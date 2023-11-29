What’s next on your to-do list after getting the food and the drinks and setting the dress code for a gathering or special occasion? Opening this list chock-full of lovely dining room ideas and finding the perfect room arrangement!

Why is that important? Because the dining room is where every great party starts, lasts, and ends! A dining area isn't just a room to place the table and some chairs. It’s where we share our stories while passing the salt and making new memories on each fork clink.

We at Bored Panda are both foodies and decor enthusiasts, so we’ve cooked up 60 beautiful and practical dining room ideas to appeal to everyone’s taste. Hence, keep scrolling if you’re looking for cool ways to transform your dining area! Once you have reached the bottom, drop a comment and let us know which dining room design was your absolute favorite.

Image credits: Spacejoy.