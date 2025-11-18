Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Disney Slammed As “Racist” For Live-Action ‘Moana’ After Fans Notice Change To Star’s Appearance
Live-action Moana star on a boat, highlighting Disney controversy over changes to her appearance and accusations of racism.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Disney Slammed As “Racist” For Live-Action ‘Moana’ After Fans Notice Change To Star’s Appearance

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
7

25

7

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Moana has sparked major backlash online after fans accused the studio of making “racist” changes to the heroine’s appearance.

On Monday, November 17, Disney released a 59-second teaser on its YouTube channel, nearly a decade after the original 2016 animated classic.

Many viewers claimed the new actress bears little resemblance to the beloved character.

Highlights
  • Disney’s first teaser for the live-action ‘Moana’ sparked intense backlash, with “racism” accusations directed at the conglomerate.
  • Viewers argued that the new actress looks nothing like the original animated character.
  • The teaser even failed to impress several movie critics, including popular reviewer Grace Randolph.

“I would have never guessed she was Moana if not for her telling us,” one critic wrote.

RELATED:

    18-year-old Catherine Laga’aia has been cast in the lead role for the upcoming live-action film

    Young girl resembling Moana stands on beach facing large ocean wave in Disney live-action film scene.

    Young girl resembling Moana stands on beach facing large ocean wave in Disney live-action film scene.

    Image credits: Disney

    The teaser, which has already surpassed 4 million views, was largely CGI-heavy and focused primarily on announcing the film’s cast.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will reprise his role as the demigod Maui, whom he voiced in the original animated version.

    Meanwhile, Catherine Laga’aia, daughter of New Zealand-Australian actor Jay Laga’aia, steps into the role of Moana, replacing actress Auli’i Cravalho.

    Young woman with curly hair smiling in a sleeveless green dress, linked to Disney live-action Moana star appearance controversy.

    Young woman with curly hair smiling in a sleeveless green dress, linked to Disney live-action Moana star appearance controversy.

    Image credits: Alexei Hay

    However, the casting choice did not go unnoticed. Many fans of the original film accused Disney of “racism,” calling out certain changes that quickly became a hot topic of discussion online.

    “Coming from Disney, it’s definitely racism anyway.”

    Disney blasted by disappointed fans over “miscasting” and “racism” in the teaser

    Live-action Moana character interacts with a large water wave forming above her against a bright sky.

    Live-action Moana character interacts with a large water wave forming above her against a bright sky.

    Image credits: Disney/catherinelagaaia

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on live-action Moana questioning the need for a live-action adaptation and its reception by fans.

    Comment on live-action Moana questioning the need for a live-action adaptation and its reception by fans.

    One user on X, @Lfoolisz, expressed strong criticism by sharing side-by-side images comparing the animated Moana to the live-action version.

    In both comparison images, the characters feature curly, voluminous hair similar to the original animation.

    However, in the teaser, Catherine’s hair appeared noticeably less curly, styled more into loose waves than the frizzy curls fans expected.

    Animated Moana character from Disney's film, with long curly hair and traditional Polynesian attire by the ocean at sunset.

    Animated Moana character from Disney's film, with long curly hair and traditional Polynesian attire by the ocean at sunset.

    Image credits: Walt Disney Animation Studios

    Comment by Sam Hewing criticizing CGI in Disney's live-action Moana, remarking it looks almost animated.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Sam Hewing criticizing CGI in Disney's live-action Moana, remarking it looks almost animated.

    The user wrote in the caption, “WHY THE F**K did they straighten the actress’s hair if Moana doesn’t have straight hair????”

    He doubled down in the comments, adding, “first off because WHAT THE F**K are they making this movie for, right, but since they made it I gotta complain about other things…”

    Despite Moana having tight, curly hair in the Oscar-nominated animation, Catherine’s version had a mix of straight strands and loose waves

    Moana animated character next to live-action star, highlighting Disney controversy over changes to star’s appearance.

    Moana animated character next to live-action star, highlighting Disney controversy over changes to star’s appearance.

    Image credits: Lfoolisz

    Another commentator agreed with the criticism, writing, “Moana who was supposed to be beautiful with her natural hair, they took the F**KING hair off her, so I say, do you SWEAR that Disney cares about representation?”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A third added, “Her being much prettier with her natural hair, how do they think that a person who lives on an ISLAND (beach, saltwater…), doesn’t even have electricity, is going to have her hair blow-dried like that?”

    Live-action Moana actress on a boat, fans discuss change to star's appearance sparking Disney racism claims.

    Live-action Moana actress on a boat, fans discuss change to star's appearance sparking Disney racism claims.

    Image credits: Disney

    Comment from Daniel Gabriel criticizing Disney’s approach to live-action adaptations amid Moana controversy.

