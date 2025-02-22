ADVERTISEMENT

When we can’t explain something, we make it up! That’s what superstitions are about: things made up by popular culture, word of mouth, and a lot of imagination. Now, you’re about to find out whether you swear by these beliefs or live in a completely different reality.

Whether you believe in every superstition you were told about or are just curious about the strange and quirky stuff, be honest with yourself and see how many of them you’ve been following all this time! Let’s start! 🐈‍⬛🙀

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“It’s Bad Luck To See The Wedding Dress Before The Big Day”

A bride's wedding dress being buttoned, highlighting superstitions in wedding traditions.

Dmitry Zvolskiy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    “Beginner's Luck Exists”

    Hands holding a fan of playing cards, discussing superstitions like "beginner's luck".

    Mali Maeder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    “Umbrellas Can’t Be Opened Indoors”

    Colorful umbrella open indoors, related to superstitions about bad luck.

    Alexander Grey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    “Friday The 13th Is An Unlucky Day”

    Person in eerie costume discussing superstitions in a dimly lit room with cobwebs around for Friday the 13th.

    Cottonbro Studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this only because of the movie? What about before the movie?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    “Passing Under A Ladder Brings Bad Luck”

    Ladder in an empty room representing the superstition of bad luck from walking under ladders.

    Rafael De Lancer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gavinjohnson_1 avatar
    Gavin Johnson
    Gavin Johnson
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It comes from breaking the trinity of the father, the son and the Holy Ghost, by passed through the triangle made by the ladder leaning up you ‘break’ the triangle, so utter balderdash.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    “666 Is The Mark Of Satan”

    Page number 666 highlighted in a book, symbolizing superstition and its association with bad luck.

    Maria Pop Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gavinjohnson_1 avatar
    Gavin Johnson
    Gavin Johnson
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    hexakosioihexekontahexaphobia Is the fear of the number 666. The Number of the Beast is a great song by Iron Maiden. 668 is the neighbour of the beast. Even Christians (and their variants) can’t settle on one number, 616 pops up too and a few other numbers are in the mix. It’s just a number y’know?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #7

    “Breaking A Mirror Brings 7 Years Of Bad Luck”

    Broken mirror pieces on the ground, reflecting a hand, illustrating a common superstition.

    Thiago Matos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gavinjohnson_1 avatar
    Gavin Johnson
    Gavin Johnson
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From the days of mirrors costing a serious amount of money, 7 years to raise the funds to buy another mirror.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    “Crossing Your Fingers Prevents The Bad Thing From Happening”

    Woman in a blue shirt crossing fingers for luck, emphasizing superstitions and their origins.

    Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    “A Four-Leaf Clover Is A Sign Of Good Luck”

    Four-leaf clover with water droplets symbolizing superstitions and luck.

    Djalma Paiva Armelin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    “Find A Coin, Pick It Up For Good Luck”

    Coin on asphalt related to a superstition discussion in a forum post.

    The Upsizers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    “Saying ‘Bless You’ Protects A Person From Evil Spirits Entering Their Body After Sneezing”

    Woman in polka dot dress sneezing, possibly illustrating superstitions, sitting on a vintage chair in a living room.

    Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lozza2012 avatar
    Lozza 2012
    Lozza 2012
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought you say bless you because evil spirit comes out when you sneeze 🤷‍♀️

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    “Spilling Salt On The Table Is A Sign Of Bad Luck, Unless I Throw Some Over My Left Shoulder”

    Spilled salt superstition depicted with an overturned salt shaker on a wooden table.

    Where The Dogwood Blooms Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    “Blowing Out All The Birthday Candles At Once Brings Good Luck”

    People celebrating a birthday by blowing out candles, related to superstitions.

    Polina Tankilevitch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    “A Bird Pooping On You Is A Sign Of Good Luck”

    Bird sitting on statue's head, related to superstitions about luck and bird droppings.

