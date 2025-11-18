Disney Slammed As “Racist” For Live-Action ‘Moana’ After Fans Notice Change To Star’s Appearance

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Moana has sparked major backlash online after fans accused the studio of making “racist” changes to the heroine’s appearance.

On Monday, November 17, Disney released a 59-second teaser on its YouTube channel, nearly a decade after the original 2016 animated classic.

Many viewers claimed the new actress bears little resemblance to the beloved character.

“I would have never guessed she was Moana if not for her telling us,” one critic wrote.

18-year-old Catherine Laga’aia has been cast in the lead role for the upcoming live-action film

Young girl resembling Moana stands on beach facing large ocean wave in Disney live-action film scene.

Image credits: Disney

The teaser, which has already surpassed 4 million views, was largely CGI-heavy and focused primarily on announcing the film’s cast.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will reprise his role as the demigod Maui, whom he voiced in the original animated version.

Meanwhile, Catherine Laga’aia, daughter of New Zealand-Australian actor Jay Laga’aia, steps into the role of Moana, replacing actress Auli’i Cravalho.

Young woman with curly hair smiling in a sleeveless green dress, linked to Disney live-action Moana star appearance controversy.

Image credits: Alexei Hay

However, the casting choice did not go unnoticed. Many fans of the original film accused Disney of “racism,” calling out certain changes that quickly became a hot topic of discussion online.

“Coming from Disney, it’s definitely racism anyway.”

Disney blasted by disappointed fans over “miscasting” and “racism” in the teaser

Live-action Moana character interacts with a large water wave forming above her against a bright sky.

Image credits: Disney/catherinelagaaia

Comment on live-action Moana questioning the need for a live-action adaptation and its reception by fans.

One user on X, @Lfoolisz, expressed strong criticism by sharing side-by-side images comparing the animated Moana to the live-action version.

In both comparison images, the characters feature curly, voluminous hair similar to the original animation.

However, in the teaser, Catherine’s hair appeared noticeably less curly, styled more into loose waves than the frizzy curls fans expected.

Animated Moana character from Disney's film, with long curly hair and traditional Polynesian attire by the ocean at sunset.

Image credits: Walt Disney Animation Studios

Comment by Sam Hewing criticizing CGI in Disney's live-action Moana, remarking it looks almost animated.

The user wrote in the caption, “WHY THE F**K did they straighten the actress’s hair if Moana doesn’t have straight hair????”

He doubled down in the comments, adding, “first off because WHAT THE F**K are they making this movie for, right, but since they made it I gotta complain about other things…”

Despite Moana having tight, curly hair in the Oscar-nominated animation, Catherine’s version had a mix of straight strands and loose waves

Moana animated character next to live-action star, highlighting Disney controversy over changes to star’s appearance.

Image credits: Lfoolisz

Another commentator agreed with the criticism, writing, “Moana who was supposed to be beautiful with her natural hair, they took the F**KING hair off her, so I say, do you SWEAR that Disney cares about representation?”

A third added, “Her being much prettier with her natural hair, how do they think that a person who lives on an ISLAND (beach, saltwater…), doesn’t even have electricity, is going to have her hair blow-dried like that?”

Live-action Moana actress on a boat, fans discuss change to star's appearance sparking Disney racism claims.

Image credits: Disney

Comment from Daniel Gabriel criticizing Disney’s approach to live-action adaptations amid Moana controversy.

Beyond the hair changes, viewers also raised concerns about Catherine’s casting, calling it “inaccurate” and a “missed opportunity” by Disney.

One critic remarked, “Shouldn’t Moana be white? It’s the Disney way. They made Snow white coloured…”

However, others quickly pushed back, pointing out that Moana is of Polynesian ethnicity, making the casting appropriate.

“Who the hell is in charge at Disney? My niece would’ve made a far better Moana,” one user wrote

Two young women with long curly hair posing together at MD The Musical event, related to Disney Moana controversy

Image credits: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

User comment on social media about Disney's live-action Moana, discussing changes to the star's appearance and related fan reactions.

