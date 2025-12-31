Teen Mad As Dad Gifts Stepbro A Car For Xmas, Calls It Favoritism As All They Get Is A Gift Card

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether a small child or an adult, no matter how old we become, experiencing parental favoritism can be super hurtful. I mean, life is already unfair, so receiving equal love from parents is probably the bare minimum that any children can expect, right?

Even this 17-year-old was immensely frustrated when their dad gave them a $600 gift card for Christmas, while their stepbrother got a used car. Although their dad profusely apologized for the mistake, the teen couldn’t let it go so easily. Read on to find out what they did next!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Experiencing parental favoritism can instantly turn the jolly season into a sad one

Teen upset about stepbro’s Christmas car gift from dad, feeling favoritism while receiving only a gift card.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The 17-year-old poster received a $600 gift card for Christmas, while their 17-year-old stepbrother got a used car

Text post titled about demanding the same Christmas present stepbrother got, expressing frustration over perceived favoritism and gift inequality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen upset over dad gifting stepbrother a used car for Christmas while they only receive a $600 Best Buy gift card.

Teen upset over dad gifting stepbro a car for Christmas, feeling favoritism as they only get a gift card.

Image credits: carthrowawaypit

Teen sitting in a yellow car, looking content while leaning out the driver’s side window on a clear day.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

They were super annoyed at this unfairness, as they needed the car to go to work, while their stepbrother didn’t even have a job

Text message screenshot showing a teen upset about dad gifting stepbro a car for Christmas, calling it favoritism.

Text message conversation about teen expressing anger over dad gifting stepbro a car while they receive only a gift card.

Text message discussing stepbrother offering car use amid Christmas gift card favoritism argument.

Image credits: carthrowawaypit

ADVERTISEMENT

Two teenage boys sitting on a bed smiling at a smartphone, depicting teen mad as dad gifts stepbro a car for Xmas.

Image credits: pressmaster / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

When they called out their dad’s favoritism, the man apologized profusely, but the poster went to their mom’s house in anger

Teen upset over dad gifting stepbrother a car for Christmas while they only receive a gift card, citing favoritism.

Text explaining teen feeling upset about dad gifting stepbro a car, viewing it as favoritism while they only get a gift card.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message expressing frustration about stepbrother receiving a car gift and feeling the teen only got a gift card.

Teen mad as dad gifts stepbro a car for Xmas, upset over favoritism after receiving only a gift card.

Image credits: carthrowawaypit

ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly woman with white hair smiling inside a car, wearing a yellow jacket and seatbelt, enjoying the ride.

Image credits: Kiwistocks / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster felt that the reason their dad gave for the gifts was ridiculous, and they enjoyed using their grandma’s car while living with their mom

Teen upset over dad gifting stepbro a car for Xmas while they only receive a gift card, sparking claims of favoritism.

Teen upset over dad gifting stepbro a car for Xmas while they only receive a gift card, feeling favoritism and inequality.

Teen upset as dad gifts stepbrother a car for Xmas, feeling favoritism while receiving only a gift card.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen upset over dad gifting stepbro a car for Christmas while they only receive a gift card, feeling favoritism.

Image credits: carthrowawaypit

Middle-aged man explaining something seriously to a younger man, reflecting teen mad over car gift favoritism at Xmas.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The father felt so bad about the whole situation that he said he would look for another car, and also started sending money to the mom

Text conversation expressing a teen's feelings of being upset and needing space due to perceived favoritism with a stepbro's car gift.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a white background reading a teen discussing being on track for college and wanting to focus on school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen frustrated over dad gifting stepbro a car for Xmas, feeling favored while they only receive a gift card.

Image credits: carthrowawaypit

However, despite everything, the poster decided that they needed some space and that they would stay with their mom for a while

Today, we dive into a Christmas story that reveals a toxic secret of this family. The 17-year-old original poster (OP) was thrilled after receiving a $600 gift card from their father. However, this joy quickly turned to anger after they saw that their 17-year-old stepbrother got a used Honda Civic. Considering that both of them had licenses, OP found it really unfair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, the poster had a part-time job and found it quite difficult to go there, but the other teen didn’t even have a job. When the frustrated poster called out their dad and stepmom for this favoritism, they gave a very ridiculous reason. Apparently, OP was good at fetching rides; meanwhile, the stepbrother kept nagging them to give him lifts all the time.

Annoyed by their dad’s behavior, the poster stormed off to their mom’s place in anger and decided to stay there for the time being. Their father apologized and said that he would look for another car, but OP didn’t want it anymore. They were borrowing their granny’s car, on the condition that they drive her around, and the teen was really enjoying doing that.

However, they started resenting their stepbrother, and even more so when the guy accused them of ruining everyone’s Christmas. After OP went to their mom, their dad had been sending them money, and trying to talk, but things were just not the same anymore. All the poster wanted was to focus on their education, as they were one of the few people in their family to go to college.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen upset about favoritism as dad gives stepbro a car for Christmas while they receive only a gift card.

Image credits: zinkevych / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

When they vented online, there were just a few people who called them an entitled brat, but most of the netizens sided with OP. Well, data suggests that the average cost of a used Honda Civic is $15,826, which is nowhere close to the $600 gift card. They could have bought two cars for that amount, so naturally, the poster would feel discriminated against, right?

Surprisingly, studies show that parental favoritism occurs in up to 65% of families. While its impact can be devastating, experts stress that it can lead to depression, anxiety, unstable or even traumatic reactions in personal relationships, and performance anxiety. It may also cause self-esteem issues and feelings of rejection following the child into adulthood.

As if that’s not enough, research also emphasizes that this favoritism sparks a poor sibling relationship, often leading to an intense rivalry. It further states that less-favored siblings may feel inadequate about themselves, which can cause resentment toward the favored one. That’s exactly what happened here, as OP confessed they started resenting their stepbrother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the dad apologized to the poster, there is no denying that the damage was already done. However, many folks complimented OP for handling it well and focusing on themselves rather than being bitter about it. If you were in their shoes, how would you have dealt with the situation? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to type away in the comments below!

Folks online hailed this story as a classic example of favoritism, but felt content that it ended positively for the poster

Reddit comments discussing teen upset over stepbro car gift and perceived favoritism with gift cards for Christmas.

Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing family experiences and feelings of favoritism involving a teen and stepbrother gifts

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from user anon expressing enjoyment of time with grandma and smiling involuntarily at a funny part.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen upset about stepbrother receiving a car as a Christmas gift.

Comment discussing teen anger over stepbrother receiving a car for Christmas gift, viewed as parental favoritism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing teen mad at dad for gifting stepbro a car at Xmas, calling it favoritism over a gift card.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen mad at dad for gifting stepbro a car on Xmas, calling it favoritism while they only get a gift card.