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Parents of disabled children know that the world can be tough on their little ones, which is why they do everything to make things easier for their kids. Unfortunately, there can still be rude folks who believe that their needs are more important than those of a disabled child.

This is what a mom realized when she went shopping with her daughter and put her in a special cart, only to have an entitled person try to snatch it for her sleepy kid. This shocked the mom, and she didn’t know what to do in the face of such ableism.

More info: Reddit

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It can be painful if someone invalidates the experience of a disabled person and disregards the struggles they have to face

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that she often ordered groceries online, and if they weren’t available, she took her 9-year-old disabled daughter with her and put her in a Caroline Cart

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Image credits: tarrekahmed767 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

This time, since it was a snow day, a lot of parents had come to the grocery store with their children, and one mom was especially stressed because of her sleepy kid

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Image credits: zilvergolf / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The entitled mom wanted the Caroline Cart for her 5-year-old, and questioned the poster about her daughter’s disabilities, stating that since she could walk, she didn’t need the cart

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster tried to explain to the shopper that her daughter had autism, but the other lady brushed it off, saying that it wasn’t a real disability

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Image credits: julia-buz / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Luckily, an older woman intervened and confronted the entitled shopper, and she also offered to cover the cost of a helium balloon for the poster’s child

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Image credits: wayhomestudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The mom felt grateful and was in tears due to the niceness of the older woman, and was glad that her daughter was also pacified

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The poster explained that the way the entitled shopper had invalidated her daughter’s disability and tried to take the cart was extremely rude

The poster shared that since her daughter had nonverbal autism and a traumatic brain injury, she often had to be by her kid’s side, or else the little one would have a meltdown. That’s why the mom also ordered her groceries at home, rather than making the trip to the store; otherwise, she’d have to take her child along.

According to disability advocates, caring for a kid with any kind of impairment can be challenging for the parent as well. The reason is that the child might require significant additional support, which caregivers must provide while also managing their own lives and emotions.

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Luckily, the mom knew how to handle a trip to the grocery store with her daughter, as she used to make her sit in the Caroline Carts. These specially made trolleys provided much more space for disabled kids to sit, but the poster noticed that parents often ignored the handicap signs on them and used them for their able-bodied children.

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Research shows that these carts were created by Drew Ann Long, the mother of a child with a disability named Caroline. She specially created these trolleys to make it easier to transport older kids and adults with disabilities around while shopping. This can make the experience much smoother for caregivers and help them bond with their loved ones.

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Since it was a snow day, the grocery store was full of parents and children, and one mom was especially frazzled by her 5-year-old daughter having a meltdown. She wanted to give her tired child a place to rest and began eyeing the poster’s special cart, and eventually tried to take it from her.

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Since the OP knew that her daughter needed the trolley more, she tried to explain to the entitled shopper that her kid was disabled, which is why she was in the Caroline Cart. Unfortunately, the other mom acted like autism wasn’t real, and also said that if the poster’s kid could walk, she didn’t need the trolley.

In situations like this, experts explain that there is no need for parents or caregivers to be polite or shy away from their disabled kid taking up space. In fact, it’s better to let the other person know that they have no right to invalidate anyone else’s lived experience or put their needs before those of a disabled individual.

In this case, an older woman came to the poster’s aid, and she stood up to the entitled shopper. She also bought an $8 helium balloon for the OP’s daughter, and explained that she had only done all of this to help spread some kindness.

It’s always wonderful to know that nice folks like this exist in the world, but hopefully next time the poster and her kid won’t have to deal with an uncomfortable situation like this.

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What would you have done if you were in the mom’s shoes and had to deal with an entitled shopper like this? Do share your honest thoughts in the comments below.

Folks were glad that a nice lady helped the poster out, but they were shocked by the other mom’s rude behavior

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