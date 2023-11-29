What’s next on your to-do list after getting the food and the drinks and setting the dress code for a gathering or special occasion? Opening this list chock-full of lovely dining room ideas and finding the perfect room arrangement!

Why is that important? Because the dining room is where every great party starts, lasts, and ends! A dining area isn't just a room to place the table and some chairs. It’s where we share our stories while passing the salt and making new memories on each fork clink.

We at Bored Panda are both foodies and decor enthusiasts, so we’ve cooked up 60 beautiful and practical dining room ideas to appeal to everyone’s taste. Hence, keep scrolling if you’re looking for cool ways to transform your dining area! Once you have reached the bottom, drop a comment and let us know which dining room design was your absolute favorite.

Room with white table and chairsImage credits: Spacejoy.

#1

Embrace Eclectic Chaos

Bringing eclectic style into your dining area might look like a bold move, but this crazy mix of daring colors and odd patterns is stylish and contemporary. For example, you can go for vibrant accent chairs with a rustic wooden table complemented by a playful mix of floral and geometric print placemats.

Spacejoy

#2

Choose Colors That Pop

Room with dark blue walls ope shelves and table with chairs Shares stats

Spice up your dining room with a daring accent wall painted in vibrant hues. Go for bold reds, deep blues, dark green, or lively yellows.

damestillmen

#3

Try Minimalist Decor

Room with white wall ant paintings white table with chairs Shares stats

Keep it sleek and stylish with a minimalist dining table. Opt for clean lines, simple design, and natural materials to achieve a minimalistic decor style.

Spacejoy

#4

Bring The Outdoors In

Room with huge mirror and white table with green chairs Shares stats

Add botanical prints, a green tablecloth, fresh flowers, and a wood dining set to bring your space closer to nature. Removable wallpaper is a popular choice between different dining room decor ideas. Hence, we recommend using peel-and-stick floral wallpaper on one side of the wall, as it helps enhance the nature-themed decor.

Spacejoy

#5

Illuminate With Luxury

Room with dark table with chairs Shares stats

Hang a statement chandelier that screams drama and elegance. It’s about dining in style under the glow of a show-stopping light fixture. It’s best to paint the walls in neutral colors and choose dark furniture to enhance the beautiful shapes of a big chandelier.

amazon.com

#6

Incorporate Open Shelving

Room with wooden table and open shelves Shares stats

Upgrade your dining room with nicely decorated open shelving. You can display your favorite dishes and kitchenware or add cute Christmas ornaments for the holidays.

yeethawfolks

#7

Experiment With Textured Table Linens

Room with table and chairs with decorations Shares stats

You’d be surprised by the impact textured table linens can have on the entire dining area. This damask tablecloth becomes a focal point and makes guests feel like they are dining at a luxurious table.

amazon.com

#8

Create A Breakfast Nook

Blue room with small wooden table and. chairs Shares stats

Among many small dining room ideas, a cozy breakfast nook with comfy seating and colorful throw pillows is surely the most popular.

Spacejoy

#9

Use Mirrors

Room with huge mirror and table with black chairs Shares stats

Large mirrors on the walls enhance the sense of space. Make the dining room look bright and spacious. Place mirrors strategically to play with reflections, creating an illusion of a more expansive dining area.

Spacejoy

#10

Add Metallic Wall Art

Room with wooden table and chairs and wall art Shares stats

Sprinkle in some metallic accents like gold candle holders and silver cutlery. Or go bold with modern metallic wall art.

amazon.com

#11

Play With Contrasting Patterns

Blue patterned room with white table and yellow chairs Shares stats

Get creative to create a stunning dining room. Mix patterns of stripes, florals, and geometric shapes when choosing wall paint, tablecloths, porcelain vases, furniture, and other decorative accessories.

Spacejoy

#12

Install Pendant Lights

White room with white table chairs and pendants Shares stats

Light up your dining area with pendant lights or wall sconces to feel cozy, romantic, and stylish when dining with your loved ones. Pendants are perfect elements, present in all dining room lighting ideas.

amazon.com

#13

Opt For Farmhouse Style

Farmhouse style room with whooden table and chairs Shares stats

Embrace the charm of the countryside with a farmhouse-style dining table. Feel the nostalgic vibes with the farmhouse design.

dirtandglass

#14

Showcase An Art Collection

Black room with wooden table and chairs Shares stats

Turn your walls into a gallery! Showcase a collection of wall art that speaks to your soul. It can be anything like beautiful paintings, quirky wall art sets, or even a masterpiece from your Picasso-inspired kid.

habgurz

#15

Bring In Natural Light

White room with white curtains Shares stats

Let the sunshine in! Frame your dining experience with sheer curtains, letting that natural light filter in. Bright rooms are ideal to cheer up your mood during meals.

amazon.com

#16

Go For Monochromatic Color Scheme

Room with paintings, table and white chairs Shares stats

Simplify the color game with one solid color scheme or a duo-toned combination like this blue and gray combo. Whether it’s calming blues or energetic reds, pick a color you want to dine in every day and let it paint your dining area.

