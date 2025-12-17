Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
New Mom Politely Nopes Out Of Family Vacay After Bro Insists His Pit Bull Is Fine Around Her Baby
New mom holding baby with pacifier, showing concern and tenderness in a softly lit home setting.
Family, Relationships

New Mom Politely Nopes Out Of Family Vacay After Bro Insists His Pit Bull Is Fine Around Her Baby

I think that one of the most beautiful parts of having a pet is how they sneak into our hearts and become even closer than blood relatives. It’s only natural that we want them around us even when we go on trips because they become our babies.

This man also wanted to bring along his pit bull on their family vacation. However, he was not considerate when his sister was coming with her toddler. Obviously, she was concerned about its safety around a bully breed, so she wondered what to do. Here’s what she was thinking…

More info: Reddit

    Some family vacations are fun, while others can be extra dramatic when siblings’ opinions clash

    New mom politely declines family vacation after brother insists his pit bull is safe around her baby, smiling together indoors.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The 35-year-old poster is a mom of a toddler and gets along just fine with her 28-year-old brother

    New mom with baby politely declines family vacation due to brother's insistence that his pit bull is safe around infant.

    Text excerpt discussing a new mom’s relationship with her brother and family dynamics before a vacation conflict.

    New mom politely opts out of family vacation after brother insists his pit bull is safe around her baby.

    Image credits: PermissionStandard

    New mom interacting with baby at home, highlighting concerns about pit bull safety around her infant during family vacation.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, her brother insisted on bringing his pit bull on their family trip, and she was concerned about her baby’s safety

    New mom avoids family vacation after brother insists his pit bull is safe around her baby during trip planning.

    Text message conversation with someone expressing doubt about a dog being good with kids during family vacation plans.

    Text about new mom declining family vacation due to concerns about pit bull safety around her baby.

    Text excerpt about a new mom concerned about safety around her brother’s pit bull near her baby during family vacation.

    Image credits: PermissionStandard

    Pit bull dog outdoors with a collar in soft sunlight, highlighting concerns around new mom and her baby safety.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Although he had said that his dog was safe, she couldn’t shake off her concern and was extremely confused about the trip

    New mom decides to skip family vacation after brother insists pit bull is safe around her baby.

    New mom avoids family vacation after brother insists his pit bull is safe around her baby, causing tension.

    New mom politely avoids family vacation after brother insists his pit bull is safe around her baby.

    Image credits: PermissionStandard

    The poster also knew that if she bailed, her parents would blow things out of proportion, so she sought advice online

    In today’s story, the original poster (OP) is a mom of a toddler, who is not even a year old. Like every protective mother, she was super concerned about the family trip that they had planned. The thing is, her brother insisted on bringing one of his dogs, a pit bull, along with him. Although he had assured her that it was completely safe for the baby, the woman couldn’t help but worry.

    She clarified that she didn’t have anything against this pit bull, or any dogs in general, but she couldn’t shake off the fact that accidents tend to happen. Even though the chance of something bad taking place was very low, she felt that little kids just weren’t safe around such large bully breeds.

    However, she felt that her parents and brother would be the problem and knew that it would spark a conflict. She didn’t want to arrange a separate booking for her family, but bailing on the trip would also be problematic. Her mom and dad would blow things out of proportion, but eventually, they would choose the baby. The conundrum was that it would anger her brother.

    She was sure that he would call her concern unreasonable and protest that the dog was completely safe. OP also felt that since her brother had other alternatives, like leaving the pit bull along with his other dogs, he should take it. However, she wasn’t sure if it would be inconvenient for him, so she vented online and sought some advice from netizens.

    New mom holding baby with pacifier, looking concerned as she avoids family vacation due to pit bull safety worries.

    Image credits: korrawinj / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    From canine lovers to dog parents, everyone instantly sided with the poster and told her that her baby’s safety mattered the most in the situation. The sad truth is that, according to data, pit bulls were involved in approximately 67% of dog bite claims in the United States in 2022. Since 2005, they have been responsible for 69% of gruesome dog attack injuries.

    In fact, there’s even an archival record of U.S. pit bull attacks from 1833 to December 2024, and believe you me, the list is quite long! Moreover, we often hear news about it, and research shows that 2025 marked the fourth year that the amount of these instances remained consistent. Looking at the numbers, any parent would be concerned about their child.

    Also, let’s not forget that the dog would be traveling to a completely different place from its home. Experts warn that a pit bull’s environment is a major factor that can influence its aggressive behavior. Well, this change might trigger it, so the brother should honestly consider the poster’s side of the story and why she is so troubled by the situation.

    The fact that he is leaving behind his other dogs shows that he has the option to leave this one as well. Netizens advised that OP needed to discuss this with her family and fight for her baby, even if it meant sparking a conflict. After all, it’s always better to be safe than sorry, right? What would you do in her shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

    Netizens suggested that she had to fight for her child’s safety, even if it meant starting a huge conflict with her family

    New mom avoids family vacation after brother insists his pit bull is safe around her baby, fearing risks.

    Comment about new mom protecting baby from pit bull, prioritizing safety over family vacation with dog present.

    Comment discussing a new mom declining a family vacation due to her brother insisting his pit bull is safe around her baby.

    Comment about new mom avoiding family vacation due to concerns over pit bull safety around her baby.

    Comment discussing a new mom’s concerns about her brother’s pit bull around her toddler during a family vacation.

    Reddit comment discussing concerns about a pit bull around a baby and dog safety for new moms.

    Comment discussing dangers of pit bulls around children, supporting new mom's caution during family vacation.

    Comment discussing dog ownership risks, a new mom politely avoiding family vacation due to concerns about pit bull safety around her baby.

    Comment discussing a new mom deciding to prioritize her baby's safety over family vacation due to concerns about a pit bull.

    Screenshot of an online comment advising a new mom to set boundaries about her brother’s pit bull around her baby before a family vacation.

    Comment on a forum showing a user's opinion about new mom's perspective, mentioning mother and family safety concerns.

    Comment about a new mom politely avoiding a family vacay due to concerns over a pit bull around her baby.

    Comment discussing cautious supervision of dogs around toddlers and concerns during family trips with pets.

    Comment from a new mom explaining discomfort with pit bulls around her baby despite owner’s assurance of safety.

    Screenshot of an online comment saying NAH and advising to protect the baby in a family discussion about a pit bull.

    Comment discussing new mom setting boundaries on family vacation due to concerns about pit bull around baby.

    Comment advising new mom to avoid family vacation with brother’s pit bull near her baby for safety and peace of mind.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user declines family vacation due to concerns about a pit bull near a baby.

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    icpshootyz avatar
    George Costanza
    George Costanza
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Go with your gut, mom. Even if a dog has always, always been good with kids, that can change in an instant and lead to harm. There's no good reason to put your kid at risk just for the sake of your brother's feelings.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP needs to get used to her family not liking decisions she makes for her child. The practice of dealing with people throwing temper tantrums (should that happen) for no reason is a bonus practice for when her baby is a little older. I'd be concerned about the dog too. Not because of breed but because dog and baby have never met. Both are unpredictable. Best to keep apart for now.

    1
    1point
    reply
    glennschroeder avatar
    Papa
    Papa
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree with OP, and in my opinion the breed of the dog is irrelevant. The only exception would be if arrangements can be made so that she is satisfied that the dog and the baby will never be in the same room (and assuming her brother is not resistant to that).

    0
    0points
    reply
