New Mom Politely Nopes Out Of Family Vacay After Bro Insists His Pit Bull Is Fine Around Her Baby

I think that one of the most beautiful parts of having a pet is how they sneak into our hearts and become even closer than blood relatives. It’s only natural that we want them around us even when we go on trips because they become our babies.

This man also wanted to bring along his pit bull on their family vacation. However, he was not considerate when his sister was coming with her toddler. Obviously, she was concerned about its safety around a bully breed, so she wondered what to do. Here’s what she was thinking…

Some family vacations are fun, while others can be extra dramatic when siblings’ opinions clash

New mom politely declines family vacation after brother insists his pit bull is safe around her baby

The 35-year-old poster is a mom of a toddler and gets along just fine with her 28-year-old brother

The 35-year-old poster is a mom of a toddler and gets along just fine with her 28-year-old brother

Text excerpt discussing a new mom's relationship with her brother and family dynamics before a vacation conflict.

New mom politely opts out of family vacation after brother insists his pit bull is safe around her baby.

New mom interacting with baby at home, highlighting concerns about pit bull safety around her infant during family vacation.

However, her brother insisted on bringing his pit bull on their family trip, and she was concerned about her baby's safety

New mom avoids family vacation after brother insists his pit bull is safe around her baby during trip planning.

Text message conversation with someone expressing doubt about a dog being good with kids during family vacation plans.

Text about new mom declining family vacation due to concerns about pit bull safety around her baby.

Text excerpt about a new mom concerned about safety around her brother’s pit bull near her baby during family vacation.

Pit bull dog outdoors with a collar in soft sunlight, highlighting concerns around new mom and her baby safety.

Although he had said that his dog was safe, she couldn't shake off her concern and was extremely confused about the trip

New mom decides to skip family vacation after brother insists pit bull is safe around her baby.

New mom avoids family vacation after brother insists his pit bull is safe around her baby, causing tension.

New mom politely avoids family vacation after brother insists his pit bull is safe around her baby.

The poster also knew that if she bailed, her parents would blow things out of proportion, so she sought advice online

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) is a mom of a toddler, who is not even a year old. Like every protective mother, she was super concerned about the family trip that they had planned. The thing is, her brother insisted on bringing one of his dogs, a pit bull, along with him. Although he had assured her that it was completely safe for the baby, the woman couldn’t help but worry.

She clarified that she didn’t have anything against this pit bull, or any dogs in general, but she couldn’t shake off the fact that accidents tend to happen. Even though the chance of something bad taking place was very low, she felt that little kids just weren’t safe around such large bully breeds.

However, she felt that her parents and brother would be the problem and knew that it would spark a conflict. She didn’t want to arrange a separate booking for her family, but bailing on the trip would also be problematic. Her mom and dad would blow things out of proportion, but eventually, they would choose the baby. The conundrum was that it would anger her brother.

She was sure that he would call her concern unreasonable and protest that the dog was completely safe. OP also felt that since her brother had other alternatives, like leaving the pit bull along with his other dogs, he should take it. However, she wasn’t sure if it would be inconvenient for him, so she vented online and sought some advice from netizens.

New mom holding baby with pacifier, looking concerned as she avoids family vacation due to pit bull safety worries.

From canine lovers to dog parents, everyone instantly sided with the poster and told her that her baby’s safety mattered the most in the situation. The sad truth is that, according to data, pit bulls were involved in approximately 67% of dog bite claims in the United States in 2022. Since 2005, they have been responsible for 69% of gruesome dog attack injuries.

In fact, there’s even an archival record of U.S. pit bull attacks from 1833 to December 2024, and believe you me, the list is quite long! Moreover, we often hear news about it, and research shows that 2025 marked the fourth year that the amount of these instances remained consistent. Looking at the numbers, any parent would be concerned about their child.

Also, let’s not forget that the dog would be traveling to a completely different place from its home. Experts warn that a pit bull’s environment is a major factor that can influence its aggressive behavior. Well, this change might trigger it, so the brother should honestly consider the poster’s side of the story and why she is so troubled by the situation.

The fact that he is leaving behind his other dogs shows that he has the option to leave this one as well. Netizens advised that OP needed to discuss this with her family and fight for her baby, even if it meant sparking a conflict. After all, it’s always better to be safe than sorry, right? What would you do in her shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Netizens suggested that she had to fight for her child's safety, even if it meant starting a huge conflict with her family

New mom avoids family vacation after brother insists his pit bull is safe around her baby, fearing risks.

Comment about new mom protecting baby from pit bull, prioritizing safety over family vacation with dog present.

Comment discussing a new mom declining a family vacation due to her brother insisting his pit bull is safe around her baby.

Comment about new mom avoiding family vacation due to concerns over pit bull safety around her baby.

Comment discussing a new mom’s concerns about her brother’s pit bull around her toddler during a family vacation.

Reddit comment discussing concerns about a pit bull around a baby and dog safety for new moms.

Comment discussing dangers of pit bulls around children, supporting new mom's caution during family vacation.

Comment discussing dog ownership risks, a new mom politely avoiding family vacation due to concerns about pit bull safety around her baby.

Comment discussing a new mom deciding to prioritize her baby's safety over family vacation due to concerns about a pit bull.

Screenshot of an online comment advising a new mom to set boundaries about her brother’s pit bull around her baby before a family vacation.

Comment on a forum showing a user's opinion about new mom's perspective, mentioning mother and family safety concerns.

Comment about a new mom politely avoiding a family vacay due to concerns over a pit bull around her baby.

Comment discussing cautious supervision of dogs around toddlers and concerns during family trips with pets.

Comment from a new mom explaining discomfort with pit bulls around her baby despite owner’s assurance of safety.

Screenshot of an online comment saying NAH and advising to protect the baby in a family discussion about a pit bull.

Comment discussing new mom setting boundaries on family vacation due to concerns about pit bull around baby.

Comment advising new mom to avoid family vacation with brother’s pit bull near her baby for safety and peace of mind.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user declines family vacation due to concerns about a pit bull near a baby.