“Moana is Polynesian they are not white. Cook Islands, Hawaiian, Māori etc are not white.”

This isn’t the first time the multinational media giant has faced backlash over its live-action remakes.

Earlier this year, Disney’s casting of actress Rachel Zegler as Snow White sparked major controversy, which critics say contributed to the film’s disastrous performance.

A person walks alone on rocky terrain under a cloudy sky, related to Disney live-action Moana appearance changes.

Image credits: Disney

The movie was labeled a massive flop, earning just a 2/10 rating on IMDb and struggling to sell theater tickets.

“The trailer looks significantly worse than its animated counterpart,” one disappointed viewer commented under the new teaser.

The live-action remake, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson alongside several new cast members, is set for release in July 2026

Animated Moana standing on a grassy hill, blowing a conch shell at sunset, related to Disney live-action controversy.

Image credits: Walt Disney Animation Studios

Even film critic Grace Randolph weighed in on the controversy, saying the teaser “feels like someone fed the original animated Moana into AI and said make it live action.”

Many viewers also criticized the heavy use of CGI, arguing that the teaser felt “inauthentic” despite being marketed as a live-action adaptation.

“We DO NOT need a Moana remake! The film is great as is, why does it need a remake? Because Disney needs more money?”

Image credits: Disney

The remake is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on July 10 next year.

In addition to Johnson and Catherine, the cast includes John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Moana’s mother Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala.

Social media users were largely disappointed with the remake, with many labeling it a “cash grab”

User comment questioning why the live-action Moana actress's hair was straightened, noting Moana's natural hair is not straight.

Text post on social media saying there's a thing called racism addressing Disney Moana live-action controversy.

Comment highlighting criticism of Disney over the live-action Moana star's changed appearance, related to claims of racism.

Comment criticizing Disney's live-action Moana for changing the star's appearance, sparking accusations of racism.

Text post discussing technical challenges of green screen work with straight hair in live-action movies related to Disney Moana appearance change.

Fan comment criticizing Disney for changing the live-action Moana star's appearance, sparking claims of racism.

User comment expressing disappointment in Disney's casting and appearance changes in live-action Moana.

Comment highlighting criticism of Disney for changing the Moana star's appearance with lighter skin in the live-action adaptation.

Comment on changes to Moana star's appearance in Disney live-action film, sparking claims of racism from fans online.

Text post discussing absence of curly hair in audiovisual production, linked to Disney live-action Moana star appearance changes controversy.

Comment from user lewsrinthians expressing concern about Disney's depiction in live-action Moana, sparking racism debate.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing challenges with curly hair and green screen effects related to appearance changes in live-action Moana.

Comment on Disney called racist for live-action Moana remake, discussing changes to star’s appearance.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing fan reactions to Disney live-action Moana star's changed appearance.

User comment criticizing Disney for changes made to Moana's appearance, sparking accusations of racism.

Text post discussing Disney's issues with maintaining actor appearance continuity, linked to live-action Moana cast changes.

User comment criticizing changes to the star’s appearance in Disney live-action Moana amid racism claims.

Comment on a social media post discussing Disney criticized for changes to Moana live-action star's appearance.

Comment discussing changes to Moana’s appearance and racial representation in Disney’s live-action adaptation controversy.

Comment criticizing Disney for changes in live-action Moana's star appearance, sparking claims of racism from fans.

Text discussing criticism of Disney for changes to the live-action Moana star’s appearance and hair style.

Comment highlighting changes to star's appearance in Disney live-action Moana and related fan backlash over racism claims.

User comment questioning Disney's decision-making in relation to the live-action Moana and changes to the star's appearance.

User comment discussing fan opinions on changes to the live-action Moana star’s appearance amid Disney racism controversy.

Comment on Disney Moana live-action star’s appearance change, sparking accusations of racism among fans.

User comment discussing wavy hair and styling in relation to Disney Slammed As Racist For Live-Action Moana star appearance changes.

