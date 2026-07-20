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Victoria Beckham Reflects On The World Cup After Husband David Was Forced To Defend Her From Waves Of Mockery
Victoria Beckham, wearing aviator sunglasses and a satin top, watches the World Cup intently. Her husband David's World Cup defense.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Victoria Beckham Reflects On The World Cup After Husband David Was Forced To Defend Her From Waves Of Mockery

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seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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As the curtain fell on the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, July 19, Victoria Beckham, former Spice Girls member, shared a social media post reflecting on her experience of attending the global sporting event.

This came after she became the subject of a meme storm over her subdued reaction during England’s quarter-final victory over Norway on July 12.

Highlights
  • Victoria Beckham opened up about her World Cup journey with her husband, David Beckham, in a social media post.
  • This came after she was mercilessly trolled during the event, prompting David to defend her publicly.
  • Victoria also made headlines for missing former Spice Girls bandmate Mel C’s wedding over the weekend.

“You can tell how much Posh Spice loves football,” one fan sarcastically quipped, while another added, “She’s got less enthusiasm than the chair she is sitting in.”

The mockery soon caught her husband’s attention, who publicly assured fans that she was just as happy for the team’s win as he and the rest of the Beckham tribe.

RELATED:

    Victoria Beckham said she “loved” attending the FIFA World Cup

    Victoria Beckham and David Beckham hold hands at the World Cup, reflecting on the tournament.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

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    Victoria and David, alongside their children Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 15, were a staple in the VIP stands at the World Cup games hosted jointly by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico over the last month.

    Spain lifted the trophy in the final match against Argentina on Sunday after a deserved 1-0 victory.

    Victoria Beckham and a friend proudly display customized jerseys with Paves 26 and Beckham 26.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    Soon after the final whistle of the last game, Victoria took to her Instagram Stories to post a sweet snap of her and David.

    “I have loved our football tour. I love you @davidbeckham,” she wrote over the image.

    David Beckham smiles at the World Cup while Victoria Beckham and family members enjoy the event.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

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    Netizens had claimed the opposite after watching Victoria strike a poker face as England’s Jude Bellingham brought the team back in the quarter-final clash with Norway by equalizing the score at 1-1 with a goal in first-half stoppage time.

    “She’s probably pissed that this means David will take her to another game,” a fan joked about Victoria’s lack of emotion.

    “My guess is that she was there against her will,” added a second.

    David was quick to quash those rumors in his response to a comedian

    Victoria Beckham is circled in red, appearing to cover her face while David Beckham celebrates at the World Cup.

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    A social media post praising Victoria Beckham for her enthusiastic support during the World Cup.

    Jenny Johnson, a former news producer turned comedian, took aim at Victoria Beckham after England vs. Norway.

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    “There’s nothing like cheering your heart out for England from home, then they cut to Victoria, and we see that classic Posh Spice smile! Infectious!

    “I used to think I got animated while watching sports, but Victoria blows my enthusiasm out of the water. Each time I see her I shout, ‘SPICE UP YOUR LIFE,’ because her energy is electric,” she said.

    Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, and family at the World Cup, reflecting on the experience.

    Image credits: Getty/Jean Catuffe

    David Beckham's social media post defending Victoria Beckham after World Cup mockery.

    Commenting with a string of crying-laughing emojis, David wrote, “She was celebrating inside, I promise. Her reactions were slightly slower than mine.”

    Victoria, for her part, claimed in 2024 that she never liked football before her husband co-founded Inter Miami CF in 2018.

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    “I never enjoyed watching football. I never felt necessarily wanted [at the matches]. I’m not saying this as in, poor me, but it was never the fun that it is now,” she told the Financial Times. 

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    “Now when we’re in Miami, I feel wanted. I’m friends with the families of the players,” she added.

    Victoria addressed her signature straight-faced public appearances in her Netflix docuseries

    Victoria Beckham in a gray suit and sunglasses, reflecting on the World Cup.

    Image credits: Getty/Neil Mockford

    Victoria is known for not smiling during red carpets, and in her eponymous 2025 docuseries, she said that’s because she is not her true self when there are cameras around her.

