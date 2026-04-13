‘Disrespectful’: Euphoria Finally Reveals Beloved Character’s Fate Three Years After Tragedy

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Sunday’s Euphoria season 3 premiere resolved a long-standing question that fans have asked for nearly three years.

In 2023, actor Angus Cloud, who played Fezco O’Neill in the HBO series, passed away. Since then, viewers have questioned his character’s fate, especially after Fezco’s season 2 storyline ended on a cliffhanger.

Highlights Euphoria fans are disappointed with season 3’s update about a beloved character.

Viewers called the storyline “disrespectful” following Angus Cloud’s tragic passing.

Sam Levinson defended the decision, teasing more of Fezco’s story in the new season.

When viewers tuned in to season 3, they were surprised by Fezco’s fate and voiced their disappointment on social media.

“This is so vile omg why tf would they do this,” one fan said.

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Euphoria season 3 reveals what happened to Fezco

Image credits: HBO

Fezco O’Neill was a main character in the first two seasons of Euphoria. He initially sold illicit substances to Zendaya’s Rue but developed a strong bond with her and her friend, Lexi (Maude Apatow).

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In the season 2 finale, the police crack down on Fez and his brother, Ashtray’s illegal operation. During a standoff with the authorities, Fez is injured and eventually arrested, leaving his fate unresolved.

The season 3 premiere jumps five years ahead, revealing Fez has been incarcerated. He was sentenced to 30 years for illegally dealing controlled substances, though details of his conviction remain unclear. Fez has also lost contact with Lexi and most of his other friends.

Fans find Fezco’s fate disrespectful after Angus Cloud’s passing

Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

After Fezco’s fate was revealed, several fans took to social media to pay tribute to Cloud. The actor struggled with substance-related issues and passed away from an accidental overd*se in Oakland, California, on July 31, 2023.

Given the circumstances of Cloud’s demise, some fans found his character’s arrest and imprisonment in a substance-dealing case insensitive.

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On X, viewers criticized the handling of Fez’s storyline, calling it disrespectful to the late star. Others argued the character should have been written out with a happier ending.

Image credits: HBO

“Am I the only one who thinks this is disrespectful to Angus?” one fan said.

A second wrote, “Really lazy, unoriginal, disrespectful storyline ending for Fez.”

“30 years for Fezco is brutal. The show really turned one of its most loved characters into a permanent ghost presence,” a third commented.

Sam Levinson explains the decision to keep Angus Cloud’s character alive

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

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Ahead of the season 3 premiere, creator Sam Levinson discussed Cloud’s passing in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter. Levinson revealed he “fought very hard to keep him clean,” adding that the decision to keep Fez alive stemmed from his love for Cloud.

“I couldn’t keep him alive in real life, but I could keep his character alive in the show,” he confessed.

Despite negative reactions, Levinson hinted that more of Fez’s storyline would unfold later in the season. He described Fez’s arc as something Cloud would be “very proud” of.

In a separate chat with The New York Times, the showrunner said his original plan was to have Fez return after a few years in prison. He wrote the storyline partly to help Cloud overcome his struggles.

Image credits: HBO

“I wanted him to start working out and taking care of himself,” he said.

Levinson added he originally intended for Fez to perish in season 1, but changed course to keep Cloud motivated. The season 3 premiere was dedicated to Cloud’s memory, alongside actor Eric Dane and executive producer Kevin Turen.

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Dane, 53, passed away in February 2026 from complications related to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Turen, 44, lost his life because of a cardiac dysfunction in 2023.

Euphoria is currently streaming on HBO Max.