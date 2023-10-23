ADVERTISEMENT

Fashion isn’t always an easy concept to grasp, and numerous are the trends that do not always appear to make much sense.

It appears that a new craze has taken the industry by storm, and luckily for us non-model mere mortals, this new conception is rather low-maintenance.

Vogue declared the looks of dirty hair as the new ultimate trend not to miss

Image credits: Miu Miu

Vogue, which many read as the bible of fashion, has declared the look of unwashed hair as the new ultimate trend to not miss.

According to the publication, the spring 2024 runways had a notable preference for stylishly slicked-back hair as opposed to pristine, untangled styles.

The spring 2024 runways had a notable preference for stylishly slicked-back hair

Image credits: Miu Miu

Fashion brands have embraced the textured effect achieved by using hair products, resulting in both sleek and grungy aesthetics, making a strong argument for embracing the characteristics of hair that hasn’t been freshly washed, whether it’s second, third, or even fourth-day hair.

Haute couture houses like Sandy Liang, Anna Sui, and Jason Wu have reportedly brought on a trend dubbed “mermaidcore” where models would be styled with a greasy and wet-looking coif.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some brands displayed hair which were slicked at the crown with gel

Image credits: Miu Miu

Image credits: Miu Miu

Italian fashion name Etro was seen displaying a compromise between the prevailing trends, where the hair at the crown was slicked back with gel, and the rest featured smooth waves held in place at the forehead.

Meanwhile, fashion hairstylist Guido Palau provided an artistic touch that resulted in intricate, styled strands cascading from beneath substantial fabric headbands, adorning the foreheads at the Prada show.

Miu Miu offered a versatile look that could be interpreted differently depending on your perspective

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Miu Miu

In contrast, Andreadamo, Giada, and Tom Ford embraced a polished appearance with a glossy finish for their slicked-back styles.

Miu Miu, on the other hand, offered a versatile look that could be interpreted differently depending on your perspective: the hair could be either freshly showered or imbued with a greasy texture and combed.

“Hairstyles that are deliberately finished to appear partially gelled,” a hairstylist said

Image credits: Miu Miu

Hairstylist Jawara’s take at Peter Do was argued to be the most realistic-looking, with hair swept away from the face as if the models had tousled it with their hands, and the natural oils in the hair contributed to maintaining this sculpted, organic backward look.

Celebrity hairstylist Vernon François told the publication: “Hairstyles that are deliberately finished to appear partially gelled, lightly oiled, or delicately wet command attention because they reflect shine effectively.”

“This new version of the aesthetic is clean,” a hairstylist explained

Image credits: Miu Miu

“It’s excellent for on the runway, and this new version of the aesthetic is clean, futuristic, and dramatic,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another celebrity hairstylist, Mara Roszak, echoed these opinions as she said: “A style with high shine/greased is simply cool—it’s pared back while still having a strong, modern point of view.

Professionals said that the hairstyle was “flattering and versatile in terms of part”

Image credits: Miu Miu

“It’s flattering and versatile in terms of part, whether pulled back off the face, into a knot or left down and tucked behind the ear.”

Adam Campbell, a hairstylist whose long list of A-list celebrities includes Sydney Sweeney, Madelyn Cline, and Florence Pugh chimed in: “I love the grunge-inspired appearance, which appeals to all the great ’90s references that are currently happening.

“I love the grunge-inspired appearance,” a celebrity hairstylist said

Image credits: Miu Miu

“Also, the ease of achieving this look is one of its most appealing aspects.”

According to Vernon, all it takes to achieve such a look are hairspray, mousse, and a water-based gel.

An expert explained that the ease of achieving this look was one of its most appealing aspects

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Miu Miu

Adam, on the other hand, recommended a gel wax around the hairline and through the roots.

Colorist Matt Rez explained: “Solid hair colors will look best with the greased look, as the look itself will create depth and dimension from being slicked.

“Shadows form when that happens, and color will reflect darker.”

“Solid hair colors will look best with the greased look,” another hairstylist revealed

Image credits: Miu Miu

Looking unwashed, and sometimes of an impoverished social demographic, have long been attributes that have been used for profits within the fashion industry.

According to The Berkeley Beacon, “poor core,” also called “homeless chic,” became popular in the 1980s and, like most trends, has been making a comeback into style every 20 or so years.

Some brands provided intricately styled strands cascading

Image credits: Miu Miu

It is considered one of fashion’s most controversial trends, as it unveils “a chic adaptation of difficult and traumatic circumstances”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other problematic fashion trends have seen models walking runways in items glamorizing mental illness, such as Gucci’s infamous 2020 Spring/Summer show.

You can watch Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show below

Gucci’s models were seen strutting throughout the stage in straitjackets, usually used to restrain patients suffering from severe mental illnesses and distress.

The controversial event prompted model Ayesha Tan-Jones to write “Mental health is not fashion” on their hands, before clearly displaying them while walking the runway.

As BBC reported, Ayesha had written on social media: “Many of the other Gucci models who were in the show felt just as strongly as I did about this depiction of straitjackets, and without their support, I would not have had the courage to walk out and peacefully protest.”

Many readers joked about the hairstyle’s easy procedure to achieve