    “The minute I see a camera, I change,” she explained. “The barrier goes up, my armor goes on, and that’s when, you know, the miserable cow that doesn’t smile—that’s when she comes out. And I am so conscious of that.”

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    A social media comment showing support for Victoria Beckham's iconic Posh style.

    Victoria Beckham watching a World Cup game, reflecting on her husband's defense.

    Image credits: Getty/Ross Kinnaird

    Victoria, however, also addressed how David Beckham had influenced the perception of her signature straight-faced image. 

    “I have a good side and a bad side. I’ve looked miserable for all these years because when we stand on the red carpet, this guy has always gone on the left

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    “When I smile, I smile from the left because if I smile from the right, I look unwell. So consequently, I’m smiling on the inside, but no one ever sees it. So that’s why I look so moody,” she said.

    Besides her FIFA World Cup Instagram post, Victoria Beckham drew attention for missing Mel C’s wedding

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    Victoria Beckham and David Beckham reflect on the World Cup, as David defends her from mockery.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    Congratulations are in order for Melanie Chisholm, best known as Sporty Spice from the Spice Girls, as she wed Australian model Chris Dingwall on Saturday, July 18.

    While her former bandmates Mel B, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell reunited for the occasion, Victoria Beckham stayed in the US for the World Cup final.

    Victoria Beckham reflects on the World Cup, with David Beckham defending her from mockery.

    Image credits: Andrew Timms

    However, she was still part of the celebration, with the bride donning a dress from her eponymous fashion brand for the ceremony. 

    The dress was a gift from Victoria, according to a Daily Mail source.

    The insider revealed that Victoria was “sad” about not being able to attend the wedding.

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    “Posh perfection,” a fan said about Victoria’s expressions 

    Screenshot of a comment defending Victoria Beckham from World Cup mockery.

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    Screenshot of a comment defending Victoria Beckham as an icon amid World Cup mockery.

    Screenshot of a comment defending Victoria Beckham's reaction at the World Cup.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment reading Cheering causes wrinkles darling, reflecting on Victoria Beckham World Cup moments.

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    Screenshot of an Instagram comment about relationship goals, where David Beckham defends Victoria Beckham from World Cup mockery.

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    Screenshot of an Instagram comment respecting Victoria Beckham's energy, after David Beckham defended her from World Cup mockery.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment saying this is gold, relating to David Beckham defending Victoria Beckham at World Cup.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment praising Victoria Beckham, enduring football after David Beckham defended her from World Cup mockery.

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    Victoria Beckham World Cup reflection. An Instagram comment from xolovesonya showing support, saying I love her because she is always herself!

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    Victoria Beckham World Cup reflection. An Instagram comment from d_laurel, simply stating Posh perfection with a sparkle emoji.

    Victoria Beckham World Cup reflection. An Instagram comment from stephenjhalbert, praising her as an icon despite attempts to tear her down.

    Victoria Beckham World Cup reflection. An Instagram comment from zeta.webber, declaring She's an icon with a red heart emoji.

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    Victoria Beckham World Cup reflection. An Instagram comment from twoonlychildren, stating Just because it's your man's whole life doesn't mean it needs to be your life.

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    Screenshot of an Instagram comment: 'It's not a spouse's job to love their hobbies.' discussing Victoria Beckham and the World Cup.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment: 'Victoria being Victoria 😂 she's just a vibe ❤️' showing support for Victoria Beckham at the World Cup.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment: 'Just a wife accompanying her husband and kids to watch something they love and enjoy, it's commendable if you ask me.' referring to Victoria Beckham at the World Cup.

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    Screenshot of an Instagram comment: 'Why didn't she just stay at home 🤨' mocking Victoria Beckham for attending the World Cup.

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    Screenshot of an Instagram comment: 'Could you imagine how many matches she's had to sit through in her life though? If you're not a football girlie being at the game can be a bit like watching paint dry' discussing Victoria Beckham at the World Cup.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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