#1 Dogs like squeaky toys because it sounds like prey that's frightened or injured

#2 Professional musician Dagmar Turner played her violin while a tumor was removed from her brain so that surgeons could preserve her ability to play music

#3 There is a company that makes urns in profile to cast the shadow of the deceased

#4 You may be living in the last year of your life without being aware of it

#5 Sloths can hold their breath longer than dolphins can

#6 There are only two days that do not last 24 hours: the one of your birth and the one of your death

#7 The green falling code in the matrix is just lots of sushi recipes

#8 Over 50% of commercial pilots have admitted to falling asleep while flying a plane

#9 This is how a toothbrush looks like under a microscope after the first use

#10 Ella Harper was born with a very rare orthopedic condition that caused her knees to bend backward and was known as the camel girl

#11 Future biotechnology can be used to make prisoners feel as if they were serving a 1000-year sentence in a matter of eight hours

#12 Pacu is a South American freshwater fish known for its square, straight teeth that eerily resemble those of humans

#13 There are more statues of lions across the world than actual wild lions

#14 CPR only works 7% of the time outside of a hospital environment

#15 In ancient Rome, the crushed brains of mice were used as toothpaste

#16 This bizarre helmet from 1925 was designed to improve work productivity and studying sessions

#17 Jelly Beans are so shiny because they're coated with shellac, which is made from insect poop

#18 A body farm is a place where various corpses are laid on the ground for forensics to study the decomposition process

#19 This is the effect that sunscreen has when viewed through an ultraviolet camera

#20 The average person walks past at least 16 murderers in their lifetime

#21 The only part of your reflection you can lick is your tongue

#22 Water bottles’ expiration dates are for the bottles, not the water

#23 Theoretically, if you fold paper 51 times, you will find its end on the sun, and if you fold it 103 times, you would go beyond the observable universe

#24 The movie Cannibal Holocaust was so realistic and so gory that the director Mr. Ruggero Deodato was charged with the murder of the actors

#25 This is an early meeting of the Mickey Mouse Club around 1930

#26 If you have died around your cat, it is likely to start eating you in less than 24 hours, starting from the cheeks and eyes

#27 Horned lizards squirt blood from their eyes as a defense mechanism

#28 This was the day Sweden switched from driving on the left-hand side of the road to the right

#29 The Diomede islands have a distance of only three miles but due to locally defined time zones, they have a time difference of 21 hours from each other

#30 Real bees were used during the making of the ‘90s horror trilogy Candyman, and actor Tony Todd was paid an extra $1,000 for every sting

#31 This close-up shows the inside of a penguin's mouth

#32 The average person will spend five months of their life waiting for red lights to turn green

#33 Google hires camels for the desert Street View

#34 The beauty micrometer was a device designed in the early 1930s to help the identification of the areas of a person's face which need to have their appearance reduced or enhanced by makeup

#35 Though often pleasant to humans, the smell of freshly cut grass is actually a plant's way of letting out a cry for help

#36 This is a bigfin squid, a type of rarely seen cephalopod with arms and tentacles that can reach up to 26 feet long

#37 Greenland sharks live at least 400 years and don't reach sexual maturity until they are 150 years old

#38 After death, the enzymes from your digestive system begin to digest your body

#39 In the event of a plane crash at sea, the cabin crew must prohibit passengers from carrying the bodies of relatives or friends who died during the impact on the lifeboats

#40 When whales become so old and weak that they can no longer reach the surface, they go deeper and deeper until they touch the seabed and then slowly die