32 Superstitions And You Decide If They’re Legit Or Bogus
When we can’t explain something, we make it up! That’s what superstitions are about: things made up by popular culture, word of mouth, and a lot of imagination. Now, you’re about to find out whether you swear by these beliefs or live in a completely different reality.
Whether you believe in every superstition you were told about or are just curious about the strange and quirky stuff, be honest with yourself and see how many of them you’ve been following all this time! Let’s start! 🐈⬛🙀
“It’s Bad Luck To See The Wedding Dress Before The Big Day”
“Beginner's Luck Exists”
“Umbrellas Can’t Be Opened Indoors”
“Friday The 13th Is An Unlucky Day”
“Passing Under A Ladder Brings Bad Luck”
It comes from breaking the trinity of the father, the son and the Holy Ghost, by passed through the triangle made by the ladder leaning up you ‘break’ the triangle, so utter balderdash.
“666 Is The Mark Of Satan”
hexakosioihexekontahexaphobia Is the fear of the number 666. The Number of the Beast is a great song by Iron Maiden. 668 is the neighbour of the beast. Even Christians (and their variants) can’t settle on one number, 616 pops up too and a few other numbers are in the mix. It’s just a number y’know?
“Breaking A Mirror Brings 7 Years Of Bad Luck”
From the days of mirrors costing a serious amount of money, 7 years to raise the funds to buy another mirror.
“Crossing Your Fingers Prevents The Bad Thing From Happening”
“A Four-Leaf Clover Is A Sign Of Good Luck”
“Find A Coin, Pick It Up For Good Luck”
“Saying ‘Bless You’ Protects A Person From Evil Spirits Entering Their Body After Sneezing”
I thought you say bless you because evil spirit comes out when you sneeze 🤷♀️
“Spilling Salt On The Table Is A Sign Of Bad Luck, Unless I Throw Some Over My Left Shoulder”
“Blowing Out All The Birthday Candles At Once Brings Good Luck”
“A Bird Pooping On You Is A Sign Of Good Luck”
“If Someone Sweeps Over Your Feet While Cleaning The Floor, You Won’t Get Married”
“Gifting A Knife Is A Sign Of Cutting Relationships Unless A Coin Is Given In Return”
“To Toast With Water Is To Invite Misfortune”
“Finding A Spider In Your House Means Good Fortune”
It might not be good fortune in terms of fate or any of that intangible stuff, but spiders do keep there populations of pests in your home down. If we find a daddy-long-legs or two in the garage, we just leave them there to catch flies and live their lives in comfort.
“To Avoid A Bad Thing You Just Mentioned Happening, You Have To Knock On Wood Three Times”
“A Shooting Star Can Make A Wish Come True”
“Bad News Comes In Threes”
“A Black Cat Crossing Your Path Is A Sign Of Bad Luck”
“The Evil Eye Protects You From The Envy Glare Of Those Around You”
I know, of course that this is not true. Notwithstanding, I like the custom and I wear an evil eye charm as well as have a few around my house because I think it’s a fun bit of my culture.
"If You Forget Something At Home And Quickly Return, You Must Smile At Yourself In The Mirror To Prevent Bad Luck”
“Don’t Sit On The Corner Of The Table If You Want To Get Married Within 7 Years”
“If Your Right Palm Itches, It Means You'll Be Greeting Someone”
Only ever heard this in relation to getting or losing money. Can't remember which hand is which though.
“If Your Left Palm Itches, It Means You'll Spend Money”
“Breaking Glass Brings Good Luck”
“Whistling At Home Will Make You Lose Money”
“Don't Put Your Purse On The Floor, Otherwise You'll Lose Your Money”
Sure, if someone walks off with it and you don't notice.
“If You Step Over A Child, They Will Stop Growing”
“If Your Ears Are Burning, Someone's Gossiping About You”
I was at a sleepover when younger. They made me take my shoes out bedrm. Said it causes bad dreams. Sounds ridiculous but if i ever leave my shoes in bedroom now i have a nightmare.
