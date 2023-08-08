Student Asks If She’s Wrong To Keep Asking Money From Her Neighbor For The Laptop His Kid Broke

It’s an awful feeling when someone uses your property without your permission. But it feels even worse if you come back to find your things broken… and you footing the entire bill.

The high schooler was doing her homework out on the deck of her parents’ house. She went inside to get some water, but when she came back, she saw her laptop broken. The neighbor’s kid had gotten inside their yard and was running around everywhere.

The situation seems pretty clear-cut. Especially since the OP has video proof of what happened. However, despite all of this, the kid’s dad refused to pay for the damages. Meanwhile, the redditor’s own parents thought that she shouldn’t keep on pestering the man to cover the costs of a new laptop. They said that they’d pay for a new one, using part of the OP’s college fund.

Naturally, most readers were on the student’s side. A few of them had some very practical advice for her, including that she should take the neighbor to a small claims court about the incident. Others pointed out that it’s not negligence if someone leaves a laptop temporarily unattended on their own property.

It’s absolutely essential to have evidence of the damage done

Though going to court is almost a surefire way to win in this case, it’s always worth trying more diplomatic approaches before resorting to legal help. At the end of the day, if you have a dispute with your neighbor, however that argument might end, you’ll still have to live next to them. (Well, unless you or they move elsewhere.) And living next to someone who hates your guts and is looking to make your life hell isn’t the way to go. There’s enough stress in life as it is.

When you realize that your property has been damaged, one of the first things that you should do is document all of the evidence.

“Evaluate the damage you find and prepare an accurate description of what exactly occurred. Photos of the damage should be part of your documentation. Be sure to include the date and any incidents that took place before the damage appeared. If someone witnessed the damage, get a statement,” The Holm Group explains what you should do in a situation such as this.

Next, you should get in touch with your neighbor. Though it’s possible that they might have damaged your property intentionally, there’s always the possibility that they’re not even aware that something bad has happened. Say, if their child broke something while sneaking into a nearby yard.

If your neighbor is reasonable, they’ll look for a compromise with you

If you’re on good terms, talk to your neighbor in person. Otherwise, send them a complaint in writing, to make it more official. The important thing is that you remain calm, cool, and collected. The more polite and professional you act, the more likely you are to get what you want.

You want to appear firm but reasonable as you enforce your boundaries. That way, your neighbor won’t get all defensive or feel offended. Your goal, essentially, is to find some sort of compromise that works for both of you, not to prove to them that you’re so right and they’re so wrong. How you word your complaints, the tone you use, your body language—like it or not, they all matter.

Show your neighbor the damage and the evidence, and explain the situation. However, if they ignore you or refuse to cooperate, you could ask someone to step in to mediate the conflict. Say, the head of the local homeowners association or a property manager. Obviously, if that goes nowhere as well, you may have to resort to filing a court complaint, as well as filing a complaint with your insurance company. The more you know about the local laws, the better off you’ll be.

