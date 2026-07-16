Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Victoria Beckham Back On Chopping Block Over Behavior After David Was Forced To Defend Her Just Days Ago
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham looking serious in the stands. Victoria has long blonde hair and a white shirt. David wears a suit, tie, and watch, with arms crossed.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Victoria Beckham Back On Chopping Block Over Behavior After David Was Forced To Defend Her Just Days Ago

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
1

23

1

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet questioned why Victoria Beckham wasn’t by David Beckham’s side when things fell apart at the World Cup semifinal on Wednesday, July 15.

The retired soccer player looked heartbroken after England lost to Argentina in the adrenaline-pumping match. But fans had an issue with Victoria not being there to console him.

“Women are ready to celebrate with you when you’re winning, but when you’re not, it’s only you. This picture says it all,” one commented online.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • The Beckhams, including sons Romeo and Cruz, watched Argentina take down England at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
    • David Beckham looked heartbroken after England lost to Argentina in the adrenaline-pumping match.
    • The internet questioned why Victoria Beckham wasn’t by her husband's side when things fell apart.
    • “Where was this woman during that difficult time?” one snarked online.

    The internet questioned why Victoria Beckham wasn’t by David Beckham’s side when things fell apart at the World Cup semifinal

    Victoria Beckham and David Beckham clapping, showing their behavior at an event.

    Image credits: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

    Seated in the crowd during the England vs. Argentina semifinal were David and Victoria Beckham, joined by their sons, Romeo and Cruz, in a suite at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The atmosphere turned electrifying when Anthony Gordon scored a goal for England in the 54th minute of the match.

    The 51-year-old soccer icon shot up from his seat to join the cheering crowd, while Victoria also stood up to hug him and celebrate.

    Victoria Beckham looking away as David Beckham crosses his arms, depicting their behavior.

    Image credits: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

    A social media post about women's behavior during wins and losses, mentioning Victoria Beckham and David Beckham.

    Image credits: prayerneverstop

    The match took a turn when Argentina’s Enzo Fernández snuck a goal to help his team stage a late comeback in the game.

    About seven minutes later, Lautaro Martinez scored another goal for Argentina, ultimately securing his team’s victory.

    David was visibly upset over England’s 2-1 defeat. The sports star, who co-founded his own club Inter Miami, was captured alone in the gloomy and crestfallen suite.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Beckhams, including sons Romeo and Cruz, watched Argentina take down England at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium

    David Beckham covers his face with his tattooed hand, expressing emotion about Victoria Beckham's behavior.

    Image credits: Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment about women's behavior and leaving men in hard times, relating to Victoria Beckham.

    Image credits: TheTHStadium

    His son, Cruz, was seen going up to his father to give him a hug, but fans noticed Victoria’s absence at the time.

    Critics went as far as claiming the former Spice Girl was only around for the highs of the game but disappeared during the toughest moments.

    “Hahahahaha Victory left him all alone,” one commented online.

    “Why is Beckham forcing his wife to celebrate with him?” one asked online

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Victoria Beckham: David Beckham on Chopping Block, David defends Victoria's behavior after criticism.

    Image credits: Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

    Victoria Beckham: David Beckham on Chopping Block. Tweet references David defending Victoria.

    Image credits: KhaliqHussainnn

    Another asked, “Where was this woman during that difficult time?”

    “Women leaving men in hard times since 2000 years ago,” one snarked.

    Others also pointed out how David had to watch his good friend Lionel Messi, who is part of his Inter Miami team, play an important role in beating England.

    Victoria Beckham: David Beckham on Chopping Block. David with Messi, defending Victoria's behavior.

    Image credits: Michael Pimentel/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Victoria Beckham: David Beckham on Chopping Block. Tweet about David defending Victoria's behavior.

    Image credits: Ademolablaq

    “I hope he’s not thinking about firing Messi,” one said, while another wrote, “Beckham knew Messi was still on the field and he still choose to jubilate that early goal.”