    Comment from Daniel Gabriel criticizing Disney’s approach to live-action adaptations amid Moana controversy.

    Beyond the hair changes, viewers also raised concerns about Catherine’s casting, calling it “inaccurate” and a “missed opportunity” by Disney.

    One critic remarked, “Shouldn’t Moana be white? It’s the Disney way. They made Snow white coloured…”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, others quickly pushed back, pointing out that Moana is of Polynesian ethnicity, making the casting appropriate.

    “Who the hell is in charge at Disney? My niece would’ve made a far better Moana,” one user wrote

    Two young women with long curly hair posing together at MD The Musical event, related to Disney Moana controversy

    Two young women with long curly hair posing together at MD The Musical event, related to Disney Moana controversy

    Image credits: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

    User comment on social media about Disney's live-action Moana, discussing changes to the star's appearance and related fan reactions.

    User comment on social media about Disney's live-action Moana, discussing changes to the star's appearance and related fan reactions.

    “Moana is Polynesian they are not white. Cook Islands, Hawaiian, Māori etc are not white.”

    This isn’t the first time the multinational media giant has faced backlash over its live-action remakes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Earlier this year, Disney’s casting of actress Rachel Zegler as Snow White sparked major controversy, which critics say contributed to the film’s disastrous performance.

    A person walks alone on rocky terrain under a cloudy sky, related to Disney live-action Moana appearance changes.

    A person walks alone on rocky terrain under a cloudy sky, related to Disney live-action Moana appearance changes.

    Image credits: Disney

    The movie was labeled a massive flop, earning just a 2/10 rating on IMDb and struggling to sell theater tickets.

    “The trailer looks significantly worse than its animated counterpart,” one disappointed viewer commented under the new teaser.

    The live-action remake, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson alongside several new cast members, is set for release in July 2026

    Animated Moana standing on a grassy hill, blowing a conch shell at sunset, related to Disney live-action controversy.

    Animated Moana standing on a grassy hill, blowing a conch shell at sunset, related to Disney live-action controversy.

    Image credits: Walt Disney Animation Studios

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Even film critic Grace Randolph weighed in on the controversy, saying the teaser “feels like someone fed the original animated Moana into AI and said make it live action.”

    Many viewers also criticized the heavy use of CGI, arguing that the teaser felt “inauthentic” despite being marketed as a live-action adaptation.

    “We DO NOT need a Moana remake! The film is great as is, why does it need a remake? Because Disney needs more money?”

    Image credits: Disney

    The remake is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on July 10 next year.

    In addition to Johnson and Catherine, the cast includes John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Moana’s mother Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala.

    Social media users were largely disappointed with the remake, with many labeling it a “cash grab”

    User comment questioning why the live-action Moana actress's hair was straightened, noting Moana's natural hair is not straight.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment questioning why the live-action Moana actress's hair was straightened, noting Moana's natural hair is not straight.

    Text post on social media saying there's a thing called racism addressing Disney Moana live-action controversy.

    Text post on social media saying there's a thing called racism addressing Disney Moana live-action controversy.

    Comment highlighting criticism of Disney over the live-action Moana star's changed appearance, related to claims of racism.

    Comment highlighting criticism of Disney over the live-action Moana star's changed appearance, related to claims of racism.

    Comment criticizing Disney's live-action Moana for changing the star's appearance, sparking accusations of racism.

    Comment criticizing Disney's live-action Moana for changing the star's appearance, sparking accusations of racism.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post discussing technical challenges of green screen work with straight hair in live-action movies related to Disney Moana appearance change.

    Text post discussing technical challenges of green screen work with straight hair in live-action movies related to Disney Moana appearance change.

    Fan comment criticizing Disney for changing the live-action Moana star's appearance, sparking claims of racism.

    Fan comment criticizing Disney for changing the live-action Moana star's appearance, sparking claims of racism.

    User comment expressing disappointment in Disney's casting and appearance changes in live-action Moana.

    User comment expressing disappointment in Disney's casting and appearance changes in live-action Moana.

    Comment highlighting criticism of Disney for changing the Moana star's appearance with lighter skin in the live-action adaptation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment highlighting criticism of Disney for changing the Moana star's appearance with lighter skin in the live-action adaptation.

    Comment on changes to Moana star's appearance in Disney live-action film, sparking claims of racism from fans online.

    Comment on changes to Moana star's appearance in Disney live-action film, sparking claims of racism from fans online.

    Text post discussing absence of curly hair in audiovisual production, linked to Disney live-action Moana star appearance changes controversy.

    Text post discussing absence of curly hair in audiovisual production, linked to Disney live-action Moana star appearance changes controversy.

    Comment from user lewsrinthians expressing concern about Disney's depiction in live-action Moana, sparking racism debate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from user lewsrinthians expressing concern about Disney's depiction in live-action Moana, sparking racism debate.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing challenges with curly hair and green screen effects related to appearance changes in live-action Moana.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing challenges with curly hair and green screen effects related to appearance changes in live-action Moana.

