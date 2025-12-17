New Mom Politely Nopes Out Of Family Vacay After Bro Insists His Pit Bull Is Fine Around Her Baby
I think that one of the most beautiful parts of having a pet is how they sneak into our hearts and become even closer than blood relatives. It’s only natural that we want them around us even when we go on trips because they become our babies.
This man also wanted to bring along his pit bull on their family vacation. However, he was not considerate when his sister was coming with her toddler. Obviously, she was concerned about its safety around a bully breed, so she wondered what to do. Here’s what she was thinking…
More info: Reddit
Some family vacations are fun, while others can be extra dramatic when siblings’ opinions clash
Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The 35-year-old poster is a mom of a toddler and gets along just fine with her 28-year-old brother
Image credits: PermissionStandard
Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
However, her brother insisted on bringing his pit bull on their family trip, and she was concerned about her baby’s safety
Image credits: PermissionStandard
Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Although he had said that his dog was safe, she couldn’t shake off her concern and was extremely confused about the trip
Image credits: PermissionStandard
The poster also knew that if she bailed, her parents would blow things out of proportion, so she sought advice online
In today’s story, the original poster (OP) is a mom of a toddler, who is not even a year old. Like every protective mother, she was super concerned about the family trip that they had planned. The thing is, her brother insisted on bringing one of his dogs, a pit bull, along with him. Although he had assured her that it was completely safe for the baby, the woman couldn’t help but worry.
She clarified that she didn’t have anything against this pit bull, or any dogs in general, but she couldn’t shake off the fact that accidents tend to happen. Even though the chance of something bad taking place was very low, she felt that little kids just weren’t safe around such large bully breeds.
However, she felt that her parents and brother would be the problem and knew that it would spark a conflict. She didn’t want to arrange a separate booking for her family, but bailing on the trip would also be problematic. Her mom and dad would blow things out of proportion, but eventually, they would choose the baby. The conundrum was that it would anger her brother.
She was sure that he would call her concern unreasonable and protest that the dog was completely safe. OP also felt that since her brother had other alternatives, like leaving the pit bull along with his other dogs, he should take it. However, she wasn’t sure if it would be inconvenient for him, so she vented online and sought some advice from netizens.
Image credits: korrawinj / Freepik (not the actual photo)
From canine lovers to dog parents, everyone instantly sided with the poster and told her that her baby’s safety mattered the most in the situation. The sad truth is that, according to data, pit bulls were involved in approximately 67% of dog bite claims in the United States in 2022. Since 2005, they have been responsible for 69% of gruesome dog attack injuries.
In fact, there’s even an archival record of U.S. pit bull attacks from 1833 to December 2024, and believe you me, the list is quite long! Moreover, we often hear news about it, and research shows that 2025 marked the fourth year that the amount of these instances remained consistent. Looking at the numbers, any parent would be concerned about their child.
Also, let’s not forget that the dog would be traveling to a completely different place from its home. Experts warn that a pit bull’s environment is a major factor that can influence its aggressive behavior. Well, this change might trigger it, so the brother should honestly consider the poster’s side of the story and why she is so troubled by the situation.
The fact that he is leaving behind his other dogs shows that he has the option to leave this one as well. Netizens advised that OP needed to discuss this with her family and fight for her baby, even if it meant sparking a conflict. After all, it’s always better to be safe than sorry, right? What would you do in her shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Netizens suggested that she had to fight for her child’s safety, even if it meant starting a huge conflict with her family
Go with your gut, mom. Even if a dog has always, always been good with kids, that can change in an instant and lead to harm. There's no good reason to put your kid at risk just for the sake of your brother's feelings.
OP needs to get used to her family not liking decisions she makes for her child. The practice of dealing with people throwing temper tantrums (should that happen) for no reason is a bonus practice for when her baby is a little older. I'd be concerned about the dog too. Not because of breed but because dog and baby have never met. Both are unpredictable. Best to keep apart for now.
I agree with OP, and in my opinion the breed of the dog is irrelevant. The only exception would be if arrangements can be made so that she is satisfied that the dog and the baby will never be in the same room (and assuming her brother is not resistant to that).
Go with your gut, mom. Even if a dog has always, always been good with kids, that can change in an instant and lead to harm. There's no good reason to put your kid at risk just for the sake of your brother's feelings.
OP needs to get used to her family not liking decisions she makes for her child. The practice of dealing with people throwing temper tantrums (should that happen) for no reason is a bonus practice for when her baby is a little older. I'd be concerned about the dog too. Not because of breed but because dog and baby have never met. Both are unpredictable. Best to keep apart for now.
I agree with OP, and in my opinion the breed of the dog is irrelevant. The only exception would be if arrangements can be made so that she is satisfied that the dog and the baby will never be in the same room (and assuming her brother is not resistant to that).
30
7