Victoria Beckham Reflects On The World Cup After Husband David Was Forced To Defend Her From Waves Of Mockery

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As the curtain fell on the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, July 19, Victoria Beckham, former Spice Girls member, shared a social media post reflecting on her experience of attending the global sporting event.

This came after she became the subject of a meme storm over her subdued reaction during England’s quarter-final victory over Norway on July 12.

Highlights Victoria Beckham opened up about her World Cup journey with her husband, David Beckham, in a social media post.

This came after she was mercilessly trolled during the event, prompting David to defend her publicly.

Victoria also made headlines for missing former Spice Girls bandmate Mel C’s wedding over the weekend.

“You can tell how much Posh Spice loves football,” one fan sarcastically quipped, while another added, “She’s got less enthusiasm than the chair she is sitting in.”

The mockery soon caught her husband’s attention, who publicly assured fans that she was just as happy for the team’s win as he and the rest of the Beckham tribe.

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Victoria Beckham said she “loved” attending the FIFA World Cup

Image credits: victoriabeckham

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Victoria and David, alongside their children Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 15, were a staple in the VIP stands at the World Cup games hosted jointly by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico over the last month.

Spain lifted the trophy in the final match against Argentina on Sunday after a deserved 1-0 victory.

Image credits: victoriabeckham

Soon after the final whistle of the last game, Victoria took to her Instagram Stories to post a sweet snap of her and David.

“I have loved our football tour. I love you @davidbeckham,” she wrote over the image.

Image credits: victoriabeckham

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Netizens had claimed the opposite after watching Victoria strike a poker face as England’s Jude Bellingham brought the team back in the quarter-final clash with Norway by equalizing the score at 1-1 with a goal in first-half stoppage time.

“She’s probably pissed that this means David will take her to another game,” a fan joked about Victoria’s lack of emotion.

“My guess is that she was there against her will,” added a second.

David was quick to quash those rumors in his response to a comedian

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Jenny Johnson, a former news producer turned comedian, took aim at Victoria Beckham after England vs. Norway.

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“There’s nothing like cheering your heart out for England from home, then they cut to Victoria, and we see that classic Posh Spice smile! Infectious!

“I used to think I got animated while watching sports, but Victoria blows my enthusiasm out of the water. Each time I see her I shout, ‘SPICE UP YOUR LIFE,’ because her energy is electric,” she said.

Image credits: Getty/Jean Catuffe

Commenting with a string of crying-laughing emojis, David wrote, “She was celebrating inside, I promise. Her reactions were slightly slower than mine.”

Victoria, for her part, claimed in 2024 that she never liked football before her husband co-founded Inter Miami CF in 2018.

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“I never enjoyed watching football. I never felt necessarily wanted [at the matches]. I’m not saying this as in, poor me, but it was never the fun that it is now,” she told the Financial Times.

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“Now when we’re in Miami, I feel wanted. I’m friends with the families of the players,” she added.

Victoria addressed her signature straight-faced public appearances in her Netflix docuseries

Image credits: Getty/Neil Mockford

Victoria is known for not smiling during red carpets, and in her eponymous 2025 docuseries, she said that’s because she is not her true self when there are cameras around her.

“The minute I see a camera, I change,” she explained. “The barrier goes up, my armor goes on, and that’s when, you know, the miserable cow that doesn’t smile—that’s when she comes out. And I am so conscious of that.”

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Image credits: Getty/Ross Kinnaird

Victoria, however, also addressed how David Beckham had influenced the perception of her signature straight-faced image.

“I have a good side and a bad side. I’ve looked miserable for all these years because when we stand on the red carpet, this guy has always gone on the left

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“When I smile, I smile from the left because if I smile from the right, I look unwell. So consequently, I’m smiling on the inside, but no one ever sees it. So that’s why I look so moody,” she said.

Besides her FIFA World Cup Instagram post, Victoria Beckham drew attention for missing Mel C’s wedding

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Image credits: victoriabeckham

Congratulations are in order for Melanie Chisholm, best known as Sporty Spice from the Spice Girls, as she wed Australian model Chris Dingwall on Saturday, July 18.

While her former bandmates Mel B, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell reunited for the occasion, Victoria Beckham stayed in the US for the World Cup final.

Image credits: Andrew Timms

However, she was still part of the celebration, with the bride donning a dress from her eponymous fashion brand for the ceremony.

The dress was a gift from Victoria, according to a Daily Mail source.

The insider revealed that Victoria was “sad” about not being able to attend the wedding.

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“Posh perfection,” a fan said about Victoria’s expressions

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