Spacejoy

#17

Mix Vintage Style With Modern Elements

Room with plants and table with chairs Shares stats

Blend vintage style and modern elements for a dining space that tells a story. If you’re a big family, this is an ideal combination to evoke a positive atmosphere across generations.

Sarah_Trekkie

#18

Install A Stylish Wine Rack Or Cellar

Room with wine rack Shares stats

Consider installing a sleek wine rack or cellar in your dining area. Both are perfect for dining room ideas centered around entertainment rather than daily use.

bernandive

#19

Choose A Unique, Eye-Catching Rug

Room with blue rug and sofa Shares stats

Roll out the style with a statement fluffy rug. You can either go bold with patterns or keep it classy with a solid color.

amazon.com

#20

Decorate With Family Photos

Wall with family pictures and cupboard Shares stats

Personalize your space with a family photo gallery. Surround yourself with the smiling faces of loved ones. This is ideal for dining rooms because every meal is better with a side of cherished memories.

Collov Home Design

#21

Add Indoor Plants

Room with plants and wooden table with chairs Shares stats

Pop some vibrant indoor plants in your dining room for an instant burst of freshness. Place plant pots in the corners, or place flowers inside a beautiful vase and put it on the table.

lanalovesallama

#22

Pick Stylish Dining Chairs

Room with white chairs and black table Shares stats

Choose dining chairs that make a statement. Go for bold colors, unique seating shapes, or funky patterns.

amazon.com

#23

Upgrade To A Glass Table

Room with glass table and metal chair Shares stats

Dine in style with a modern glass table. It looks modern and luxurious, making your space look sophisticated yet minimalistic.

amazon.com

#24

Create Optical Illusions

Room with black table with chairs and optical illusion wallpaper Shares stats

Turn your walls into an optical illusion with a cool, abstract mural or self-adhesive wallpaper. You can place it on one side of the wall or cover the entire dining room space.

amazon.com

#25

Experiment With Bold Ceiling Colors

Room with wooden table with chairs and wooden ceiling Shares stats

Look up and go bold! Experiment with daring ceiling colors to add an unexpected twist to your dining experience.

Rafael Hoyos Weht

#26

Invest In A Statement Centerpiece

Green room with stroks on the walls and table with chairs Shares stats

Create a main attraction in the room with a statement centerpiece! It could be a quirky abstract figurine, a floral arrangement, a hand-painted mural, or a jaw-dropping chandelier.

Pinkpurplegreentea

#27

Opt For A Classic And Timeless Look

Room with fireplace and wooden table with green chairs Shares stats

Timeless never goes out of style! Opt for a classic look with neutral colors and elegant furniture for a dining space that stands the test of time.

day2020

#28

Make It A Separate Room

Green room with white table with chairs Shares stats

Most of the time, a dining area connects the living room with the kitchen. Add sliding doors, or arrange the dining set in a closed balcony to make it a separate, private place for quiet dinners.

Spacejoy

#29

Add A Bench

Room with wooden table and bench Shares stats

Keep it casual with a comfy bench! Add one for dining time that feels perfect for family gatherings with lots of members at the table.

Beazy

#30

Pick Elegant Tableware

Table with tableware Shares stats

Choose an elegant tableware set that steals the show. Showcase your elegant plates, glasses, and cutlery as stylish decor pieces.

amazon.com

#31

Mix Soft Colors

Gray room with painting and wooden table with gray chairs Shares stats

Blend soft hues like pastels and muted tones for a serene dining space. That’s an ideal setting to blend with the rest of the house design.

Stephan Coudassot

#32

Add Texture To The Walls

Room with colorful wallpaper and green chairs Shares stats

Jazz up your walls with textured wallpaper that’s not just eye-catching but adds a touchable sensation. Give your dining room extra dimension with stylish walls!

