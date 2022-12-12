Guy Gets Offended His Girlfriend Didn’t Tell Him She Had Breast Augmentation Surgery When They Started Dating

Relationships are perhaps the best way to understand what a person is really worth, because how else do you know what they are capable of if you do not look at their relationships with others? Very often, people enter relationships and even marriage too early, without fully knowing and understanding their partner, and as a result, this turns into a severe disappointment for them later.

Just agree, it would be much easier to have a certain trial period in a relationship, and only after it ends, having understood who the person you have chosen is, make further decisions – to stay with them from then on, until the end of your days, or try to find another one. Perhaps, at least that would be fair.

A few days ago, user u/MaxineLu7 shared her story on the AITA Reddit community, which has already racked up over 15.4K upvotes and around 1.7K different comments. And the vast majority of commenters agree that the author of the post was lucky in many ways, because she realized what her boyfriend was like at a fairly early stage of the relationship. However, let’s talk about everything in order.

The author of the post had a plastic surgery and breast augmentation several years ago

The author of the post had already been in a relationship with her boyfriend for four months at the time of the story. According to the woman herself, a few years ago, she had a nose job to fix the problems she’d had since childhood, when she broke it twice. And then, a year later, the Original Poster had a breast augmentation that bumped her up two cup sizes. The author admits that in her youth she was bullied over this heavily, so the surgery just gave her some self-confidence.

According to the woman’s own words, her relationship with “Max” developed quite cloudlessly, until one fine evening they were sitting next to each other on the couch and scrolling through her social media together. The OP came across a photo of her old classmate from vacation where she was wearing a bikini and it was pretty clear that she had implants.

One day the author’s boyfriend occasionally told her that implants “are a huge turn off to most guys”

And at this point, Max stated that the OP’s friend looks “gross”. In response to her surprise, the man said that women who get implants or other surgeries “are a huge turn off to most guys”, and that everything natural is definitely better than “two balloons”, which supposedly only emphasize female self-doubt.

The woman just told him that she has implants as well and then the guy got offended and left shortly after

The author of the post only laughed at this and asked: “So you’re turned off by me?” Max was extremely surprised, and then the woman told him that she also had implants. The boyfriend did not believe her at first, and she even had to show him some of her old photos. The man fell silent and just left shortly after. And some time later, the OP got a message from him, saying she should’ve disclosed this on the first date, how she led him on and that he needs to reconsider things.

A few days passed – there was no hearing from Max, and only then did he write that he wanted to continue the relationship and wanted to talk things over. However, by this time, our heroine had already managed to think over the situation several times, and came to the conclusion that Max is not the person with whom she wants to spend her life, and how good it is that he showed his essence after only four months in a relationship.

The author of the post texted the man that she wants to part ways and he berated her in return, labelling her “immature”

Anyway, the OP texted her now ex-boyfriend and received another message in response: “I was hopeful we could start over on an honest beginning, but I guess only one of us is mature enough to look past each other’s shortcomings in the relationship. I’m glad you revealed this about yourself before I got too involved. Goodbye, good luck finding someone cause no real man would respect someone who can’t even respect their own body.” This was the last straw, and our heroine blocked Max with good reason.

According to the statistical data, breast augmentation has been steady popular for the recent two decades among Americans

However, the inexorable statistics do not agree with Max at all. For example, according to the Aesthetic Plastic Surgery National Databank, Americans spent over $1 billion on breast augmentation in 2020, and the total number of surgeries was just over 250,000. If we compare that with 212.5K operations performed twenty years earlier, we can definitely say that the procedure is consistently in demand, and its reasons are not always of a psychological nature.

An expert, however, supposes that it’s the man who looks emotionally immature in this very situation

“It’s the man who looks emotionally immature in this situation,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist who was asked by Bored Panda to comment on this particular story. “In any case, the author of the post did what she considers comfortable for herself, and if she likes it better, then no one has the right to condemn her. Especially in such terms as Max did.”

“There is an attempt by a man to manipulate the mind of a woman, a poor try to make her guilty of some problem that is clearly only inside his head. Oh yes, and an attempt to pass off his personal opinion as a public one is also a clear ‘red flag’. In general, I’m really glad that the heroine of this story understood what Max is like,” states Irina Matveeva.

People in the comments claim that the author of the post just lucked out that the guy exposed himself as so misogynistic rather early

Most of the commenters, it must be said, agree with the expert’s opinion, stating that the Original Poster lucked out that her ex-boyfriend showed her this side at just four months in. She could have been married before finding out he’s this shallow and misogynistic, in which case it would be much more difficult to part ways painlessly, people in the comments believe.

Moreover, people in the comments doubted that Max is such a great connoisseur of female beauty as he pretends to be – after all, having a pair of hands and being in a relationship for four months, he could not identify his girlfriend’s implants. “Unless it was his first pair,” some of the commenters sneer.

We do think you already have a definite opinion about the characters in this story and their behavior as well, so please feel free to express it in the comments below this post. And if you have experienced or witnessed something similar in your life as well, then, too, please share your own tale in the comments.