"Through The Eyes Of Hieronymus Bosch": Digital Art Collective Smack Creates 53 Meters-Wide Artwork

Artificial Intelligence is currently causing great division in the art world. While art students fear for their future, early adapters are extremely enthusiastic about new possibilities. Digital art collective SMACK used AI for a special visual feedback loop. Together with Blind Walls Gallery they present a new facade artwork in Breda. ‘Speculum Reversion’ is one of the first non-screen-based works of art in public spaces worldwide, made with AI.

What’s interesting about this piece is that it’s a re-interpretation of an interpretation of a 500 year old artwork. So you have Hieronymus Bosch’s original The Garden of Earthly Delights -> then SMACK’s contemporary interpretation, an animated triptych called SPECULUM -> and finally the re-interpretation through the eyes of Bosch with the help of AI called SPECULUM_REVERSION.

In 2016, Ton Meijdam, Thom Snels and Béla Zsigmond were first inspired by ‘The Garden of Earthly Delights’, the enigmatic work created by painter Hieronymus Bosch more than 500 years ago. It probably depicts a ‘paradise’ in which humanity has no sense of danger and no knowledge of good and evil. SMACK worked for two years on ‘Speculum’, an animated contemporary interpretation of the famous triptych that reflects on our identity and society through a wealth of visual stories. It is on permanent display in Madrid, a stone’s throw from Bosch’s original.

More info: studiosmack.nl

Speculum Reversion – Wall Facade – Exterior 1

Through the eyes of Bosch.

With the help of AI, SMACK investigated whether a reverse interpretation is also possible: their work ‘Speculum’ through the eyes of Bosch. Digital image elements were generated from thousands of experiments. Numerous versions were created using prompts, which were then brought together as a collage. “We were blown away by the scope, precision, quality and enormous ease with which AI creates an image. At the same time, this can be daunting and frustrating when you think about how much effort it would take if you had to do it yourself,” says Thom.

Speculum Reversion – Wall Facade – Exterior 2

Speculum Reversion – Wall Facade – Exterior 3

Artificial Intelligence.

Where other artists fear a loss of originality, SMACK knows how to use artificial intelligence in a way that complements their practice. It is not easy to work with AI software, the trio indicates: “Sometimes you think you have the technology under control, but then the program suddenly takes a different direction. It’s like working with someone who suffers from acute memory loss and can’t remember what he did a minute ago.” But, they add: “That is also very entertaining and often inspiring, given the surprising results that such unguided experiments yield.”

After the initial phase of surprise and frustration, SMACK is now focusing on using the new technology as an extension to express ideas faster and more efficiently: “We are in the middle of a major shift and we must relearn how to relate to the tools that we use. This started with pencil and paper and, after many changes, has developed into the use of a screen, a mouse, a keyboard and complicated 3D software.”

Speculum Reversion – Wall Facade – Exterior 4

Speculum Reversion – Wall Facade – Exterior 5

Facade banner.

Using advanced technology, the digital artwork was converted into a panoramic print of no less than 53 meters wide and 8 meters tall. The interpretation from medieval to contemporary and back to Bosch’s era means that there is much to discover in the work. With the new images, AI also created new stories in which eras merge. Spectators can unleash their own imagination and interpretation.

Like all works of art from Blind Walls Gallery, this work is also based on a special Breda story. Count of Nassau and Lord of Breda Engelbrecht II (1483 – 1538) was probably the commissioner of the original artwork. He gave it to his cousin Henry III of Nassau and his wife Mencia de Mendoza. This couple brought enlightenment to Breda. With this work of art, Breda once again shows that it is open to innovation in the field of applied technology and creativity.

Speculum Reversion – Wall Facade – Interior 1

Speculum Reversion – Wall Facade – Interior 2

Speculum Reversion – Wall Facade – Interior 3

Speculum Reversion – Wall Facade – Interior 4

Hieronymus Bosch’s original The Garden of Earthly Delights

SMACK’s contemporary interpretation, an animated triptych – SPECULUM

Re-interpretation through the eyes of Bosch with the help of AI – SPECULUM_REVERSION

Speculum Reversion – Wall Facade – Exterior 6