgust, related to sadness trigger syndrome.

    A social media comment from cay expressing shock about the sadness trigger syndrome not being an original experience.

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    A social media comment from travis_birkenstock identifying the sadness trigger syndrome as D-MER and noting its occurrence in non-lactating people.

    A social media comment from kickingmyft appreciating the articulation of the sadness trigger syndrome.

    A social media comment discussing the sadness trigger syndrome and its connection to DMER in non-lactating people.

    A social media comment describing the intense unpleasant feelings associated with the sadness trigger syndrome.

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    A social media comment by a woman expressing how the sadness trigger syndrome made her feel weirded out.

    A social media comment pondering if the sadness trigger syndrome is linked to collective trauma in bodies.

    A social media comment warning against breastfeeding if experiencing the sadness trigger syndrome due to DMER.

    A social media comment from tNasty69 describing the sadness trigger as an impending doom.

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    A social media comment from a woman expressing feeling dehumanized by the sadness trigger.

    A social media comment from Kay likening the sadness trigger to 'the button of despair.'

    A social media comment from Hanna Shrum finding the sadness trigger phenomenon weird and almost homesick-inducing.

    A social media comment from Wes expressing disbelief that others also experience the sadness trigger.

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    A social media comment from shagadelic stating I get so uncomfortable like bro who did this to me about sadness trigger syndrome.

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    missannthrope_1 avatar
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting. I wonder if there's any link with PPD.

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Likely not, as I doubt every person this happens to has had a pregnancy/delivery.

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    missannthrope_1 avatar
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting. I wonder if there's any link with PPD.

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    0points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Likely not, as I doubt every person this happens to has had a pregnancy/delivery.

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