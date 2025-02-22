ADVERTISEMENT

When we can’t explain something, we make it up! That’s what superstitions are about: things made up by popular culture, word of mouth, and a lot of imagination. Now, you’re about to find out whether you swear by these beliefs or live in a completely different reality.

Whether you believe in every superstition you were told about or are just curious about the strange and quirky stuff, be honest with yourself and see how many of them you’ve been following all this time! Let’s start! 🐈‍⬛🙀