“If You Don’t Have A Six Pack, You Don’t Work For Us”: Sales Trainer Suggests Raising Standard

No two people are the same, which is why they might be motivated by very different things. While some are encouraged by nice words, others need tough love to really affect them.

That might be one of the reasons the internet was seemingly split by the sales trainer Andy Elliott and his way of motivating fellow salespeople. In his videos, he shares insight and tips that have no sugar coating, typically causing quite a buzz in the comments. One of them, pointing out that Elliott only hires people with six packs, seems to have really divided the online community into camps about it.

Most workplaces have certain requirements, yet they are rarely related to one’s abs

Sales trainer Andy Elliott went viral for demanding that his employees have six packs

I’m going to tell you this – my entire company, my entire team – if you don’t have a six-pack, you don’t work for us.

No, I know. I know. It’s called a standard. How about we raise them? How about we raise them? How about we raise them? How about you guys quit getting civilized and you guys quit settling?

You know, there’s some people in this room that said, ‘I would sue my company if they told me I had to have a six-pack.’ We know you would. That conversation was for the one-percenters. That wasn’t for you.

Elliott’s video split the internet users into camps

Some people supported the trainer’s views

Yet the majority seemed appalled by his ideas