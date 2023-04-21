At times, people may experience a strong urge to seek attention from others. When they lack accomplishments or qualities to showcase, lying may seem like the only option. In their attempts to remain relevant on social media, whether to enhance their reputation or simply get noticed, people may find that fabricating a fantasy scenario is the key to achieving their goal.

However, those lies were short-lived since this Twitter account, 'Didn’t Happen of the Year Awards', was created to expose the wildest stories people tell online for attention. Granting it kind of gives them what they wanted, minus a good reputation.

While this post aims to ridicule people for their attempts to pass off fictitious stories as real-life experiences, we should give them credit for their truly active imaginations.

Bored Panda reached out to Tayla Knable LCPC, a licensed clinical professional counselor, and Michelle Rene' Hammer, MS, LCPC, CPC, a licensed clinical professional counselor, board-certified clinical supervisor, certified pastoral counselor, author, motivational speaker, and life coach to learn more about the reasons behind why people fabricate stories online. Read the full interviews below.

More info: tkpsych.com | turningleafcounselingandconsultation.com