Thanos Pal

#33

Hang Floating Shelves

Room with floating shelves Shares stats

Floating shelves are perfect for a sleek, modern twist that screams “contemporary.” Showcase your favorite dishware to make the space feel more personal and practical.

amazon.com

#34

Choose A Round Dining Table

Yellow room with black table with chairs Shares stats

Round dining tables feel more private as they bring members closer when sharing food. And maybe some gossip! 

amazon.com

#35

Get Cozy With A Fireplace

Room with fireplace, table with chairs and leather sofas Shares stats

Turn up the warmth in your house by adding a fireplace to your dining area. Make the space for dinner by the fire without camping in the woods.

Francesca Tosolini

#36

Do Not Miss A Stylish Bar Area

Room with wine bar are Shares stats

Shake things up with a nice bar table within the dining space. It will make the space more functional and practical for both having a bite and a casual drink.

amazon.com

#37

Opt For A Sleek And Modern Buffet

Room with white cupboard and paintings on the wall Shares stats

Embrace the future of dining rooms with a sleek and modern buffet. It’s a storage solution and also a stylish focal point for the dining area.

Spacejoy

#38

Play With Different Chair Styles

Gray room with wooden table and different chairs Shares stats

Mix and match! Play with different chair styles for a cheerful dining room decor. Unleash your creativity, and don't stick to uniform dining seating.

Spacejoy

#39

Opt For A Neutral Color Palette

Gray room with marble table and gray chairs Shares stats

If you can't decide, keep it calm and classy with a neutral color palette or soft, warm colors. Soft beiges and calming gray shades are ideal colors to blend with the rest of the decor. Plus, they let you do frequent makeovers.

Infinite Views

#40

Experiment With Asymmetrical Arrangements

Room with huge windows and table with chairs Shares stats

In modern decor, symmetry is gone. Hence, be daring and arrange artistic arches with sharp furniture, even if they don't match symmetrically.

Vitaly Ozerov

#41

Choose A Statement Dining Table

Room with wooden table and chairs Shares stats

A jaw-dropping table that steals the spotlight and leaves your guests in awe can turn the tables upside down. But in a good way!

Cameron Roberson

#42

Think Of Smart Storage Solutions

Room with black storage Shares stats

Maximize style and minimize clutter by finding smart storage solutions to add to your dining space. Closed cabinets and wine cellars are perfect choices.

amazon.com

#43

Make A Mix Of High And Low Seating

White room with different size tables and chairs Shares stats

Mix things up by blending high and low seating for an eclectic, cool, and comfortable dining area.

Pixabay

#44

Create A Cohesive Look

Room with stairs white table and blue chairs Shares stats

Mixing can be creative, but blending together different decor elements for a cohesive look can also result in a perfectly customized design.

Sidekix Media

#45

Make A Place For A Banquette

Room with chandelier wooden table with green chairs and banquette Shares stats

Transform a corner into a cozy snug with charming dining banquette seating. Besides dining, it can turn into the perfect spot for reading and “me-time.”

Olga Dobrozrakova

#46

Add Bookshelves

Room with white bookshelve and rug with table and chairs Shares stats

Mix and match cookbooks or showcase your family book collection with wall-mounted bookshelves. They save lots of space and make your dining room look modern.

shereadsandcodes

#47

Bring Out The Bohemian In You

Room with wooden table bench and white chairs Shares stats

Unleash your inner free spirit with a bohemian-inspired dining room. Think vibrant colors, mismatched patterns, and cozy seating arrangements.

Spacejoy

#48

Try A Dark Gothic Dining Room

Dark room with black table and chairs Shares stats

Dive into the dark side with a Gothic dining room that exudes mysterious charm. Experience dining in dark elegance and unusual, dramatic decor.

Heather Blumberg

#49

Dine With A View

Glass table with chairs near balcony Shares stats

Level up your dining room decor by situating your dining area near panoramic windows that reveal a breathtaking view, be it the soothing waves, lush woods, or dynamic city life.

Mr_FanciestPants

#50

Try Wall Panels

Room with wooden table and blue chairs Shares stats

Make a bold statement with wall panels that add a touch of drama and personality to your dining space. Choose murals that tell a story. Think bold geometric patterns, lush botanicals, or even a cityscape.

Carrie Hays

#51

Create A Taupe Dining Room

Gray room with painting and wooden talbe with chairs Shares stats

You have probably seen a taupe-themed room at least once. That’s because warm taupe walls serve as an ideal backdrop for sleek wooden furniture, metallic accents like bronze or gold, and soft, plush taupe-colored chairs.

