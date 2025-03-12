ADVERTISEMENT

Raise your hand if you’re the kind of person who occasionally tunes in to watch something that evokes a sense of sentimentality. Most of us have that comforting movie or show that we like to put on to make us feel better. Let’s face it: for these nostalgic moments, we probably don’t choose the top IMDb movie or TV show, because that is not important. What matters is the feeling.

Welcome to the old Disney quiz! This time, we gathered 22 movie scenes, and your job is to guess which nostalgic Disney movie each belongs to.

Are you ready to go on a sentimental journey? Let’s get started and relive those memories! 🏰✨

Image credits: David Guerrero