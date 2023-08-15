Guy Never Wanted A Dog, Now He Goes All Out For Their Birthday Pawties

“Never say never” is good advice, especially when it comes to pets. It’s a well-known joke that people who were adamant about not wanting pets end up being the ones who love them most. The same happened to James Coburn, a man who was sure he’d never want a dog, but now hosts amazing birthday parties for his rescue pups and makes sure they are living the best life possible. Perhaps he can plan my next birthday?

A tale as old as time – a man and a dog he didn’t want become inseparable soulmates

James’s initial refusal to get a dog doesn’t stem from hate for these adorable animals, nor did he have problems with hair and chewed up socks. James and his wife Leah lead a very active lifestyle and enjoy traveling, so he thought adopting a dog would change their life in a way he didn’t want. It is a very rational fear and an important thing to consider before opening doors to a new family member. Dogs require a lot of attention and care and if someone’s not ready, they shouldn’t be adopting a dog.

However, sometimes love happens and there is nothing you can do. When James saw Poundcake, an adorable 8-month-old puppy, he knew it was his dog. There was only one problem – the puppy was deaf. However, it didn’t deter him from getting his dog. He applied for Poundcake’s adoption without even telling Leah.

Soon, Poundcake was coming to live with James and Leah. They were ready to provide the best possible care for the differently abled doggie. Unfortunately, a lot of them are overlooked and their chances to find a loving home are very slim. This deeply touched James and he vowed to provide the best possible life. Poundcake didn’t know what he was in for, but he was ready to pay them back with kisses and unconditional love.

James Coburn was adamant about not getting a dog, fearing that pet ownership would hinder his active lifestyle

When he saw Poundcake, a deaf puppy, he knew they were destined to find each other

Where there’s a place for one, there’s a place for another – or at least that’s what crazy dog people say. I know I do when I browse shelter ads looking for a sibling for my rescue dog. The Coburns decided that there was room in their hearts for one more dog. After some time, Poundcake gained a sister – a lovely lady named Milkshake. Milkshake had a troubled past in the prison system and had very slim chances of being adopted – a lot of people afraid of dogs who went through something traumatic. But we all deserve second chances at happiness, especially helpless animals.

Having differently abled dogs shifted Coburn’s perspective. His initial fear that a dog would hinder his activities dissipated when he saw what a great addition Poundcake and Milkshake are. Dogs have an uncanny ability to embrace life to its fullest and find joy in everything – a lesson dogs teach their humans. Now Poundcake and Milkshake accompany their owners on every adventure, from walks to swims and even paddleboarding! His life became even more active with these four-legged pals who he is building a lifelong connection with.

Soon after, Poundcake got a sister – a beautiful lady named Milkshake who had a tough life in the prison system

To show their appreciation and to celebrate another year of having a wonderful companion, the Coburns go wild at planning birthday parties for their dogs. They go full out: dressing them in special outfits, buying gifts that the pups get to open and even giving them their very own doggy birthday cake with candles. And I am sure that every year, when James and Leah blow out candles for their pups, the dogs are making the same wish all over again – to have their bellowed owners by their side.

These birthday celebrations aren’t just for fun or to make a cute video. They serve as a reminder to celebrate every day how important pets are. When asked why he throws these parties for dogs that might seem over the top, James said “These dogs go through so much… for the love they give us, celebrating them is the least we can do.” Hopefully, James gets cake too – thanks to him, his wonderful dogs now live the life they deserve.

Having a differently abled dog come with certain challenges. Because Poundcake cannot hear, he sometimes is anxious when he cannot hear James or Leah by his side. To reassure him, they cuddle him to sleep – a technique that allows him to rest peacefully, dreaming of another adventure he’ll have tomorrow.

The Coburns also allow dogs on the furniture, sharing the bed with their canine companions – dog owners know that although they have to sleep in weird positions, slumber with dogs is the best way to rest. Unless they fart a lot, but then again, we can always open windows.

Leah and James treat their pets with the care and consideration they deserve, pampering them. There’s a certain sadness about owning a rescue dog – grieving that time you couldn’t be there for them, to prevent the pain and fear they had to endure. Every time I look at my rescue dog, I wonder what he looked like when he was a puppy and when his big brown eyes began showing sadness. I, like many owners, cannot take the pain away, but we can make sure that the rest of their lives are full of love.

Now these rescue pups live the best lives with their loving owners who are considerate of their needs

Giving an animal a loving home is an extremely rewarding experience

A lot people might think that the way the Coburns treat their dogs is too much, but if they looked at the pictures of these happy pups, they would know they’re wrong. James says he doesn’t care what others think – he has the means to spoil his dogs, so he will. He says that their happiness is what matters most to him. Their comfort and joy are first-hand evidence that prove how impactful love and attention are and how much they changed Poundcake’s and Milkshake’s life.

We hope that Poundcake and Milkshake live long and healthy lives and bring joy to James and Leah who were brave enough to open their hearts to differently abled dogs. Always take a chance on something you’d “never want”. Because one day, when you’re sitting and petting your rescue pup, you’ll know what happiness is.