Max Rahubovskiy

#52

Match The Drapes To The Tablecloth

Table with white tablecloth and chairs near window Shares stats

Matching the drapes to the tablecloth or placemats will make your dining room look stylish with minimum effort. Opt for a subtle tone-on-tone pattern for a touch of elegance.

Thomas S.

#53

Try A Black & White Theme

White room with glass table and black chairs Shares stats

The stark contrast between black and white can create a timeless, dramatic, and stylish ambiance.  Implement a duo-toned theme with sleek black-and-white furniture, panda-patterned cushions, and black-painted figurines.

Steven Ungermann

#54

Stick To One Pattern

Room with white table and white chairs Shares stats

Find one pattern you like. Imagine one pattern used in everything from walls to upholstery, a tablecloth, a rug, and drapes. This unified decor brings an enchanting illusion and cohesive look to your dining space.

Jonathan Borba

#55

Bring Together Different Seating Arrangements

Room with white table and pink chairs Shares stats

Break the traditional table-and-chairs routine. Throw in a mix of cozy benches, funky stools, and even a couple of seating poufs to shake up your dining arrangement.

Andrea Davis

#56

Create A Minibar Within The Dining Room

Room with minibar with drinks Shares stats

Add a chic minibar to be stocked with your favorite spirits and cocktails. Dine and drink in one mutual space.

norcalgrk

#57

Add An Arched Entrance

Room with arched wall and glass table with chair Shares stats

If you can create a glorious arched entrance, do it. It’s a surefire way to impress your guests and set the stage for a “royal” dining experience.

Charlotte May

#58

Mix Upholstery Fabrics

Room with wooden table and gray chair Shares stats

Mixing upholstery fabrics is a creative and playful method to create a stylish, budget-friendly dining room design. If you have velvet drapes, leather chairs, and wooden tables, don't be afraid to mix them.

Francesca Tosolini

#59

Consider Lanterns

Room with wooden table with chairs and lanterns lights Shares stats

Decorative lanterns are ideal for adorning the walls and casting a warm glow in the dining area. They certainly help create a cozy dining experience with your guests.

Ruthie schuster

#60

Get Nostalgic

Room with guitars on the wall and wooden table with yellow chairs Shares stats

Feel the nostalgia with retro tables, vintage maps as wall art, and black & white wall art. You can repurpose old furniture or add a touch of family history by displaying heirlooms.

onthefrontlinegaming

Things to Consider When Planning Your Dining Room Design

Before creating the perfect dining room design, check out this checklist. It’s your cheat sheet for a dining area design that looks fantastic and fits seamlessly into your lifestyle.

1. Room Space: Carefully consider your space for the right furniture setup.

2. Lighting: Combine artificial and natural light for an inviting dining spot.

3. Purpose: Define why you need a dining area so you can tailor the space to serve its intended function effectively. 

4. Personal Style: Decorate the space based on its purpose, your personal style, and lifestyle.

5. Storage Solutions: Add storage based on your needs, keeping things tidy.

6. Budget: Keep costs in check for a savvy setup and potential renovations.

Dining Room Design Trends for 2024

Looking ahead to a new year? Dive into the excitement by checking out the upcoming year’s trends, sourced from Decorilla and Essential Home’s latest publications. Below, we’ve added a checklist with the hottest trends for 2024 to nail your dining room design. 

  • Start loving vibrant paint on one side of the walls.
  • Welcome marble or wood flooring and herringbone parquet.
  • Say goodbye to sharp angles and bring in curvilinear cabinetry.
  • Match silver metallic tones with stainless and chrome materials.
  • Get comfortable with bench seating for kitchen and dining areas.
  • Go for layered pendant lights with sleek linear or cascading designs.
  • Make eco-friendly choices on furnishings with repurposed materials.
  • Opt for oversized and artistic chandeliers as focal points in the room. 
  • Adapt to smart lighting technology, as that’s what we will see more of in 2024.
  • Focus on multifunctional tables with adjustable heights and built-in storage.
Image credits: Spacejoy.

So, here you have it, 60 striking dining room ideas to turn your space into a cozy haven that sparks lively conversations and happy moments. Let us know your favorite designs in the comments, and share this article with friends, looking to revamp their dining space. Sharing is caring, whether it’s food or cozy dining room ideas! 