    Lucky.ie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cheers to whoever made a poopie situation positive.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    “If Someone Sweeps Over Your Feet While Cleaning The Floor, You Won’t Get Married”

    Bare feet near a broom on a concrete floor, illustrating superstition about sweeping feet and marriage concerns.

    Sweep South Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    “Gifting A Knife Is A Sign Of Cutting Relationships Unless A Coin Is Given In Return”

    Hands exchanging a sheathed knife and a coin, illustrating superstitions about gifting knives.

    Knives Illustrated Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    “To Toast With Water Is To Invite Misfortune”

    Toasting with glasses of water, discussing superstitions.

    RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    1 minute ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Water is life. Best way to celebrate. Be grateful for water 💧 what if it was limited?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    “Finding A Spider In Your House Means Good Fortune”

    A spider on a web, symbolizing money and luck, related to common superstitions.

    Diana ✨ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ksmbuddy10 avatar
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It might not be good fortune in terms of fate or any of that intangible stuff, but spiders do keep there populations of pests in your home down. If we find a daddy-long-legs or two in the garage, we just leave them there to catch flies and live their lives in comfort.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    “To Avoid A Bad Thing You Just Mentioned Happening, You Have To Knock On Wood Three Times”

    Hand knocking on wood, illustrating superstitions like "knock on wood" in a text screenshot highlighting common beliefs.

    Where The Dogwood Blooms Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    “A Shooting Star Can Make A Wish Come True”

    Shooting stars over a sunset, connected to superstitions about wishes coming true.

    Felipe Helfstein Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    “Bad News Comes In Threes”

    A hand showing three fingers against a colorful gradient background, symbolizing the superstition of bad luck coming in threes.

    Cottonbro Studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    “A Black Cat Crossing Your Path Is A Sign Of Bad Luck”

    Black cat in dim light, illustrating belief in superstitions of protection and luck.

    Crina Doltu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    “The Evil Eye Protects You From The Envy Glare Of Those Around You”

    Tree adorned with evil eye charms, symbolizing widespread superstition beliefs under a clear sky.

    Meruyert Gonullu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    josephcrisalli avatar
    PunchinelloTX
    PunchinelloTX
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know, of course that this is not true. Notwithstanding, I like the custom and I wear an evil eye charm as well as have a few around my house because I think it’s a fun bit of my culture.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #24

    "If You Forget Something At Home And Quickly Return, You Must Smile At Yourself In The Mirror To Prevent Bad Luck”

    A person staring into a mirror, capturing reflections in a dimly lit room, relating to common superstitions.

    Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    “Don’t Sit On The Corner Of The Table If You Want To Get Married Within 7 Years”

    Wooden table edge on a shadowy background, relating to superstitions about corners and energy flow.

    Ekoanug Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dragnore01 avatar
    Ka Se
    Ka Se
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We used to say that the people sitting at the corner of the table would get a nasty mother-in-law.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    “If Your Right Palm Itches, It Means You'll Be Greeting Someone”

    Hand raised against a dark background related to superstitions and itchy hands belief.

    Cottonbro Studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Only ever heard this in relation to getting or losing money. Can't remember which hand is which though.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    “If Your Left Palm Itches, It Means You'll Spend Money”

    Hand in shadow, palm open, symbolizing the superstition about itchy palms and expecting money.

    Yugdas Manandhar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    “Breaking Glass Brings Good Luck”

    Broken glass on a table, symbolizing superstition about its significance.

    Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    “Whistling At Home Will Make You Lose Money”

    Close-up of lips forming a whistling shape, related to superstitions about whistling indoors on a dark background.

    Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    “Don't Put Your Purse On The Floor, Otherwise You'll Lose Your Money”

    A pink handbag on a wooden floor, related to superstitions about placing bags on the ground.

    Ivy Alexander Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    “If You Step Over A Child, They Will Stop Growing”

    Baby sitting on a wooden deck with a teddy bear, relating to superstitions about growth.

    Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    “If Your Ears Are Burning, Someone's Gossiping About You”

    Close-up of an ear with hoop earring, discussing superstitions related to hot red ears.

    Photo By: Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!