    Comment on Disney called racist for live-action Moana remake, discussing changes to star’s appearance.

    Comment on Disney called racist for live-action Moana remake, discussing changes to star’s appearance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing fan reactions to Disney live-action Moana star's changed appearance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing fan reactions to Disney live-action Moana star's changed appearance.

    User comment criticizing Disney for changes made to Moana's appearance, sparking accusations of racism.

    User comment criticizing Disney for changes made to Moana's appearance, sparking accusations of racism.

    Text post discussing Disney's issues with maintaining actor appearance continuity, linked to live-action Moana cast changes.

    Text post discussing Disney's issues with maintaining actor appearance continuity, linked to live-action Moana cast changes.

    User comment criticizing changes to the star’s appearance in Disney live-action Moana amid racism claims.

    User comment criticizing changes to the star’s appearance in Disney live-action Moana amid racism claims.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a social media post discussing Disney criticized for changes to Moana live-action star's appearance.

    Comment on a social media post discussing Disney criticized for changes to Moana live-action star's appearance.

    Comment discussing changes to Moana’s appearance and racial representation in Disney’s live-action adaptation controversy.

    Comment discussing changes to Moana’s appearance and racial representation in Disney’s live-action adaptation controversy.

    Comment criticizing Disney for changes in live-action Moana's star appearance, sparking claims of racism from fans.

    Comment criticizing Disney for changes in live-action Moana's star appearance, sparking claims of racism from fans.

    Text discussing criticism of Disney for changes to the live-action Moana star’s appearance and hair style.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing criticism of Disney for changes to the live-action Moana star’s appearance and hair style.

    Comment highlighting changes to star's appearance in Disney live-action Moana and related fan backlash over racism claims.

    Comment highlighting changes to star's appearance in Disney live-action Moana and related fan backlash over racism claims.

    User comment questioning Disney's decision-making in relation to the live-action Moana and changes to the star's appearance.

    User comment questioning Disney's decision-making in relation to the live-action Moana and changes to the star's appearance.

    User comment discussing fan opinions on changes to the live-action Moana star’s appearance amid Disney racism controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment discussing fan opinions on changes to the live-action Moana star’s appearance amid Disney racism controversy.

    Comment on Disney Moana live-action star’s appearance change, sparking accusations of racism among fans.

    Comment on Disney Moana live-action star’s appearance change, sparking accusations of racism among fans.

    User comment discussing wavy hair and styling in relation to Disney Slammed As Racist For Live-Action Moana star appearance changes.

    User comment discussing wavy hair and styling in relation to Disney Slammed As Racist For Live-Action Moana star appearance changes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    25

    7

    25

    7

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So the explanation is right there in plain sight - frizzy hair is a nightmare for green screen work. Now maybe they should have thought of that before deciding to make a movie that has a frizzy haired lead and requires a lot of green screen, but that's a different matter.

    3
    3points
    reply
    joleefrye_1 avatar
    FranSinclair
    FranSinclair
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even if it wasnt frizzy or tight curls...this hair isnt even curly?! I certainly dont picture curling iron curls when thinking of a Native Hawaiian...its like a Pocahontas with a perm 😆

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That looks a lot closer casting than many others. At least she's from the Pacific.

    1
    1point
    reply
    thesnollyus avatar
    Adam
    Adam
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really hope Disney realises these online pile-ons complaining of 'racism' have no effect on the movies performance, or I they do it helps. It's so, so disingenuous to complain about a very minor change, clearly made for technical reasons while being perfectly fine for hundreds and hundreds of white (and especially ginger) characters being race-swapped.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So the explanation is right there in plain sight - frizzy hair is a nightmare for green screen work. Now maybe they should have thought of that before deciding to make a movie that has a frizzy haired lead and requires a lot of green screen, but that's a different matter.

    3
    3points
    reply
    joleefrye_1 avatar
    FranSinclair
    FranSinclair
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even if it wasnt frizzy or tight curls...this hair isnt even curly?! I certainly dont picture curling iron curls when thinking of a Native Hawaiian...its like a Pocahontas with a perm 😆

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That looks a lot closer casting than many others. At least she's from the Pacific.

    1
    1point
    reply
    thesnollyus avatar
    Adam
    Adam
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really hope Disney realises these online pile-ons complaining of 'racism' have no effect on the movies performance, or I they do it helps. It's so, so disingenuous to complain about a very minor change, clearly made for technical reasons while being perfectly fine for hundreds and hundreds of white (and especially ginger) characters being race-swapped.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Movies & tv
    Homepage
    Trending
    Movies & tv
    Homepage
    Next in Movies & tv
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT