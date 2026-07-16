Victoria Beckham Back On Chopping Block Over Behavior After David Was Forced To Defend Her Just Days Ago

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet questioned why Victoria Beckham wasn’t by David Beckham’s side when things fell apart at the World Cup semifinal on Wednesday, July 15.

The retired soccer player looked heartbroken after England lost to Argentina in the adrenaline-pumping match. But fans had an issue with Victoria not being there to console him.

“Women are ready to celebrate with you when you’re winning, but when you’re not, it’s only you. This picture says it all,” one commented online.

RELATED:

Highlights The Beckhams, including sons Romeo and Cruz, watched Argentina take down England at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

David Beckham looked heartbroken after England lost to Argentina in the adrenaline-pumping match.

The internet questioned why Victoria Beckham wasn’t by her husband's side when things fell apart.

“Where was this woman during that difficult time?” one snarked online.

The internet questioned why Victoria Beckham wasn’t by David Beckham’s side when things fell apart at the World Cup semifinal

Image credits: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Seated in the crowd during the England vs. Argentina semifinal were David and Victoria Beckham, joined by their sons, Romeo and Cruz, in a suite at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The atmosphere turned electrifying when Anthony Gordon scored a goal for England in the 54th minute of the match.

The 51-year-old soccer icon shot up from his seat to join the cheering crowd, while Victoria also stood up to hug him and celebrate.

Image credits: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Image credits: prayerneverstop

The match took a turn when Argentina’s Enzo Fernández snuck a goal to help his team stage a late comeback in the game.

About seven minutes later, Lautaro Martinez scored another goal for Argentina, ultimately securing his team’s victory.

David was visibly upset over England’s 2-1 defeat. The sports star, who co-founded his own club Inter Miami, was captured alone in the gloomy and crestfallen suite.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Beckhams, including sons Romeo and Cruz, watched Argentina take down England at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Image credits: Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TheTHStadium

His son, Cruz, was seen going up to his father to give him a hug, but fans noticed Victoria’s absence at the time.

Critics went as far as claiming the former Spice Girl was only around for the highs of the game but disappeared during the toughest moments.

“Hahahahaha Victory left him all alone,” one commented online.

“Why is Beckham forcing his wife to celebrate with him?” one asked online

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

Image credits: KhaliqHussainnn

Another asked, “Where was this woman during that difficult time?”

“Women leaving men in hard times since 2000 years ago,” one snarked.

Others also pointed out how David had to watch his good friend Lionel Messi, who is part of his Inter Miami team, play an important role in beating England.

Image credits: Michael Pimentel/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ademolablaq

“I hope he’s not thinking about firing Messi,” one said, while another wrote, “Beckham knew Messi was still on the field and he still choose to jubilate that early goal.”

Another wrote, “Hahahahaha totally owned by his own player.”

“Backham pls terminate Messi’s contract, We need one last dance in Barcelona,” said one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sportskeeda Football (@sportskeeda_football)

Image credits: FAN717

The chatter about Victoria came just days after her husband of 27 years was forced to defend her attitude during England’s victory against Norway last week.

When England’s Jude Bellingham scored a goal in the quarter-final match, David leaped up from his seat along with the rest of the crowd to cheer his country’s team on.

But Posh Spice was ridiculed for seemingly having no reaction to the moment.

Image credits: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

As netizens joked about her muted expressions, stand-up comedian Jenny Johnson joined the conversation with a heavy dose of sarcasm.

“There’s nothing like cheering your heart out for England from home, then they cut to Victoria, and we see that classic Posh Spice smile! It’s so infectious!” he quipped after Victoria’s deadpan expression went viral.

“I used to think I got animated while watching sports, but Victoria blows my enthusiasm out of the water! Each time I see her I shout, ‘SPICE UP YOUR LIFE!!!!’ because her energy is electric!!!” he continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

David stepped in to defend Posh Spice, saying: “She was celebrating inside I promise. Her reactions were slightly slower than mine.”

The fashion designer met the former footballer at a Manchester United match in 1997, back when he was playing for the club.

Image credits: davidbeckham

During David’s glory days on the pitch, Victoria would be seen cheering her husband and supporting him throughout his illustrious career, spanning about two decades.

But she admitted in a 2024 interview with the Financial Times that she “never enjoyed watching football.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

“I never felt necessarily wanted [at the matches],” she said. “I’m not saying this as in, poor me, but it was never the fun that it is now.”

She noted that she now feels “wanted” when they travel to the US for anything Inter Miami-related.

“Now, when we’re in Miami, I feel wanted. I’m friends with the families of the players,” she added.

“They celebrated too early,” one commented online after the Argentina vs. England semifinal

Image credits: trav_kid3

Image credits: liyanagex

Image credits: chrisdavisv4t

Image credits: viktoornath

Image credits: grindengineer

Image credits: NoOne3190

Image credits: dreymetdave

Image credits: dipogunza

Image credits: mtxproject