    Another wrote, “Hahahahaha totally owned by his own player.”

    “Backham pls terminate Messi’s contract, We need one last dance in Barcelona,” said one.

    Victoria Beckham: David Beckham on Chopping Block. Tweet about Victoria's behavior and backlash.

    Image credits: FAN717

    The chatter about Victoria came just days after her husband of 27 years was forced to defend her attitude during England’s victory against Norway last week.

    When England’s Jude Bellingham scored a goal in the quarter-final match, David leaped up from his seat along with the rest of the crowd to cheer his country’s team on.

    But Posh Spice was ridiculed for seemingly having no reaction to the moment.

    David Beckham and fans celebrating, showing behavior that contrasts with Victoria Beckham's recent actions.

    Image credits: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    As netizens joked about her muted expressions, stand-up comedian Jenny Johnson joined the conversation with a heavy dose of sarcasm.

    “There’s nothing like cheering your heart out for England from home, then they cut to Victoria, and we see that classic Posh Spice smile! It’s so infectious!” he quipped after Victoria’s deadpan expression went viral.

    “I used to think I got animated while watching sports, but Victoria blows my enthusiasm out of the water! Each time I see her I shout, ‘SPICE UP YOUR LIFE!!!!’ because her energy is electric!!!” he continued.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

    David stepped in to defend Posh Spice, saying: “She was celebrating inside I promise. Her reactions were slightly slower than mine.”

    The fashion designer met the former footballer at a Manchester United match in 1997, back when he was playing for the club.

    David Beckham in a cowboy hat, defending Victoria Beckham's behavior amidst public scrutiny.

    Image credits: davidbeckham

    During David’s glory days on the pitch, Victoria would be seen cheering her husband and supporting him throughout his illustrious career, spanning about two decades.

    But she admitted in a 2024 interview with the Financial Times that she “never enjoyed watching football.”

    “I never felt necessarily wanted [at the matches],” she said. “I’m not saying this as in, poor me, but it was never the fun that it is now.”

    She noted that she now feels “wanted” when they travel to the US for anything Inter Miami-related.

    “Now, when we’re in Miami, I feel wanted. I’m friends with the families of the players,” she added.

    “They celebrated too early,” one commented online after the Argentina vs. England semifinal

    Tweet asking for a supportive woman, hinting at Victoria Beckham's behavior after David's defense.

    Image credits: trav_kid3

    Tweet questioning a woman's presence in difficult times, likely referring to Victoria Beckham's behavior.

    Image credits: liyanagex

    Tweet about Beckham's reaction, alluding to Victoria Beckham's behavior and the pressure on David.

    Image credits: chrisdavisv4t

    A tweet about Beckham's premature celebration, highlighting Victoria Beckham's behavior and David Beckham defending her.

    Image credits: viktoornath

    A tweet stating they celebrated too early, referencing Victoria Beckham's behavior and David Beckham defending her.

    Image credits: grindengineer

    A tweet asking Beckham to terminate Messi's contract, linking to Victoria Beckham's behavior and David Beckham defending her.

    Image credits: NoOne3190

    A tweet about Messi's capabilities, relating to Victoria Beckham's behavior and David Beckham defending her.

    Image credits: dreymetdave

    A tweet about David Beckham rejoicing, and Messi changing his mood, connected to Victoria Beckham's behavior.

    Image credits: dipogunza

    Screenshot of a tweet by mx, @mtxproject, replying to @nocontextfooty, commenting on Victoria Beckham behavior.

    Image credits: mtxproject

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    23

    1

    23

    1

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    lindavana_ avatar
    Linda van A.
    Linda van A.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do people have nothing better to do than to have an unfounded opinion about everything?

    2
    2points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    lindavana_ avatar
    Linda van A.
    Linda van A.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do people have nothing better to do than to have an unfounded opinion about everything?

    2
    2points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT