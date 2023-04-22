Not all facts are fun. But that shouldn’t keep us from learning, because they can still be fascinating! Below, we’ve gathered a list of disturbing and unsettling information that you might not want to know from Unpopular Notes

From creepy facts about animals to obvious things you may be glad you’ve never previously considered, you’ll find a variety of information on this list. So be sure to upvote the facts you wish you hadn’t read, and try not to become too freaked out by any of these spooky truths!

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing Dogs like squeaky toys because it sounds like prey that's frightened or injured

i guess my dog is terrified of frightened or injured prey

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing Professional musician Dagmar Turner played her violin while a tumor was removed from her brain so that surgeons could preserve her ability to play music

It's understandable. She had been playing since she was a little kid, she enjoyed it, she was great at it. If there was chance I'd lose a major part of my life, I'd do this too.

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing There is a company that makes urns in profile to cast the shadow of the deceased

That's cool, and I'm sure there's people who would like this, but I don't think I'd want to see that everyday.

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing You may be living in the last year of your life without being aware of it

Very well could be my last month, week, day, hour, even minute. There doesn't even need to be a reason, people die suddenly all the time.

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing Sloths can hold their breath longer than dolphins can

Dolphins need to come up for air about every 10 minutes, while sloths can hold their breath for 40 minutes. They achieve this by slowing their heart rate.

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing There are only two days that do not last 24 hours: the one of your birth and the one of your death

A day is actually 23 hours, 56 minutes, and 4 seconds, so no day lasts 24 hours.

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing The green falling code in the matrix is just lots of sushi recipes

His wife was Japanese, she had cookbooks, so the production designer scanned the recipes, then reversed and mixed up the characters. that's why none of that is actually readable.

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing Over 50% of commercial pilots have admitted to falling asleep while flying a plane

"Of the 56% who admitted sleeping, 29% told Balpa that they had woken up to find the other pilot asleep as well.". Well, that makes my fear of flying so much worse.

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing This is how a toothbrush looks like under a microscope after the first use

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing Ella Harper was born with a very rare orthopedic condition that caused her knees to bend backward and was known as the camel girl

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing Future biotechnology can be used to make prisoners feel as if they were serving a 1000-year sentence in a matter of eight hours

So what, it's not enough to lock them up, but now we can engage I'm torture? If you want to swat a fly, swat it. Don't pull off its wings. Who the hell wasted their intelligence coming up with something so Draconian? Cure cancer.

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing Pacu is a South American freshwater fish known for its square, straight teeth that eerily resemble those of humans

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing There are more statues of lions across the world than actual wild lions

Honestly, this is just sad.

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing CPR only works 7% of the time outside of a hospital environment

According to whom? There are many instances of unreported cpr... j/s. It sounds very discouraging that way

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing In ancient Rome, the crushed brains of mice were used as toothpaste

Wait, people don't do this currently? I've been using the wrong toothpaste...

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing This bizarre helmet from 1925 was designed to improve work productivity and studying sessions

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing Jelly Beans are so shiny because they're coated with shellac, which is made from insect poop

Shellac is found in more than just Jelly Beans, they're in a lot of your favorite chocolates and mints.

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing A body farm is a place where various corpses are laid on the ground for forensics to study the decomposition process

I would love to donate my body to a body farm after my death. They do so much good work on helping out forensic science. I'd like to contribute to it, even if I can't do the science myself.

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing This is the effect that sunscreen has when viewed through an ultraviolet camera

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing The average person walks past at least 16 murderers in their lifetime

Some sources state this number is as low as 4, some go as high as 41. It all depends how many people you interact with per day, in a big city it's likely. If you interact with about 25 people per day for 70 years, you've likely encountered 10 murderers, based on statistics.

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing The only part of your reflection you can lick is your tongue

Ignore me. I figured it out🤪

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing Water bottles’ expiration dates are for the bottles, not the water

How does plastic expire?

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing Theoretically, if you fold paper 51 times, you will find its end on the sun, and if you fold it 103 times, you would go beyond the observable universe

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing The movie Cannibal Holocaust was so realistic and so gory that the director Mr. Ruggero Deodato was charged with the murder of the actors

Great publicity - maybe the arrest was staged and choreographed to make headlines

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing This is an early meeting of the Mickey Mouse Club around 1930

Who's being sacrificed? Can I join?

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing If you have died around your cat, it is likely to start eating you in less than 24 hours, starting from the cheeks and eyes

I'd rather I was eaten than all this meat go to waste anyway.

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing Horned lizards squirt blood from their eyes as a defense mechanism

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing This was the day Sweden switched from driving on the left-hand side of the road to the right

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing The Diomede islands have a distance of only three miles but due to locally defined time zones, they have a time difference of 21 hours from each other

Lynn C*x swam from Little Diomede to Big Diomede in 1987. ___ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lynne_C*x

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing Real bees were used during the making of the ‘90s horror trilogy Candyman, and actor Tony Todd was paid an extra $1,000 for every sting

He was stung 27 times. Would you get stung that much for $27,000???

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing This close-up shows the inside of a penguin's mouth

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing The average person will spend five months of their life waiting for red lights to turn green

I swear there are some intersections in town where it becomes five years.

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing Google hires camels for the desert Street View

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing The beauty micrometer was a device designed in the early 1930s to help the identification of the areas of a person's face which need to have their appearance reduced or enhanced by makeup

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing Though often pleasant to humans, the smell of freshly cut grass is actually a plant's way of letting out a cry for help

how in the heck did someone figure this out? did they learn to speak "grass " ...?

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing This is a bigfin squid, a type of rarely seen cephalopod with arms and tentacles that can reach up to 26 feet long

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing Greenland sharks live at least 400 years and don't reach sexual maturity until they are 150 years old

Imagine that! Being a toddler for 40 years!

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing After death, the enzymes from your digestive system begin to digest your body

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing In the event of a plane crash at sea, the cabin crew must prohibit passengers from carrying the bodies of relatives or friends who died during the impact on the lifeboats

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing When whales become so old and weak that they can no longer reach the surface, they go deeper and deeper until they touch the seabed and then slowly die

“You May Be Living In The Last Year Of Your Life”: 41 Disturbing Facts That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing People who fall in love lose an average of two friends each

